If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
The Best Hair Bleach for a Platinum Blonde Look
Bleaching your hair can be super intimidating. You may be tempted to drop some major cash at the salon, but you can skip that step altogether. With some high-quality hair bleach and proper instructions, you can attempt it at home.
Once you know what color you want to dye your hair, you can go ahead and get the rest of the items that you’ll need. Besides the hair bleach, you might need to grab hair toner, dye, clips, and some other tools. Our team put together a list of the best hair bleach products of 2024, along with a detailed buying guide that will walk you through the process of buying hair bleach.
Buying Guide: The Best Hair Bleach
If you're ready to start bleaching your strands at home, this is the ultimate buying guide to help you on your haircare journey. We'll walk you through everything you need to know about hair bleaching, including the tools you'll need, the types of products available, and tips on how to ensure safe and favorable results.
What Do You Need to Bleach Your Hair?
Bleaching your hair is a pretty simple and straightforward process. All you need is a bleaching kit and a couple of tools on hand and you’re good to go.
Developer
The developer (also known as peroxide) is mixed with bleach to lighten the hair. The developer should give your bleaching mixture a texture that is light and creamy in consistency, this will make the product super easy to apply to your hair.
Toner
Toner is used to remove any hints of yellow coloring that may appear when you bleach your hair. If you want to go for a silver or platinum blonde look, then you must use the toner to avoid any trace of yellow coloring.
Gloves
Using rubber gloves when bleaching your hair will protect your hands.
Bowl
A bowl is required to combine and mix the lightning powder and developer together.
Dye Brush
A dye brush is required to apply the lightening powder and developer mix to your hair.
Clips
Hair clips are used to section off your hair in order to get right to the roots when bleaching your hair.
How Do Hair Bleaching Products Work?
Hair bleaching products work on the principle of oxidation. When bleaching products are applied to the hair, the hair cuticles swell and allow the oxidation process to occur. The existing pigment from the hair is gradually removed by oxidation, providing you with a lighter color. The longer you let your hair bleach, the greater the amount of pigment that is removed.
Bleaching your hair also changes the porousness of the strands of your hair, making it feel like a change in texture has occurred. After bleaching, the hair becomes more voluminous and easier to style.
Keep in mind that bleaching your hair too much can lead to damage. If you have porous hair which is not able to hold moisture, then your hair may become brittle and dry from over-bleaching.
What Should You Know Before Bleaching Your Hair?
Bleaching your hair is not a difficult task, but the process is very easy to mess up and can cause severe hair damage. Bleaching calls for patience, as most people do not get their intended result during the first round.
Bleaching your hair is much easier if the hair is not chemically treated or dyed. The lighter the color of your hair, the easier it is to change it to blonde. If you have darker hair, it might take longer to get the desired results and may result in more hair damage.
Bleaching your hair causes it to dry out, so you should use a deep-conditioning hair mask to nourish your hair post-bleaching. Many hair bleaching kits will come with these products and direct you to use them after bleaching.
If you want to go for a platinum hair color, then you should know that it requires a lot of upkeep since dark roots start to show fairly quickly after bleaching.
What Are the Types of Hair Bleach?
Oil Bleach
Oil bleach is made from hydrogen peroxide which lightens the hair and has a sulfonated oil base. The hydrogen peroxide is combined with volume developer and other activators that act as hair lighteners. Oil bleach can lighten your hair by up to three colors and is amazing for lifting color off roots that are stubborn, while also being good for highlights.
Cream Bleach
Cream bleach provides a thicker consistency than oil bleach. This bleach does not drip, which makes it easier to apply to your hair. Cream bleach contains bluing agents and thickeners along with conditioners to reduce dryness.
Powder Bleach
Powder bleach delivers faster results when compared with its counterparts. However, you need to be cautious when using this bleach since it contains very little to no conditioning ingredients, which can lead to excessive drying of your hair.
The Best Hair Bleach Products of 2024
Punky Hair Bleach
Pros
- Hassle-free bleaching
- Lightens the hair quickly
- Includes hair mask
Cons
- Not made for beginners
This product helps you lighten dark hair to give the perfect results that you desire. The bleach is great for creating streaks, highlighting, and frosting. It also features a hair repairing complex that protects your hair and repairs the hair bonds without having an effect on the level of lift. This bleaching kit is our top pick because it can make you look like you just stepped out of the salon.
Manic Panic Hair Bleach
Pros
- Pre-lightens hair
- Lifts hair up to five levels
- Dust-free bleach powder
Cons
- Less product than competitors
The thirty-volume cream developer helps in lifting your hair up, and the premium hair lightener prepares your hair to be treated with the brand’s intense hair dye colors. The bleaching powder is free from dust and helps to gently prepare your hair for the dying process by ensuring that it's lifted evenly to provide you with the desired results.
L’Oreal Paris Hair Bleach
Pros
- Easy to use
- Works well with coconut oil
- Great for all hair types
Cons
- Doesn't come with after-bleach treatments
This bleach powder is a great choice if you're looking to get anything from subtle highlights all the way up to the sheerest platinum with one application. This product provides you with a controlled lightning-fast action in a concentrated dust-free formula. The bleach is good for both on and off scalp applications. It stays creamy and moist all the way through the application and processing phase so you don’t need to remix during application.
Arctic Fox Hair Bleach
Pros
- 100% cruelty-free, vegan-based products
- Infused with natural ingredients
- Includes post-bleach treatments
Cons
- Product packaging is difficult to use
The Arctic fox hair bleach is a complete hair-lightening kit that can lift your hair up to eight levels. This kit comes with a developer, latex-free gloves, and vegetable-based cream bleach. The product features a polycare split therapy treatment, which is a patented technology that helps you avoid split ends. It has a violet base which helps avoid the yellow undertones that come with lightening hair.
This hair bleach contains acai, papaya oil, cocoa, and sunflower oil which help in moisturizing, strengthening, and increasing the hair hydration level. It also helps in balancing the pH levels of your scalp and accelerating the growth of your hair. It’s infused with castor oil for increased strength, mango seed butter for anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, and papaya fruit extract for dandruff prevention and an increases in circulation to the hair follicles.
People Also Ask
-
Q: Will bleaching damage my hair?
A:If the bleaching process is not done correctly, it can cause severe damage to your hair. It is always recommended that you do a test strand before you bleach your whole head. The safest option is to visit a salon for a professional treatment.
-
Q: How often should I bleach my hair?
A:There is no standard frequency by which you should bleach your hair. This varies with the look you want to achieve, the type of bleach you are using, and your hair type.
-
Q: Will my hair fall out if I use hair bleach?
A:Hair fallout is always a chance that people take when bleaching their hair. However, this is a very uncommon occurrence that usually only happens when the hair is mistreated.
