If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!
The Best Face Powders for a Crease-Free Finish
Face powder is an essential part of every makeup routine and can help you achieve your desired look with an airbrushed finish. In this post, we are reviewing some of the best face powders on the market. We’ve included various options suitable for every preference and end goal. From setting powders to pressed powders, we’ve got you covered.
The Best Face Powders User’s Guide
Choosing a suitable face powder for your complexion and skin type can feel overwhelming, with so many formulas and shades to choose from. To help you find the best face powder for your skin, we've put together this in-depth user guide with some important factors you should consider before buying.
Formula
Choose a powder with natural ingredients like mica, silica, and zinc oxide instead of talc or other potentially irritating ingredients. The natural formulation of the former ingredients is safe for your skin, while the latter (talc) can induce allergic reactions in your skin. Take a close look at the list of ingredients and choose a powder that's formulated without potential irritants.
Shade Match/Pigment
When buying face powder, make sure its shade matches your skin tone as closely as possible. A product with different shades and undertones is ideal because it allows you to choose a color that perfectly matches your skin tone. If you're looking for a translucent powder, pay attention to the tint of the powder, as some translucent powders are a cool white, and others are a warmer beige.
Oil Control
If you have oily skin, look for oil-free powders to help control shine throughout the day. Look for powders that are labeled as "matte," "shine-free," or "oil-absorbing." Mineral powders are an excellent choice for oily skin, as they are lightweight and provide a natural finish.
Long-lasting Formula
Face powders are intended to mattify the skin, control shine, and prevent your makeup from creasing for hours on end. Look for long-lasting formulas so you don't have to reapply the product constantly.
Smooth Finish
The key to achieving a smooth finish is choosing a face powder that doesn't settle into fine lines, laugh lines, or wrinkles. Look for powders with lightweight, fine textures, silica/talc-free formulas, and buildable coverage.
Comparing the Best Face Powders of 2024
Maybelline Face Powder
Pros
- Leaves skin matte and poreless
- Provides excellent coverage
- Feels lightweight on the skin
Cons
- Not suitable for dry or flaky skin
The Maybelline Fit Me matte face powder is a must-have for any makeup aficionado. With its wide variety of shades and its natural, poreless-looking finish, this face powder is an ideal choice for those with normal to oily skin. It gives you up to eight hours of shine control, so you’ll have a beautiful “I woke up like this” look all day long.
You can use it as a setting powder or to control shine for a flawless, natural-looking finish. It’s an excellent choice for anyone looking for a smooth finish with long-lasting shine control. Even better, it provides easy coverage for a wide array of skin tones and pairs well with other products from Maybelline’s collection for a perfect canvas. With its shine control and smooth coverage, this face powder is easily our top pick overall.
Airspun Face Powder
Pros
- Lightweight coverage with a nice finish
- Doesn’t dry out the skin
- Great coverage and long-lasting wear
Cons
- Not suitable for sensitive skin
With its light coverage and natural tone color, the Airspun face powder is a staple in any makeup routine. It provides a flawless finish that locks in your look, giving you the confidence to stand out from the crowd. The powder is ultra-fine, giving your skin a cloud-like softness that feels weightless on the skin and doesn’t seem to age or clog your pores.
The light coverage provides a subtle definition to your features, making it perfect for setting any makeup or foundation. This face powder is also incredibly long-lasting and easy to use, gives a nice matte finish, and it matches virtually any skin tone. The impressive long-lasting formula and affordable price point both make it perfect for everyday use as well as for special occasions.
Rimmel Face Powder
Pros
- Light but offers good coverage
- Creamy natural tint matches your skin tone
- Doesn’t irritate acne-prone skin
Cons
- Coverage could be heavier
The Rimmel London stay matte pressed powder is a great product for anyone looking to add a matte finish to their makeup. It has a delicate, translucent color that blends very well with your skin tone and makes it look natural. Additionally, this product is very lightweight and does not cake or feel heavy on the skin.
This pressed powder also works well for setting liquid foundations, making your makeup stay in place all day long. It reduces shine and helps keep skin looking clean and fresh throughout the day, and absorbs excess oils without leaving your skin dry and cakey. Plus, it doesn’t clog your pores either. And, because it is hypoallergenic, it’s suitable for all types of skin, including sensitive skin. It is also fragrance-free, which makes it a great choice for those who are sensitive to scents.
Physicians Formula Face Powder
Pros
- Goes on quickly and easily
- Lasts all day without shine
- Great coverage without feeling heavy
Cons
- Contains talc, which may irritate sensitive skin
The Physicians Formula setting powder is an excellent choice for those looking for natural coverage. This eye-catching palette is specially formulated to complement all skin tones, providing soft, natural color without a harsh monotone cast. The complementary color combination enhances your skin tone while allowing you to correct any imperfections. It’s also hypoallergenic and both clinically and dermatologist-tested, so you can be sure that it’s safe to use on sensitive skin and eyes.
This face powder also comes in a range of shades, so you can choose whichever best suits your particular skin tone. The palette is perfect for daily use, making it quick and easy to get the look you want without having to constantly reapply or mix shades. Whether you want light coverage for daytime or full coverage for a night out on the town, this palette has got you covered. Best of all, it’s free of the 150+ known harsh ingredients found in other personal care items, making it one of the healthiest beauty products on this list.
Covergirl Face Powder
Pros
- Blends effortlessly into the skin
- Blends smoothly without a cakey finish
- Settles nicely and hides imperfections
Cons
- Applicator puff isn't the best
The Covergirl Trublend pressed face powder is perfect for those looking for a natural-looking finish with a skin-brightening effect. It controls excess oil without compromising the complexion’s natural appearance and blurs large pores while giving your skin a soft, radiant finish. The lightweight texture blends seamlessly, allowing users to apply small amounts of product at a time until the desired look is achieved.
One of the great things about this powder is that it can be easily layered, so adding an extra bit of coverage won’t leave the skin looking cakey or overdone. The oil-controlling formula also ensures that shine is minimized, making it suitable for all skin types. For those looking to reduce discoloration and even out skin tone, this face powder is worth considering. It has a sheer coverage that leaves skin looking healthy and smooth, without feeling heavy or overly pigmented. Additionally, its versatility makes it suitable for daily use as well as special occasions when you want to create a more polished look.
People Also Ask
-
Q: What is the best way to apply face powder?
A:The best way to apply face powder for a flawless finish is to use a fluffy makeup brush to dust the powder lightly over your face. Make sure to start in the center of the face and work outward. Blend well around the hairline, jawline, and nose.
-
Q: How long does one application of face powder last?
A:The length of time one application of face powder lasts depends on the formula and powder type, but typically you can expect it to last between 4-8 hours with minimal touch-ups needed.
-
Q: What type of face powder works best for my skin?
A:The ideal face power for your skin will depend on your specific skin needs. For example, if you have oily skin, a pressed or loose powder that contains oil-absorbing ingredients like kaolin clay or silica will help keep excess oil at bay. If you have dry skin, however, choose a powder that contains hydrating ingredients like glycerin or aloe vera extract.
-
Q: Will face powders clog my pores?
A:In most cases, face powder will not block your pores. However, applying too much or using a product that’s incompatible with your skin type can clog your pores and lead to breakouts. It’s also important to use clean brushes to protect your skin from bacteria when applying your powder.
-
Q: What ingredients are in face powders?
A:The ingredients found in face powders vary depending on the specific brand and formula you select. Some common ingredients found in face powders include synthetic oils, waxes, silicones, talc, titanium dioxide, iron oxides, and mica.
-
Q: Can face powders reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles?
A:Face powders can help reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines by providing a soft focus effect that can blur imperfections in the skin’s texture. However, this effect is temporary, and any long-term wrinkle reduction must be achieved through proper skincare routines or other treatments.
-
Q: Do face powders contain SPF protection?
A:Many face powders contain SPF protection, but the level of SPF will vary depending on the brand and formula selected. It’s important to check the label before purchasing to ensure you get a product with adequate SPF protection.
-
Q: Do face powders suit all skin types?
A:Generally speaking, all skin types can use a face powder-- just choose a powder compatible with your skin type. For example, if you have oily skin, a pressed or loose powder that contains oil-absorbing ingredients like kaolin clay or silica will help keep excess oil at bay. If you have dry skin, choose a powder that contains hydrating ingredients like glycerin or aloe vera extract. Always read labels carefully and do a patch test before applying to your whole face to test for allergic reactions.
