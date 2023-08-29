If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
8 Best Drugstore Mascaras for Voluminous, Long and Defined Lashes
Let’s ask the big question right off the bat: Are drugstore mascaras worth it? We certainly think so — as long as you know your lash goals and you’ve done your research. If you don’t like clumps, for instance, stick with lengthening and defining formulas. Or, if you want plenty of volume and have sparse lashes, a volumizing formula is a better pick. No matter the look you want to achieve, we have a detailed, comprehensive list of the best drugstore mascaras based on tests, reviews, ingredients and price points.
A word of warning: No matter which mascara you choose, we encourage you to give it more than one chance! Sometimes, a mascara doesn’t work well because a) your eyelashes and eyelids need a bit of pampering; b) you may need to switch up your application technique. Application techniques and eyelash prep can all make a huge difference in terms of your overall look, and the right preparation can help you create a beautiful, volumized look that lasts all day. To learn more about prepping your lashes and lids for mascara, scroll down to our buyer’s guide tips. To dive right into our product recommendations, continue reading below.
Finding the Best Drugstore Mascaras: A Buyer’s Guide
Although you can pamper yourself and purchase a luxurious, expensive mascara, this guide ought to remind you that high-quality results are possible at drugstore prices. Our top picks — Maybelline’s Lash Sensational Lengthening Mascara and L’Oréal’s Telescopic Lift Mascara — both create incredible length and volume under $15. Since a tube of mascara can last up to three months, you will effectively pay less than $5 per month for beautiful lashes. Of course, not every drugstore mascara will tick all your boxes. Some of our top rated formulas are not cruelty free, and many have a moderate risk of irritation and toxicity. In addition, products with clean ingredients may not perform as well as products that pose long-term risks to your health. This isn’t to say that you can’t find a product that will meet most of your requirements. Still, it’s important to recognize that no formula is perfect. To prevent you from feeling flustered or unable to make a decision (there are so many things to think about!), think about just these five factors listed below.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Drugstore Mascaras
Before buying a drugstore mascara, consider the following factors.
TypeThere are three main formulations to think about: waterproof, water resistant, and washable. Waterproof formulas have the longest staying power but often contain harsh ingredients. Water resistant formulas have a medium staying power and less-irritating ingredients. Finally, washable mascara tends to have the lowest staying power but wash off easily, which minimizes irritation. Each type of mascara listed above can be further categorized as lengthening or volumizing. A lengthening mascara creates well-defined, clump-free, long lashes. In contrast, volumizing mascara creates thicker, fanned-out lashes. Some formulas do a little of both.
RemovalHow important is it to you that your mascara comes off at night? Some people would prefer a formula that has the longest staying power possible, even if it means their cleansing process takes a long time. Others would much rather deal with a little smudging and have an easy removal experience. Whatever you decide, make sure you are completely cleaning your lashes at the end of the day. This will reduce the chance of breakage and thinning.
IngredientsIf you have sensitive eyes and skin, the ingredient list will make or break a product. Most drugstore mascaras have at least some risk of irritation and toxicity, due to preservatives, fragrance, polymers (which enhance staying power), and colorants. If you are able to pinpoint a few ingredients that cause you problems, it may be easier to pick and choose the products you want to buy. However, remembering ingredient lists is a hassle, so we recommend checking out formulas on the EWG Skindeep website instead.
Wand DesignYour lash goals will give you great insight into picking the right mascara wand. If you want lengthened, separated, and well-defined lashes, try a thin brush or a brush made of plastic. If you prefer thick, volumized lashes, try a fat wand with natural bristles. Bonus tips: A curved wand makes it easier to apply just one or two coats of mascara, while a straight wand gives you more control over the application.
CostHow much do you want to spend on your mascara? While a good product can easily cost you upwards of $30, you don’t have to pay more than $20 for an excellent drugstore mascara. Most of the time, you will pay around $10 for a standard-size tube. To keep costs down, we recommend comparing prices across multiple sites. (For example, one site may sell a product for a dollar less than other retailers.)
What Are the Different Types of Drugstore Mascaras?
WaterproofWaterproof mascaras are oil-free formulas with hydrophobic ingredients (ingredients that repel water). They tend to last for eight hours or more and don’t smudge if you sweat, go under water, or rub your eyes. Of course, that staying power comes with a few consequences: Hydrophobic ingredients are harsh on lashes and may zap them of their natural moisture. If you are going to wear a waterproof mascara, Sephora Beauty Director Myiesha Sewell recommends applying a mascara primer first. “What this does is, one: It conditions your lashes,” she says. “Think about how your hair would feel if you never conditioned it ever … that’s how your lashes would feel. And [two]: It boosts the results of your mascara. I find if I do wear volumizing mascara, it gives me more volume. If I do wear lengthening mascara, my lashes really look shinier and healthier.”
Tubing“Tubing mascara wraps each lash in water-resistant, tube-like polymers, like a little cap that washes off,” says makeup artist Caroline Barnes. “If you don’t want the hassle of waterproof mascara which can be a pain to take off, Tubing mascara might be for you.” The benefits of tubing mascara include easy removal (just use warm water) and water resistance to cold water. It’s also a good in-between if you have sensitive eyes and can’t wear waterproof mascara, but still want a water resistant formula.
WashableWashable mascaras are those that come off quickly at the end of the day. They don’t often contain hydrophobic ingredients, which repel water and increase staying power. However, manufacturers have gotten better at creating smudge and flake-resistant formulas that still rinse off easily. In other words, you don’t always have to live with smudging if you choose a washable formula.
Maybelline Lash Sensational Lengthening Mascara
Pros
- Sky-high length
- Smooth application
- Brush reduces clumping
Cons
- Not as volumizing as other brands
- Difficult to apply to lower lashes
- 3/10 toxicity rating
L’Oréal Telescopic Lift Mascara
Best Overall Runner-Up
Pros
- Lengthening and defining
- Create volume with multiple coats
- Low toxicity rating
Cons
- Very wet formula
- May cause lashes to droop
- Hard to remove
L.A. Girl Jetsetter Lash & Go Mascara
Pros
- Smudge and flake-proof
- Great for water activities
- Smooth application
Cons
- Hard to remove
- May not hold a curl
- 3/10 toxicity rating
NYX Worth the Hype Waterproof Mascara
Pros
- Great for water activities
- Lightweight
- Lasts 10+ hours
Cons
- May clump
- Brush may hold too much product
- 4/10 toxicity rating
Flower Beauty Dream Warrior Volumizing Mascara
Pros
- Versatile, straight brush
- Buildable volume
- Washable
Cons
- Brush gets overloaded with product
- Thin formula, may need multiple coats
- Potentially irritating ingredients
Maybelline Volum’ Express Colossal BIG Shot
Best Runner-Up for Volume
Pros
- Smooth application
- Volume and length with just one coat
- Easy to remove
Cons
- May clump
- May cause drooping
- 4/10 toxicity rating
Wet n Wild Big Poppa Mascara
Pros
- Lifting and defining
- All-day curl
- Cruelty-free
Cons
- Wand may be hard to use
- Brush gets overloaded with product
- 3/10 toxicity rating
Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara
Pros
- Vegan
- Sky-high length
- Works on top and bottom lashes
Cons
- Clumps during second coat
- Not as volumizing as other products
- 3/10 toxicity rating
People Also Ask
-
Q: How do I prep my lashes for mascara?
A:We recommend applying a foundation powder or a light-colored eyeshadow to your lid and underneath your eye. This will make it easier to fix accidental splotches of mascara on your skin. Plus, the powder should help absorb your skin’s natural oils and reduce the chance of smudging. Then, we suggest that you apply a mascara primer to lock in moisture and create a smooth surface for the mascara.
-
Q: What type of mascara wand is best?
A:If you want lengthened, defined lashes, try a thin, tapered wand. If you want volumized lashes, consider a thick, curved wand.
-
Q: What’s the best option for me — waterproof, tubing or washable mascara?
A:A waterproof mascara is best for humidity, sweating and water activities. Washable mascaras are great for a healthy, everyday look and tubing mascaras are a great in-between (they’re water resistant but easy to remove).
-
Q: If I have sensitive skin, what ingredients should I avoid?
A:It isn’t easy to figure out which ingredients irritate your skin. Instead of trying to pinpoint specific ingredients, we recommend avoiding the following: tin oxide (a bulking agent), Black No. 2 CI 77266, aluminum powder, blue 1, BHT, phenoxyethanol, sodium hydroxide, lecithin, myristyl lactate, cyclopentasiloxane and SD alcohol 40.
-
Q: How much should I expect to pay for drugstore mascara?
A:Drugstore mascaras range between $5 and $20, while most cost around $10.
