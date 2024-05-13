However, picking a nude polish isn’t as simple as it seems. They come in a wide variety of shades and finishes, so to help you pick the best nude nail polish we have compiled a compact list of everything you need to think about before you invest.

Nude nail polish is a bathroom shelf staple and the one color you will find yourself using over and over again. It goes with every outfit and works just as well for pedicures as it does for manicures.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Nude Nail Polishes

Finish

Nail polish is divided into matte, shimmer, gloss, glitter, and sheer finishes. All of them are great options and work for different occasions. Matte and sheer are perfect for everyday elevated nails, while glitter and shimmer are always a fun option for night looks.

Dry Time

Some polishes require two to three coats, whereas others need only one coat and dry in less than a minute. If you are short on time, a fast-drying sheer nude polish is always a quick and easy way to instantly improve the look of your nails.

Application

If you can set aside some time to do a home manicure, your nail color will last a lot longer if you apply a base coat, main color, and top coat. Applying a clear varnish over your nude polish also helps to prevent it from chipping.

Brand

There are endless options when it comes to nail polish with some of the best finds being at the drugstore. Investing in a luxury option can be worth it in the long run if you use it instead of going to the salon for manicures.

Shade

When it comes to choosing a nude nail polish for your skin tone, a good rule of thumb is to either go for a shade or two lighter or darker than your natural skin color.