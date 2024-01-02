The Best Face Powders for a Crease-Free Finish

1

The Maybelline Fit Me matte face powder is a must-have for any makeup aficionado. With its wide variety of shades and its natural, poreless-looking finish, this face powder is an ideal choice for those with normal to oily skin. It gives you up to eight hours of shine control, so you’ll have a beautiful “I woke up like this” look all day long.

You can use it as a setting powder or to control shine for a flawless, natural-looking finish. It’s an excellent choice for anyone looking for a smooth finish with long-lasting shine control. Even better, it provides easy coverage for a wide array of skin tones and pairs well with other products from Maybelline’s collection for a perfect canvas. With its shine control and smooth coverage, this face powder is easily our top pick overall.