The Best Demi-Permanent Hair Dyes to Change Up Your Look

The Best Demi-Permanent Dye Guide Demi-permanent hair dye is very popular because of its low ammonia & low peroxide content, gradual fading, and providing the user with a less permanent change to their hair color. Due to it being in such high demand, there are several options for you to pick from on the market. With this guide, you’ll learn everything you need to know about demi-permanent hair dyes and be able to make a well-informed decision about your hair-coloring needs. Let’s take a look!

What Is Demi-Permanent Hair Dye For? If you’re keen on trying all the latest hair color trends, then a demi-permanent hair dye is for you. Even if you end up with a color you don’t particularly like, after just 24 washes with shampoo, you’ll be back to the hair color you started with! If you feel like your hair needs a bit of a boost to return it to its natural shine and healthy glow, then demi-permanent hair dye is an easy and affordable way to give your strands a new and refreshing look. A demi-permanent hair dye is perfect for coloring gray hair without damaging the follicles. If 25% of your hair (or less) is gray, a demi-permanent dye blends the gray strands into the highlights. If 25% or less of your hair is gray, these dyes can blend the gray strands into the highlights. It’s also great for those looking to go with a darker dye because demi-permanent dyes don’t contain hair-lightening agents like bleach or hydrogen peroxide.

Semi-Permanent vs. Demi-Permanent vs. Permanent Semi-permanent hair dye has no ammonia and deposits color without bleaching or lightening. The dye coats hair stands with color and can last for up to eight washes. Permanent hair dye contains ammonia, allowing the cuticle layer to open and letting the color deposits penetrate the hair’s cuticle, cortex, and medulla– leaving you with a permanent color change. Demi-permanent hair dye falls in between the two. Demi-permanent hair dye is mostly ammonia-free and contains a developer, which allows it to penetrate the outermost cuticle of the hair. The color from a demi-permanent dye lasts longer than semi-permanent options because of the developer, but not as long as permanent options because it doesn’t completely penetrate the hair shaft.