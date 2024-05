The Best Nude Nail Polishes

Written by Clare Holden

Nude manicures have been everywhere recently. From celebrities on the red carpet to influencers on social media—-natural hues are the trending nail color for this season. It is easy to see why nude nail polish is so popular, it matches everything and works equally well for both casual and formal events.

Jennifer Lopez’s favorite manicurist Elle Gerstein explains to us why nude nails are having a moment, saying, “It’s flattering for any skin and is a staple for your nail wardrobe. Neutral hues do not compete with what the occasion is, they simply elevate your mood for perfect, polished, and groomed hands.” She also gave us her top tips for picking a shade, explaining, “When choosing the correct shade, pick lighter tone nudes if you have a cool skin tone and warmer if you’re olive to dark skin.”

To find the best nude nail polishes we got recommendations from professional manicurists and tested out the options to land on these top picks.

Best Overall: OPI Nail Lacquer Bubble Bath Nude Nail Polish

Best Budget: Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Nail Polish, Buff and Tumble

Best Splurge: Gucci Glossy Nail Polish 212 Annabel Rose

Best Drugstore: Revlon Ultra HD Snap Nail Polish Driven

Best Matte: PLA Nail Lacquer Polish Cloud And Clear

Best Shimmer: Nails.INC Quick Drying Nail Polish Ruby, Pink Shimmer

Best Long-Lasting: Maybelline Superstay 7 days Gel Nail Color 203 Modern Mauve

Best for Weddings: wet n wild Shine Nail Polish, Tickled Pink

Best Quick Dry: Essie Expressie Quick-Dry Nail Polish All Things OOO

Best Dark Nude: Eternal Dark Nude Nail Polish Set for Women

Best Medium Nude: ​​Londontown Perfecting Nail Veil Polish

Best Strengthening: Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Nail Color

Best Chip Resistant: ILNP Birthday Suit Cashmere Pink Holographic Nail Polish

Best Sheer Nude: Orly Nail Lacquer Sheer Nude

Best Sparkle: Salon Perfect Nail Polish, Shimmer Down