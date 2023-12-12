The Best Hair Bleach for a Platinum Blonde Look

Buying Guide: The Best Hair Bleach If you're ready to start bleaching your strands at home, this is the ultimate buying guide to help you on your haircare journey. We'll walk you through everything you need to know about hair bleaching, including the tools you'll need, the types of products available, and tips on how to ensure safe and favorable results.

What Do You Need to Bleach Your Hair? Bleaching your hair is a pretty simple and straightforward process. All you need is a bleaching kit and a couple of tools on hand and you’re good to go. Developer The developer (also known as peroxide) is mixed with bleach to lighten the hair. The developer should give your bleaching mixture a texture that is light and creamy in consistency, this will make the product super easy to apply to your hair. Toner Toner is used to remove any hints of yellow coloring that may appear when you bleach your hair. If you want to go for a silver or platinum blonde look, then you must use the toner to avoid any trace of yellow coloring. Gloves Using rubber gloves when bleaching your hair will protect your hands. Bowl A bowl is required to combine and mix the lightning powder and developer together. Dye Brush A dye brush is required to apply the lightening powder and developer mix to your hair. Clips Hair clips are used to section off your hair in order to get right to the roots when bleaching your hair.

How Do Hair Bleaching Products Work? Hair bleaching products work on the principle of oxidation. When bleaching products are applied to the hair, the hair cuticles swell and allow the oxidation process to occur. The existing pigment from the hair is gradually removed by oxidation, providing you with a lighter color. The longer you let your hair bleach, the greater the amount of pigment that is removed. Bleaching your hair also changes the porousness of the strands of your hair, making it feel like a change in texture has occurred. After bleaching, the hair becomes more voluminous and easier to style. Keep in mind that bleaching your hair too much can lead to damage. If you have porous hair which is not able to hold moisture, then your hair may become brittle and dry from over-bleaching.

What Should You Know Before Bleaching Your Hair? Bleaching your hair is not a difficult task, but the process is very easy to mess up and can cause severe hair damage. Bleaching calls for patience, as most people do not get their intended result during the first round. Bleaching your hair is much easier if the hair is not chemically treated or dyed. The lighter the color of your hair, the easier it is to change it to blonde. If you have darker hair, it might take longer to get the desired results and may result in more hair damage. Bleaching your hair causes it to dry out, so you should use a deep-conditioning hair mask to nourish your hair post-bleaching. Many hair bleaching kits will come with these products and direct you to use them after bleaching. If you want to go for a platinum hair color, then you should know that it requires a lot of upkeep since dark roots start to show fairly quickly after bleaching.