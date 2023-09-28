Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Makeup is getting expensive. Even the drugstore brands we used to love have raised their prices, making us hesitate before trying a new lipstick, concealer or mascara. It’s a double whammy too, as now when we do see a fairly priced product, we wonder…is it actually good?
e.l.f. has been completely changing people’s perception of affordable makeup. Time and time again, the brand’s releases have easily measured up to products that cost triple the price. A luxury look created by beauty buys under $10? We’re in!
Get the e.l.f. Lash ‘N Roll Mascara for just $6 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 27, 2023, but are subject to change.
This mascara is our favorite product to recommend to our beauty-loving friends right now. It’s just $6, it comes in three shades — Black, Deep Brown and Pitch Black — and it’s even on Prime. Free shipping for members!
Shoppers have been raving about this find in the reviews. One said this Lash ‘N Roll mascara “puts high-end mascara to shame!!” and that the “price is unbeatable.” Another declared, “This is the best mascara that I’ve used in years! It lifts and separates. It looks like I’m wearing falsies! I’ll definitely order this again.”
This mascara features a double-sided silicone brush. The shorter bristles hang on to the formula and curl, while the longer bristles separate and lift every last lash. The curved shape helps the brush snatch even your smallest corner lashes, creating an amazing curl — even without a curler!
This mascara’s cruelty-free, vegan formula also earns extra points from Us for being smudge-resistant and flake-resistant. We love not having to check a mirror every 20 minutes to make sure we haven’t transformed into a wild raccoon. For $6, we’d usually expect to be living in Smudge City — but this find is truly a game-changer, after all!
