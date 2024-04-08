Cleaning your face properly is essential if you want to avoid breakouts and clogged pores, however using a cleanser that is too harsh can leave your skin red and irritated. To help you find the best makeup remover for your sensitive skin—we have put together this guide that goes through everything from ingredients to brands to help you find the best option for your skin type.

What cleanser you use is a vital part of keeping your skin in good condition. While many of us focus on what lipstick or eyeshadow to wear, how we remove our makeup is just as important—especially for those with sensitive skin.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Makeup Removers for Sensitive Skin

Skin Type

To ensure you don’t irritate your skin further choose a cleanser specifically for your skin type. If you have oily skin go for an alcohol and oil-free option. Those with drier complexions should opt for one with hydrating ingredients such as hyaluronic acid or squalane.

Consistency

Cream or milk is the most common type of cleanser, but oils and balms can also be extremely beneficial depending on your skin type. You can also alternate between cleansers using a different option for morning and night. Use a gentler option when you wake up and then in the evening time you want to make sure you give your face a deep clean.

Type of Makeup

If you wear waterproof mascara or heavy lipsticks, you are going to need a makeup remover that tackles those types of products. We have included some effective waterproof cleansers on our list that wash away any stubborn products while still being gentle enough to use on sensitive skin.

Ingredients

Those with sensitive skin need to be just as mindful about what ingredients to avoid and they do ingredients to look out for. Fragrance-free and noncomedogenic options are always best. Cleansers containing aloe are also good for soothing and calming the skin.

Brand

The entire La Roche Posay line is designed for sensitive skin so they are a good starting point for those with sensitive skin who are new to skincare. CeraVe and Neutrogena are the best drugstore brands, while K Beauty options such as Innisfree are also suitable for those with delicate complexions.