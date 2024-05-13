The Best Nude Nail Polishes
Nude manicures have been everywhere recently. From celebrities on the red carpet to influencers on social media—-natural hues are the trending nail color for this season. It is easy to see why nude nail polish is so popular, it matches everything and works equally well for both casual and formal events.
Jennifer Lopez’s favorite manicurist Elle Gerstein explains to us why nude nails are having a moment, saying, “It’s flattering for any skin and is a staple for your nail wardrobe. Neutral hues do not compete with what the occasion is, they simply elevate your mood for perfect, polished, and groomed hands.” She also gave us her top tips for picking a shade, explaining, “When choosing the correct shade, pick lighter tone nudes if you have a cool skin tone and warmer if you’re olive to dark skin.”
To find the best nude nail polishes we got recommendations from professional manicurists and tested out the options to land on these top picks.
Finding the Best Nude Nail Polishes
Nude nail polish is a bathroom shelf staple and the one color you will find yourself using over and over again. It goes with every outfit and works just as well for pedicures as it does for manicures.
However, picking a nude polish isn’t as simple as it seems. They come in a wide variety of shades and finishes, so to help you pick the best nude nail polish we have compiled a compact list of everything you need to think about before you invest.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Nude Nail Polishes
Finish
Nail polish is divided into matte, shimmer, gloss, glitter, and sheer finishes. All of them are great options and work for different occasions. Matte and sheer are perfect for everyday elevated nails, while glitter and shimmer are always a fun option for night looks.
Dry Time
Some polishes require two to three coats, whereas others need only one coat and dry in less than a minute. If you are short on time, a fast-drying sheer nude polish is always a quick and easy way to instantly improve the look of your nails.
Application
If you can set aside some time to do a home manicure, your nail color will last a lot longer if you apply a base coat, main color, and top coat. Applying a clear varnish over your nude polish also helps to prevent it from chipping.
Brand
There are endless options when it comes to nail polish with some of the best finds being at the drugstore. Investing in a luxury option can be worth it in the long run if you use it instead of going to the salon for manicures.
Shade
When it comes to choosing a nude nail polish for your skin tone, a good rule of thumb is to either go for a shade or two lighter or darker than your natural skin color.
What are the Different Types of Nude Nail Polishes?
Matte
Matte nail polish has been trending for the last few years on social media and shows no signs of going away. The matte polishes available now are anything but flat and are the perfect finish for everyday wear.
Shimmer/Gloss
If you prefer to add some dimension to your nails, a shimmer or gloss finish always works well in the summer months.
Sheer
A sheer finish nude nail polish is a must-have for any minimalist beauty lover. One of the most popular nail colors and finishes available, one coat of this combo is all you need to create an easy natural-looking manicure.
Best Overall: OPI Nail Lacquer Bubble Bath Nude Nail Polish
Pros
- Long-lasting
- Durable
- Goes on smoothly
Cons
- Some may prefer a shimmer finish
- Shade may be too light for some
If you were to only ever own one nail polish it would have to be this one from OPI. This perfect nude shade is ideal for creating everyday elevated nails that have a professional finish.
The high-quality and long-lasting formula makes this polish a favorite with manicurists everywhere. Adding one to your beauty collection means you always have the tools to achieve salon-worthy nails from the comfort of your own home.
Best Budget: Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Nail Polish, Buff and Tumble
Pros
- Affordable
- Dries quickly
- Only needs one coat
Cons
- Sometimes sells out
- Not for those looking for a shimmer or glitter finish
If you are looking for a wallet-friendly nude nail polish, this option from Sally Hansen is the one to go for. The 3-in-1 formula also saves you time when applying it as it has a built-in base and top coat.
The perfect choice for those who need to do their nails in a hurry, this polish dries in less than 60 seconds, meaning with just one swipe your nails look instantly improved.
Best Splurge: Gucci Glossy Nail Polish 212 Annabel Rose
Pros
- Full coverage
- Luxurious packaging
- Strengthening ingredients
Cons
- Expensive
- Not as widely available
The ultimate in nail luxury, while this nail polish is slightly more expensive than the other options on the list, it still comes in cheaper than a salon manicure so is worth the investment if you like to do some home pampering.
This plant-based varnish is also packed full of strengthening ingredients to improve the health of your nails while wearing it. Vitamin E derivative tocopherol and calcium-rich red algae extract combine to prevent your nails from becoming brittle and breaking.
Best Drugstore: Revlon Ultra HD Snap Nail Polish Driven
Pros
- Great price
- Cruelty-free
- Nourishing ingredients
Cons
- Not for those looking for a matte finish
- Some may prefer a more pinkish nude
This do-it-all nail polish from Revlon, dries in an instant, contains a cocktail of nail-nourishing ingredients and only needs one coat to achieve a full coverage finish. Hexanal, shea butter, and green botanicals like spinach, avocado, and green tea all work together to improve the condition of your nails, while the ergonomic cap and flat 320-bristle brush make it easy to achieve a streak-free application.
We also love that the formula is cruelty-free and made from 78% natural ingredients.
Best Matte: PLA Nail Lacquer Polish Cloud And Clear
Pros
- Affordable
- Professional finish
- Long-lasting
Cons
- Not as widely available
- Two coats are needed for full coverage
Angelina Jolie recently wore this nail polish for the opening night of The Outsiders on Broadway. She teamed her manicure with a statement red lip proving that nude nails work just as well for evening wear as they do for daytime.
This nail polish has an oil-based formula that makes it glide on seamlessly, perfect for those who are beginners to home manicures. It also has a gorgeous glossy finish.
Best Shimmer: Nails.INC Quick Drying Nail Polish Ruby, Pink Shimmer
Pros
- Cruelty-free
- Dries quickly
- Easy to apply
Cons
- Not for those looking for a matte finish
- May need a clear top coat to prevent chipping
If you are worried about nude being too boring, go for a shimmer finish like this one to add some dimension to your nails while still maintaining a minimalist feel. This rapid-dry nail polish allows you to create a sparkly manicure in seconds.
Not only does this polish add some shine to your nude nails, but it also enriches them with a dose of calcium and magnesium to keep them looking strong and healthy.
Best Long-Lasting: Maybelline Superstay 7 days Gel Nail Color 203 Modern Mauve
Pros
- Intense pigment
- Glossy finish
- Only one coat needed
Cons
- Sometimes sells out
- Only available in one finish
This supersaturated pigment color from Maybelline stays put on your nails for up to seven days without chipping due to its long-lasting resin formula. The nude mauve shade has a slightly deeper tone while still being neutral enough to go with any outfit.
While one coat is enough, to really extend the wear of this polish we suggest going for two to ensure your nails look flawless for longer.
Best for Weddings: wet n wild Shine Nail Polish, Tickled Pink
Pros
- Affordable
- Cruelty-free
- Quick dry
Cons
- Basic packaging
- Needs two coats
Whether you’re a bride, maid of honor, or guest, you can’t go wrong opting to wear nude nail polish to a wedding. This affordable option from wet n wild is slightly more vibrant in tone and has a shine finish which makes it more formal than matte.
The fast-drying formula also makes it a great choice if you find yourself short on time and in need of a quick nail fix in a hurry.
Best Quick Dry: Essie Expressie Quick-Dry Nail Polish All Things OOO
Pros
- Chip resistant
- Fast drying
- Easy to apply
Cons
- Not as widely available
- No shimmer option
Most of us don’t always have time to get frequent manicures so keeping one of these express nail polishes on hand at all times means you are only ever a couple of minutes away from a quick nail fix.
This polish requires no base or top coat and dries in less than a minute. The specially designed angled brush also makes it easy to apply while on the go.
Best Dark Nude: Eternal Dark Nude Nail Polish Set for Women
Pros
- Contains 4 polishes
- Made in USA
- Chip resistant
Cons
- Not everyone may need 4 shades
- Some may prefer lighter tones
This set of nude nail polishes contains four dreamy shades to ensure you always have the perfect tone to go with any outfit. Create light, medium, and deep nude-colored nails with this essential quartet which lasts up to 6 days without chipping.
Easy to apply dry in less than two minutes, apply to coats to achieve a salon-like manicure.
Best Medium Nude: Londontown Perfecting Nail Veil Polish
Pros
- Luxury finish
- Nail strengthening ingredients
- Cruelty-free
Cons
- Not as widely available
- Nude shade may be too deep for some
This universally flattering medium nude polish instantly enhances the look of your nails, both while you wear it and after removal. Formulated with ingredients to strengthen and moisturize your nails, this nail polish leaves them looking healthier and rejuvenated.
Suitable for all skin tones, this option also helps to promote nail growth—so is the perfect choice for those looking to take a break from gel nails.
Best Strengthening: Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Nail Color
Pros
- Made in USA
- Professional finish
- Strengthens nails
Cons
- Only available in one finish
- Takes a little longer to dry
This nail polish from Deborah Lippmann creates a gel-like effect without any damage to your real nails. The high-gloss and cushiony finish rivals that of a gel polish and can be worn either as a one-coat veil of color or built up to a stronger full-coverage shade.
The unique shine finish is ideal for those who find mattes too flat and shimmers too sparkly.
Best Chip Resistant: ILNP Birthday Suit Cashmere Pink Holographic Nail Polish
Pros
- Glitter finish
- Great for night looks
- Cruelty-free
Cons
- Not everyone may like the shimmer finish
- Tone may be too light for some
Not only is this cashmere pink polish chip-resistant, but it also has a holographic effect to add a touch of sparkle to your manicure. The subtle light-reflecting particles leave your nails looking luxurious and your hands glistening.
In addition to being cruelty-free, we love that this product is made without toluene, triphenyl phosphate, parabens, formaldehyde, and xylene.
Best Sheer Nude: Orly Nail Lacquer Sheer Nude
Pros
- Pearl finish
- Long-wearing
- Streak-free coverage
Cons
- Not for those looking for a matte finish
- More coats needed to achieve a full coverage
If you prefer a subtle natural-looking finish to your nails, this pearlescent sheer nude from Orly is the perfect choice. The streak-free formula glides on seamlessly for an easy 1-step manicure that leaves your nails glowing.
To ensure your nails last longer, this base also has UV inhibitors to prevent fading.
Best Sparkle: Salon Perfect Nail Polish, Shimmer Down
Pros
- Great price
- Sparkle finish
- Professional grade formula
Cons
- Not everyone likes glitter polish
- Sometimes sells out
This professional-grade nail polish is just what you need if you are looking to do a sparkly home manicure. This deep nude shade is packed with super-fine glitter particles that go on smoothly and leave your nails looking three-dimensional.
Coming in at under $4, it is also one of the best-value nail polishes on our list.
People Also Ask
-
Q: Does nude nail polish need a topcoat?
A:Top coats while not essential extend the wear of your nail color. Nude nail polish still looks great without it, but if you have time applying a top coat is best.
-
Q: How do you know what color nail polish suits you?
A:Stay within two shades darker or lighter than your natural skin tone to ensure your nude nail polish is complimentary to your complexion.
-
Q: How much should I spend on nude nail polish?
A:Our list has tried and tested options for every budget. Whether you want to invest in a high-end option or go for a drugstore pick—-all the nail polishes above were selected for their quality.
