Finding the Best Drugstore Primer Everyone from makeup artists, models and serious beauty fans alike will tell you that primers definitely work. While it may seem like a subtle difference, adding in this step before putting on your makeup will make a world of difference to the overall finish of your look. If you favor a more natural look, most primers can also be worn on their own to give your own skin a more even and radiant appearance, so they are also a great option for days when you want to go makeup-free. If you are still a little unsure about how to integrate a primer into your beauty routine, we’ve compiled this compact guide to help you choose the best option for your skin and also show you how best to apply it.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Drugstore Primer Finish Your skin type will determine what type of finish you need. Those with oily skin can truly benefit from a mattifying primer as it will keep shine under control and mean you won’t need as much powder throughout the day. Combination and dry skin types can also opt for a matte primer or one with a radiant finish to achieve a more luminous base. SPF While your foundation may have an SPF, using a primer that also contains sun protection is a great way to ensure your skin is shielded from harmful UV rays. Primers are a lot thinner than regular sunscreens which tend to be creamy and thick so they will work a lot better under makeup. Concern Whether your main skin concern is redness, shine or the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles - primers can help to reduce or even eliminate an array of visible skin issues. If targeting redness go for a neutralizing primer, a mattifying option if too much shine is your problem or a blurring primer to conceal the signs of aging. Foundation Primer not only creates an even base for your foundation to be applied on but it also extends the wear of your makeup. If you want to get your skin looking as smooth as possible a primer will elevate the appearance of your chosen foundation and help it to last longer. Brand All the brands on our list have been carefully selected due to their tried and tested formulas. Both e.l.f and Milani have extensive ranges of primers for every skin concern while Physician's Formula has non-irritating options for those with sensitive skin.