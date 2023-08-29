1 Maybelline Lash Sensational Lengthening Mascara Pros Sky-high length

Smooth application

Brush reduces clumping Cons Not as volumizing as other brands

Difficult to apply to lower lashes

3/10 toxicity rating The Maybelline Lash Sensational Lengthening Mascara ticks nearly all the boxes. It has a curved, plastic wand with different sets of bristles — some shorter to create volume, and some longer to separate lashes and create length. The wand significantly reduces the chance of clumping, so the result is sky-high, well defined lashes. Of course, no mascara is perfect. This product isn’t as volumizing as other brands because the plastic bristles don’t create clumps (you need a little clumping to give the illusion of thicker lashes). The thick brush also means that it’s hard to apply product to the lower lashes without getting a little messy. This formula has a toxicity rating of three out of 10 (one being the lowest level of toxicity).

2 L’Oréal Telescopic Lift Mascara Best Overall Runner-Up Pros Lengthening and defining

Create volume with multiple coats

Low toxicity rating Cons Very wet formula

May cause lashes to droop

Hard to remove Remember when L’Oréal Telescopic Lift went viral on Tiktok? Some reviewers didn’t think it was worth the hype, but we do! The key is to follow the instructions to achieve long, defined lashes. First, use the short side of the brush (the side with short, tightly-packed bristles) to apply your first coat. Then, turn the brush to the side with long, spaced-out bristles to apply your second coat. The short side is evenly applies product for an instant lengthening effect, while the long side creates volume and definition. Now, some reviewers don’t like the look or feel of this product. The formula is wet, so you have to wipe off a decent amount of product from the brush before applying. In addition, it’s somewhat heavy, which may cause your curl to droop. This product has a low toxicity rating of two out of 10.

3 L.A. Girl Jetsetter Lash & Go Mascara Pros Smudge and flake-proof

Great for water activities

Smooth application Cons Hard to remove

May not hold a curl

3/10 toxicity rating Need a rock-solid mascara that can withstand sweat, tears and water? We recommend the L.A. Girl Jetsetter Lash & Go Mascara. This product uses a straight brush with rounded edges to help you grab the lashes in the outer corners. The formula is a little thick and takes a few minutes to dry, but once it does, it doesn’t budge. (Just ask YouTuber and makeup artist Zabrena, who ran water over her eyes to prove how well it holds.) Like most waterproof mascaras, this formula is difficult to remove. You may need to soak a cotton swab in makeup remover or baby oil and hold it on your lashes for a few minutes before trying to wipe it away. It can also lead to lash breakage if you don’t remove it completely. This product gets a three out of 10 in terms of toxicity.

4 NYX Worth the Hype Waterproof Mascara Pros Great for water activities

Lightweight

Lasts 10+ hours Cons May clump

Brush may hold too much product

4/10 toxicity rating We’ll try not to over-hype this one — but the NYX Worth the Hype Mascara is so great that it’s hard not to. The lightweight, smooth-application formula creates excellent lift and length. The long-bristled, straight brush tapers off at the end so you can easily apply product to the outer corners and your lower lashes. And when NYX says waterproof, they mean it; this formula doesn’t budge. Since this formula is volumizing, it may clump. The brush can easily grab too much product, so be sure to wipe it on the sides of the tube opening before applying. This formula gets a toxicity rating of four out of 10.

5 Flower Beauty Dream Warrior Volumizing Mascara Pros Versatile, straight brush

Buildable volume

Washable Cons Brush gets overloaded with product

Thin formula, may need multiple coats

Potentially irritating ingredients You may already know about Lash Warrior Volumizing Mascara from Drew Barrymore’s company, Flower Beauty, but did you know they recently released a new product? The Dream Warrior Volumizing Mascara is now one of our top picks for thin lashes, thanks to its straight-shaped, thin brush. The bristles are versatile and dynamic, so you can grab each lash and pull it upward — even the baby lashes on your inner and outer lid. The formula is also buildable so you can customize the volume. Unfortunately, the stopper at the top of the tube does not work well, so the brush gets overloaded with product. It’s very important to wipe off excess product on the side of the tube opening before applying. Otherwise, you may create goopy, clumpy lashes. This product does not yet have a toxicity rating, though it does have a few potentially irritating ingredients such as phenoxyethanol (fragrance).

6 Maybelline Volum’ Express Colossal BIG Shot Best Runner-Up for Volume Pros Smooth application

Volume and length with just one coat

Easy to remove Cons May clump

May cause drooping

4/10 toxicity rating The brush on the Maybelline Volum’ Express doesn’t look all that impressive, but trust us — the application experience is divine. It creates impressive volume and length in just one coat, and with two coats you’ll have fanned, sky-high lashes. The formula is washable, too, so you don’t have to scrub your eyes at the end of the day. The downsides? As with most volumizing mascaras, this drugstore favorite can get clumpy if you’re not careful. The formula is also on the heavier side which could cause freshly-curled lashes to droop. This product has a toxicity rating of four out of 10.

7 Wet n Wild Big Poppa Mascara Pros Lifting and defining

All-day curl

Cruelty-free Cons Wand may be hard to use

Brush gets overloaded with product

3/10 toxicity rating If you want to create long lashes that swoop upwards toward your brows all day long, choose the Wet n Wild Big Poppa Mascara. The thin formula provides lift and length, creating well-defined lashes that don’t clump together. The wand is on the chunkier side, which helps the bristles grab onto each lash and apply product evenly. It’s also buildable, so you can choose your volume level. However, the wand is tricky to use. Depending on your eye shape and lash type, you may end up grazing your lid with mascara more often than you’d like. The wand can also get loaded with product which creates overly-saturated lashes. Our verdict? It’s great for the price. This formula gets a three out of 10 toxicity rating.