The Best Mattresses for Side Sleepers Based on Design, Material and Firmness
If you’re a side sleeper, your ideal mattress is going to be very different from that of stomach and back sleepers. Side sleepers often suffer from neck, shoulder and hip pain, since most beds either let these areas sink in too far or not enough. Fortunately, your Goldilocks-just-right mattress is out there, and finding it can be a straightforward task if you know what to look for. To help make things easier, we’ve created a comprehensive guide on the best mattresses for side sleepers.
There are a wide variety of factors that go into selecting side sleeper mattresses, including firmness, number of layers, materials, safety certifications, shipping policy, warranty and reviews. We also paid attention to each bed’s edge support (whether the mattress can support your weight if you sit on the side), motion transfer (whether you’re likely to feel your partner getting in and out of bed at night) and off-gassing period (how long the bed should air out before you can use it). Learn more about our discoveries and recommendations below.
The 17 Best Mattresses for Side Sleepers
Finding the Best Mattresses for Side Sleepers
In general, the ideal mattress for a side sleeper is softer than average. This is because most of a side sleeper’s weight falls into her shoulders and hips, and this uneven weight distribution causes crunchiness on a firm bed. However, soft beds historically don’t have enough support and can lead to other issues, such as back pain. They also tend to have shorter life spans, as the softer materials can lose their supportive qualities more quickly.
Thus, most side sleepers benefit from a mattress with medium firmness. These beds usually have supportive foam or innerspring coils in the lower layers and supportive to soft layers of memory foam on top. But these aren’t the only factors that side sleepers should think about before buying a mattress.
What We Considered When Choosing the Best Mattresses for Side Sleepers
Firmness
Mattresses come in one of three firmness levels: plush or soft, medium to medium-firm and firm. Within those categories, mattresses can vary a decent amount in terms of their supportiveness and cushion. (One company’s “medium” is often another company’s “firm,” for example.) Thus, it’s helpful to think of a bed’s firmness on a scale from one to 10, with 10 being the firmest.
In addition, it’s extremely important to consider your weight. Most mattresses are designed for sleepers between 130 and 200 pounds, so people below or above that average can have a harder time finding a comfortable bed. This guide includes not only beds for average weight side sleepers, but also for lightweight and heavy sleepers.
Material
These days, most mattresses contain memory foam, innersprings with polyester foam or latex, or a combination of memory foams and springs. While hybrid mattresses tend to be a favorite for most side sleepers, you may find that you prefer a traditional innerspring mattress or an entirely memory foam mattress. This depends on whether you like to sink into a bed or lie on top of it.
It’s also important to think about a bed’s cooling capabilities. Traditional memory foam and traditional innerspring mattresses get hot, especially in warmer weather. Fortunately, modern mattresses have cooling technology (gel, copper, aerated foam or airy latex) to help dissipate heat during the night. Keep in mind that mattresses advertised as cooling don’t necessarily feel cool while you are lying on them — rather, the temperature of the bed stays closer to 70 degrees Fahrenheit as you sleep on it.
Certifications
On many modern beds, especially those that contain memory foam, you will likely see a CertiPUR-US Certification. This means that the company selling the bed has had the mattress independently tested for toxins that can affect your short and long term health, including formaldehyde, ozone depleters, phthalates, mercury, lead and heavy metals, volatile organic compound or VOCs and flame retardants (which are classified as carcinogens).
Some beds also have a GREENGUARD Gold Certification, which means the mattress emits little to no VOCs. A few beds even have a Global Organic Textile (GOTs) certification, which means it contains organic, environmentally-friendly and socially-responsible materials in one or more parts of the mattress.
Shipping
If you buy a mattress online, it will most likely be compressed and shipped in a box. Compressed box beds make it easier for companies to offer free shipping and handling, and it makes it easier for you to get that mattress up the stairs and set it up. However, boxed beds tend to have a strong off-gassing smell for the first two or three days, and companies recommend airing them out for at least 24 hours before using.
Some companies offer white glove delivery for their mattresses instead, which may be complimentary or not. Whether the bed you choose is delivered via white glove delivery or in a box, you typically don’t have to re-box the bed if you want to return it.
Warranty
Most bed warranties last from 10 years to a lifetime, with the majority lasting 10 to 20 years. Generally, mattresses with shorter warranties tend to be less expensive, though this isn’t always the case. Lifetime warranties also aren’t perfect — you may find that it’s difficult to get a complaint approved under warranty policies depending on the company. So, it’s also important to check out a bed’s customer service reviews, and not just the bed’s warranty.
What Are the Different Types of Mattresses for Side Sleepers?
Memory Foam
A memory foam mattress is any mattress that contains one or more layers of memory foam (and no other supportive materials). If you’re a side sleeper, your mattress should have at least three memory foam layers, and the topmost layer should allow you to sink in a decent amount to alleviate joint pain. Most memory foam beds are shipped compressed in a box for easy setup.
Innerspring
An innerspring mattress is a traditional mattress, or one that contains coils in the center and synthetic (non-memory foam) foams or latex at the top. Innerspring mattresses tend to have great bounce and cradle the body to alleviate pressure. They also last long, as metal coils have a longer lifespan than foams. Classic innerspring mattresses are often delivered by hand, though a few are compressed and shipped in a box.
Hybrid
A hybrid mattress contains one or more layers of memory foam on top and one or more layers of innerspring coils in the center. Hybrid mattresses are highly popular among side sleepers because they have the support and longevity of a traditional mattress but the comfort and contouring capabilities of an all-foam mattress. Most hybrid mattresses sold online are shipped compressed in a box, though a few are hand delivered.
Best for People Over 170 Pounds: Nectar Premier Copper Mattress
Pros
- Excellent for hot sleepers
- Supportive and comfortable
- One-year trial and free returns
Cons
- May be too soft for people over 250 pounds
- People under 130 pounds may find it too firm
- Pricey
Pricing:
Full: $1,799
Queen: $1,949
King: $2,249
Product Specs:
Type: Hybrid CertiPUR-US
Certified foams: Yes
Firmness Options: Medium-firm
Features: Antimicrobial cooling cover, cooling copper fibers, individually wrapped coils for airflow
Layers: 7 (cooling cover, memory foam, ActiveLift foam, transition layer, innerspring coils, stability base, shift-resistant lower cover)
Trial Period: 365 nights
Shipping: Free shipping, box delivery, free returns after 30-day trial period
Warranty: Forever
Off-gassing recommendation: Air out for 2-3 days before using
What makes the Nectar Premier Copper Mattress one of the best “internet beds” on the market? Seven total layers of cooling foams, airy foams and coils mean you get both support and comfort in a wide variety of sleeping positions. For side sleepers over 170 pounds or so, this bed provides an ideal amount of lift and support through the back while still letting your hips and shoulders sink in. It’s also an excellent pick for hot sleepers, as several cooling features help eliminate heat during the night. Plus, Nectar offers a generous one-year trial period, a forever warranty and free shipping and returns.
What could be improved: Some customers over 250 pounds report that this bed isn’t supportive enough, while buyers under 130 pounds may find it too firm. As the Nectar Premier Copper is a touch more luxurious than other Nectar models, this bed is also on the pricey side. Note that it needs at least 24 hours for off-gassing.
Best for People Over 130 Pounds: Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Cooling, Medium
Pros
- Multiple cooling properties
- Top two layers help relieve pressure on joints
- Great for hip pain
Cons
- Needs a decent break-in period
- Too firm for side sleepers under 130 pounds
- $99 return fee
Pricing:
Full: $1,865
Queen: $2,265
King: $2,665
Product Specs:
Type: Hybrid CertiPUR-US
Certified foams: Yes
Firmness Options: 6 (soft, medium or firm, with/without pillow top)
Features: Body contouring, GlacioTex™cooling cover, cooling-infused foam, open-cell technology for airflow
Layers: 5-6 (cover, 2” optional pillow top, Copperflex and Titancool layer, responsive foam, motion isolation coils, base foam)
Trial Period: 120 nights
Shipping: Free shipping, box delivery, $99 return fee after 30-day trial period
Warranty: 10 years
Off-gassing recommendation: Air out 2-3 days before using
If you’re a side sleeper over 130 pounds, you’ll appreciate the combination of comfort, support and temperature control of the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Cooling Mattress. Its medium firmness is tempered by a top comfort layer, which contains CopperFlex Foam and TitanCool technology to dissipate heat, and a contour layer right beneath it, which creates even more pressure relief. This is a great mattress for hip pain in particular. Another nice touch: Unlike many boxed beds, this mattress comes with printed instructions for setup.
While this bed is decently cozy right off the bat, it needs a break-in period to truly feel comfortable. In addition, both the medium and soft firmness levels can feel too firm for side sleepers under 130 pounds. Note that Brooklyn Bedding charges a $99 fee for mattress returns.
Best for People Under 130 Pounds: Helix Sunset Luxe Mattress, Soft
Pros
- Multiple layers of pressure-relieving foam
- Zoned lumbar support cells
- Free shipping and returns
Cons
- Expensive
- Takes a month to break in
- Too soft for most people over 130 pounds
Pricing:
Full: $1,998.80
Queen: $2,373
King: $2,873.80
Product Specs:
Type: Hybrid CertiPUR-US
Certified foams: Yes
Firmness Options: Soft, firm, medium firm
Features: Glaciotex™ cooling cover or hypoallergenic TENCEL™ cover, zoned lumbar support cells, quilted pillow top
Layers: 5 (cover, copper gel memory foam and high-grade helix responsive foam, transition layer with responsive, supportive foam, individually wrapped wire coils, DuraDense Foam base layer)
Trial Period: 100 nights
Shipping: Free shipping, box delivery, free returns after 30-day break-in period
Warranty: 10 years, limited
Off-gassing recommendation: Air out 2-3 days before using
Most beds are not designed for lightweight side sleepers, but the Helix Sunset Luxe Mattress is the exception. This bed has the comfort of pressure-relieving memory foam and the support of steel coils. Better yet, the coils are placed in zones to provide lumbar support and to allow the hips and shoulders to sink in.
What you might not like: This mattress takes about a month to break in, so it might not feel perfectly soft and comfortable at first. In addition, the bed will likely be too soft if you are over 130 pounds. Like many beds delivered in a box, this one has a strong off-gassing smell that dissipates after a few days.
Best for People Over 200 Pounds: Brooklyn Bedding Titan Plus Luxe Mattress
Pros
- Designed for plus-sized people
- Gel foams for comfort
- Saf resistant
Cons
- Cooling topper may feel too slippery
- $99 returns
- May feel too firm if you’re a strict side sleeper
Pricing:
Full: $1,274
Queen: $1,599
King: $1,799
Product Specs:
Type: Hybrid CertiPUR-US
Certified foams: No
Firmness Options: Medium
Features: Optional Glaciotex™ cooling cover, quilted top with gel foam, 8” Titancore individually encased coils, sag resistant, designed for plus-size people
Layers: 5-6 (optional cooling cover, quilted top, Titanflex™ comfort foam, response transition foam, 8” coils, 1” base foam)
Trial Period: 120 nights
Shipping: Free shipping, box delivery, $99 returns after 30-day trial period
Warranty: 10 years
Off-gassing recommendation: Air out 2-3 days before using
While most beds are designed for average-weight sleepers, the Titan Plus Luxe was created with heavy sleepers in mind. Side sleepers over 200 pounds should find that this bed sinks in and stays supportive in all the right spots, thanks to gel foams, individually-cased coils and sag-resistant technology. The mattress also has cooling features to help keep hot sleepers comfortable.
On the other hand, this bed does not have CertiPUR-US certified foams, and returns cost $99. A few customers also found that the Glaciotex cooling cover was too slippery. Lastly, the mattress is too firm for most average-weight side sleepers.
Best Budget: Cocoon by Sealy Cocoon Chill Memory Foam Mattress
Pros
- Hassle-free returns
- 2 memory foam pillows, sheet set and mattress protector included
- Motion isolation makes it great for couples
Cons
- Too firm for sleepers under 130 pounds
- May be too firm for sleepers over 250 pounds
- Off-gassing smell
Pricing:
Full: $819
Queen: $1,079
King: $1,389
Product Specs:
Type: Memory foam
CertiPUR-US Certified foams: No
Firmness Options: Medium
Features: Advanced cooling cover, body adapting, motion isolation, “phase change material” absorbs and dissipates heat
Layers: 3 (perfect fit memory foam, responsive comfort foam transition layer, supportive base layer foam)
Trial Period: 100 nights
Shipping: Free shipping, free returns (and free mattress pickup) after 30-night trial period
Warranty: 10 years
Off-gassing recommendation: Air out 2-3 days before using
You don’t always need to spend a fortune to achieve a good night’s sleep, and the Cocoon Chill Memory Foam Mattress is a prime example. This memory foam bed has a medium firmness that provides support in the lower layers and comfort in the top layers. It also has an advanced cooling cover and “phase change material,” both of which successfully dissipate heat. Plus, it has great motion isolation, making it a good pick for couples. While not perfect, the edge support is sturdy enough to sit on the sides of the bed when needed.
However, this mattress can feel too firm for side sleepers under 130 pounds, and it may even be too firm for some average-weight side sleepers. If you are at or above 250 pounds, it may not offer enough support. Lastly, it would be helpful if the bed came with printed instructions (as opposed to just online instructions) for setup.
Best for Couples: The Winkbed Luxury Hybrid Mattress, Luxury Firm
Pros
- Great motion isolation
- Accommodates a wide range of sleeping styles
- Free returns (includes pickup)
Cons
- Slow return and refund process
- Break-in period
- $49 charge for exchanges
Pricing:
Full: $1,499
Queen: $1,799
King: $1,999
Product Specs:
Type: Hybrid
CertiPUR-US Certified foams: Yes
Firmness Options: Softer, luxury firm, firmer, plus for heavier people
Features: Pillow top with gel-infused foams, Eucalyptus-derived Tencel cover, Extra-Edge™ sag support, SleepCalm™ motion isolation, 3-step Back Relief System™
Layers: 5 (cover, foam pillow top, stabilizing gel foam, individually-wrapped pocket coils, edge-support base layer)
Trial Period: 120 nights
Shipping: Free shipping and returns, box delivery
Warranty: Lifetime
Off-gassing recommendation: Air out 2-3 days before using
What makes the WinkBed mattress the ideal bed for couples? This luxury hybrid bed comes in three softness levels (we recommend softer or luxury firm for side sleepers), and each level can accommodate a wide range of sleep variations. This is because the gel-infused foams on top create comfort and softness while the Back Relief System layers align the spine and reduce joint pain. It also has excellent motion isolation, so your partner won’t wake you up when they get out of bed. Other great perks: This mattress comes with a lifetime warranty, free shipping and returns, and clear, easy instructions in the box.
What could be improved: Some customers have complained that the return and refund process can be slow (sometimes longer than a month). In addition, this bed can take one to three months to break in. Note that you must pay a $49 fee if you want to make an exchange.
Best Splurge: Saatva Loom & Leaf, Relaxed Firm
Pros
- Eco-friendly foams
- Free white glove delivery
- Multiple comfort foam layers
Cons
- Expensive
- May dislike the sink-in feeling
- Too soft for heavy side sleepers
Pricing:
Full: $2,295
Queen: $2,395
King: $2,945
Product Specs:
Type: Memory foam
CertiPUR-US Certified foams: Yes
Firmness Options: Relaxed firm, firm
Features: Organic cotton cover, 2 plush comfort foam layers, Guardian botanical antimicrobial treatment on topmost materials, eco-friendly foams
Layers: 6 (Cover with quilted foam, gel-infused memory foam, cooling and breathable foam, body-hugging high-density memory foam core, transitional foam layer, base foam)
Trial Period: 365 nights
Shipping: Free shipping and in-room delivery, free mattress and foundation removal, $99 return fee
Warranty: Lifetime
Off-gassing recommendation: No air-out time needed
Renowned mattress company Saatva came out with an all-memory-foam mattress in 2015 which quickly became one of the best memory foam beds on the market. In addition to using CertiPUR-US certified, eco-friendly foams and an organic cotton cover, this mattress comes with free white-glove delivery. (The company believes hand delivery, as opposed to box delivery, protects the mattress quality.) Overall, the softness of this mattress makes it an excellent pick for lightweight and average weight side sleepers.
The downsides: If you don’t like sinking too deeply into a bed, you may not like the feel of the Saatva Loom & Leaf mattress. In addition, this bed will likely be too soft for heavy side sleepers.
Best Natural: Avocado Green Mattress, Firm
Pros
- GOTS-certified materials
- Naturally cooling and breathable latex
- Coils add to the bed’s longevity
Cons
- Expensive
- Requires a separate pillow top for most side sleepers
- Hassle to use the warranty for a refund
Pricing:
Full: $1,899
Queen: $1,999
King: $2,699
Product Specs:
Type: Hybrid
Certifications: GOTS-certified organic wool, cotton and latex
Firmness Options: Firm, medium (with pillow top), plush (with thicker pillowtop)
Features: Pillow top, naturally-cooling and breathable latex, individually wrapped coils in 7 zones
Layers: 4 (Euro Pillow Top, Dunlop Latex Foam in pillow top, dunlop latex foam, pocketed zoned support coils)
Trial Period: 365 nights
Shipping: Free shipping, box delivery, $99 returns after 30-night break-in period
Warranty: 25 years
Off-gassing recommendation: No air-out time needed
If you’re concerned about the quality of mattress materials and want something as eco-friendly as possible, consider the Avocado Green Mattress with medium firmness. It’s made with GOTS-certified organic wool, cotton and latex, which is naturally cooling and breathable. This hybrid bed also contains individually wrapped coils in seven zones, which help provide pressure relief in all the right areas. Plus, the bed requires no off-gassing time.
However, we recommend purchasing a separate mattress topper (containing natural latex or another material), as this bed will be too firm for side sleepers under 130 pounds and some average weight side sleepers. Avocado offers plush upgrades, but we don’t think the high fee is justifiable — a separate, high-quality mattress topper can do the same job for a fraction of the cost. Also, customers have noted that this mattress tends to sag after a couple years, and activating the warranty can be a hassle.
Best Bang for Your Buck: Nectar Premier Mattress
Pros
- Affordable
- Great for shoulder and hip pain
- Free shipping and returns
Cons
- Cooling features could be more effective
- Too firm if you’re under 130 pounds
- Not enough support if you’re over 220 pounds
Pricing:
Full: $1,349
Queen: $1,499
King: $1,799
Product Specs:
Type: Memory foam
CertiPUR-US Certified foams: Yes
Firmness Options: Medium
Features: Breathable cooling cover, gel-infused memory foam with ActiveCool for pressure relief, reduced motion transfer)
Layers: 5 (Cover, gel-infused memory foam, dynamic response foam, stability base layer, shift-resistant bottom cover)
Trial Period: 365 nights
Shipping: Free shipping and returns, box delivery
Warranty: Forever
Off-gassing recommendation: Air out 2-3 days before using
What makes the Nectar Premier Mattress such a good product for the price? Unlike many memory foam beds which tend to feel too firm, this mattress has a great balance between support and sinkage. High-pressure points like the shoulders and hips sink into the mattress well, while areas like the back and knees feel properly supported. Plus, this bed comes with free shipping and returns as well as a forever warranty.
On the other hand, some buyers felt that the cooling features weren’t as effective as they had hoped. This also may not be a good pick if you are under 130 pounds or over 220 pounds — the bed may feel too firm or not firm enough, respectively.
Best Soft Mattress for Couples: Saatva Classic Mattress, Innerspring, Plush Soft
Pros
- Flippable to a gentle-firm side
- Plush pillow top with organic cotton cover
Cons
- Expensive
- Only “okay” motion isolation
- Still too firm for side sleepers under 130 pounds
Pricing:
Full: $1,995
Queen: $2,095
King: $2,595
Product Specs:
Type: Innerspring
CertiPUR-US Certified foams: Yes
Firmness Options: Plush soft, luxury firm, firm
Features: Organic cotton cover, Euro pillow top with Lumbar Zone Quilting, Guardian™ botanical antimicrobial treatment, recycled steel coils, flame retardant barrier, Lumbar Zone pocketed coils in center, steel base coils for support
Layers: 5 (pillow top with cotton cover, high-density memory foam, coils, high-density foam rails for edge support, base coils)
Trial Period: 365 nights
Shipping: Free shipping and set up, free old mattress removal
Warranty: Lifetime
Off-gassing recommendation: No air-out time needed
If you and your partner like the feel of a traditional mattress but need more cushion because you are side sleepers, consider the Saatva Classic Mattress. It has a plush pillowtop with a cotton cover as well as a layer of memory foam before you reach a layer of lumbar zone pocketed coils and then a layer of sturdier base coils. This combination creates impressive comfort without sacrificing support. And if you and your partner decide the mattress is too soft, you can flip it to the other side for a slightly firmer feel. Saatva also offers free white glove delivery, free removal of your old mattress and a lifetime warranty. (The company believes that compressing a mattress in a box reduces the quality.)
What could be improved: Saatva mattresses are pricey. This bed also doesn’t have as much motion isolation as other beds, and it is likely too firm for side sleepers under 130 pounds.
Best for Back Pain: Nolah Signature Mattress, 12”
Pros
- Designed for lightweight and average weight sleepers
- Cozy, sink-into-the-bed feel
- Lifetime warranty
Cons
- Pricey
- Noticeable smell when unboxing
- Not supportive enough for heavy side sleepers
Pricing:
Full: $1,649
Queen: $1,799
King: $2,049
Product Specs:
Type: Foam
Certifications: CertiPUR-US foams, GREENGUARD Gold for low carbon emissions
Firmness Options: Soft-Medium
Features: Nolah AirFoam dissipates heat and relieves pressure, cooling organic cotton cover
Layers: 5 (Cover, Zoned AirFoam, active response foam, Firm AirFoam, SolidSleep Foam Foundation)
Trial Period: 120 nights
Shipping: Free shipping, box delivery, $99 returns after 30-day break-in period
Warranty: Lifetime
Off-gassing recommendation: Air out 2-3 days before using
If your current mattress is exacerbating your back pain, consider making the Nolah Signature Mattress your next bed. This all-foam mattress has a soft-medium feel, and four layers of foam with varying densities help create ideal lumbar support for side sleepers. Lightweight and average weight side sleepers should have the best experience with this bed, as well as sleepers who like to sink into the bed.
However, this mattress has a noticeable smell that doesn’t dissipate for two or three days after unboxing. It’s also not supportive enough for side sleepers over 250 pounds. If you don’t like sinking into the bed or you prefer more bounce, this isn’t the mattress for you.
Best for Hip Pain: Bear Elite Hybrid Mattress, Soft
Pros
- Individually encased coils in zones
- 3 firmness options
- Free shipping and returns, lifetime warranty
Cons
- Medium model is too firm for most side sleepers
- Expensive
- Slight smell when unpackaging
Pricing:
Full: $2,108
Queen: $2,305
King: $2,762
Product Specs:
Type: Hybrid
Certifications: CertiPUR-US foam, GREENGUARD GOLD for low carbon emissions
Firmness Options: Soft, medium, firm
Features: PCM cooling fabric cover, antimicrobial copper-infused memory foam, individually encased coils, reinforced edge coils
Layers: 5 (cover, copper-infused memory foam, dynamic transition foam, coil layer, high-density support foam)
Trial Period: 120 nights
Shipping: Free shipping and returns
Warranty: Lifetime
Off-gassing recommendation: Air out 2-3 days before using
What makes the Bear Elite Hybrid mattress a good pick if you struggle with hip pain? The first two layers are memory foam which help align the spine and alleviate pressure. Then, a layer of individually encased coils, organized in zones based on support level, help prevent the hips from sinking too far into the bed. This mattress also comes in three levels of firmness.
While medium is usually the best firmness level for most sleepers, the soft model of the Bear Elite Hybrid is probably the best pick for both average weight and lightweight sleepers. This is because the medium is firmer than average. As a result, the medium is a good pick if you are around 220 pounds or more. In addition, this bed is on the pricey side.
Best for Shoulder Pain: Helix Midnight Mattress
Pros
- 3 top layers of foam create contoured cushioning
- Alleviates joint pain
- Free shipping and returns
Cons
- Too soft for side sleepers over 250 pounds
- Too firm for some side sleepers under 130 pounds
- Off-gassing smell for first two days
Pricing:
Full: $1,248
Queen: $1,332
King: $1,748
Product Specs:
Type: Hybrid
Certifications: CertiPUR-US certified foams, GREENGUARD Gold
Firmness Options: Medium
Features: Breathe knit or GlacioTex pillow top, individually wrapped coils
Layers: 6 (cover, memory plus foam, Helix responsive foam, transition layer Helix responsive foam, coils, DuraDense foam base)
Trial Period: 100 nights
Shipping: Free shipping, box delivery, free returns after 30-day break-in period
Warranty: 10 years
Off-gassing recommendation: Air out 2-3 days before using
Sleeping on your side puts pressure on your shoulder, and it’s hard to find a bed that is soft enough for shoulder pain but supportive enough to prevent other joint issues. Fortunately, the Helix Midnight Mattress is a good solution. This bed contains five layers designed for side sleepers — three top layers of foam create contoured cushioning that alleviates shoulder pain, while an interior layer of individually wrapped coils cradles the body and prevents the shoulders from sinking in too far. Overall, this is an excellent pick for average weight side sleepers and combination sleepers under 130 pounds.
Side sleepers over 250 pounds, however, will prefer a firmer mattress, and strict side sleepers under 130 pounds may find it too firm. In addition, the trial period for this bed is shorter than what many other brands offer. Note that the Helix Midnight has a prominent smell once you unbox it, though this dissipates after a couple days.
Best for Combination Sleepers Over 130 Pounds: DreamCloud Premier Rest, Hybrid
Pros
- Gel memory foam alleviates joint pressure
- Free shipping and returns
- Forever warranty
Cons
- Too firm if you are under 150 pounds
- Could use more edge support
- Strong off-gassing smell
Pricing:
Full: $2,349
Queen: $2,499
King: $2,799
Product Specs:
Type: Hybrid
CertiPUR-US Certified foams: Yes
Firmness Options: Medium
Features: Quilted cashmere Euro Top with gel memory foam, individually wrapped coils, reduced motion transfer
Layers: 6 (Cover, gel memory foam, contouring soft foam, innerspring coils, high-density foam base)
Trial Period: 365 nights
Shipping: Free shipping, box delivery, free returns after 30-day trial
Warranty: Forever
Off-gassing recommendation: Air out 2-3 days before using
If you’re a side sleeper for only part of the night, it can be hard to find a bed that feels comfortable during the entire night. However, the DreamCloud Premier Rest Hybrid accommodates a wide range of sleeping styles. The top layer of gel memory foam alleviates joint pressure whether you’re on your back, side or stomach, while a layer of individually wrapped coils keeps your body from sinking too far into the mattress. Also great: This mattress comes with free shipping and returns, a year-long trial and a forever warranty.
The downsides? This mattress may feel too firm if you’re a side or combination sleeper under 150 pounds. It could also use a little more edge support and motion transfer. Plus, the off-gassing smell for the first two or three days is strong.
Best for Combination Sleepers Under 130 Pounds: Leesa Sapira Chill Hybrid, Plush
Pros
- Four foam layers on top create plush comfort
- Individually wrapped coil springs cradle the body
- Free shipping and returns
Cons
- Pricey
- Too soft for many side sleepers over 150 pounds
- Short trial period compared to other beds
Pricing:
Full: $1919
Queen: $2,159
King: $2,399
Product Specs:
Type: Hybrid
Certifications: GREENGUARD Gold for low chemical emissions, CertiPUR-US
Firmness Options: Plus, medium-firm, firm
Features: Cooling fibers in cover, cooling gel-infused foam at top, copper-infused memory foam, individually wrapped coils)
Layers: 7 (cover, gel-infused foam, comfort layer foam, responsive foam, transitional foam, coils, high-density stability foam)
Trial Period: 100 nights
Shipping: Free shipping, box delivery, free returns after 30-day trial
Warranty: 10 years
Off-gassing recommendation: Air out 2-3 days before using
While the Leesa Sapira Chill Hybrid Plush is an excellent bed for side sleepers under 130 pounds, it can also accommodate lightweight sleepers who change position during the night. This is because it contains six layers (not including the cover), the first four of which create impressive comfort while conforming to the body. A thick layer of individually-wrapped coils also cradles the body rather than letting it sink into a hard lower layer. All of these features combined mean that hip, shoulder and joint pain disappear overnight.
However, this mattress has a short trial period when you compare it to other beds on the market. It’s also too soft for side sleepers over 150 pounds (though average and heavy weight sleepers can choose the medium or medium-firm option instead).
Best for Couples With Different Sleep Styles: Beautyrest Black Hybrid Mattress, Medium, Enhanced LX-Class
Pros
- Excellent motion isolation
- Contoured support and pressure relief
- Complimentary white glove delivery
Cons
- Slightly too firm for lightweight side sleepers
- Very expensive
- Short trial period
Pricing:
Full: $2,629
Queen: $2,799
King: $3,399
Product Specs:
Type: Hybrid
CertiPUR-US Certified foams:
Firmness Options: Firm, plush, medium
Features: Cover stays cool to the touch with BlackICE Technology, Zoned T3 Pocketed Coil® technology for targeted support, plant-based cooling technology, motion control
Layers: 5 (cover, gel memory foam, transition foam, coils, high-density foam support layer
Trial Period: 100 nights
Shipping: Complimentary white glove delivery, free returns
Warranty: 10 years
Off-gassing recommendation: Air out 2-3 days before using
If you and your loved one can’t settle on a mattress because of different sleep styles, check out the Beautyrest Black Hybrid Mattress. The medium support level works well for side, combination and back sleepers thanks to the contoured support and pressure relief of three foam layers. The coils also create springy support, which makes it easy to shift positions during the night. Another good perk: Beautyrest offers complimentary white glove delivery on this mattress.
What could be improved: If you are under 130 pounds and sleep primarily on your side, you may find the medium level a bit too firm (the plush version would be a good pick for you instead). You may also find this bed too soft if you occasionally sleep on your stomach. Note that the trial period for the Black Hybrid Mattress is short compared to other beds on the market.
Best from Costco: Novaform ComfortGrande Advanced Gel Memory Foam
Pros
- Great for lightweight and average weight side sleepers
- Alleviates back and hip pain
- Affordable
Cons
- Noticeable off-gassing smell for first few days
- Shorter lifespan than similar beds
- Too soft for heavy side sleepers
Pricing:
Full: $499
Queen: $579.99
King: $699.99
Product Specs:
Type: Memory foam
CertiPUR-US Certified foams: Yes
Firmness Options: Medium
Features: Option to upgrade cover to cool-to-touch blend, Phase Change Gel regulates temperature, air channel foam to distribute weight, side handles for easy moving
Layers: 4 (cover, gel memory foam, supportive and contouring foam, high-density base foam)
Trial Period: Equivalent to lifetime if purchased from Costco
Shipping: Free shipping if purchasing online, free returns via Costco
Warranty: 20 years
Off-gassing recommendation: Air out 2-3 days before using
If you’re looking for an affordable mattress with great comfort and an excellent warranty, the Novaform ComfortGrande Advanced Gel Memory Foam Mattress can’t be beat. The trial period is effectively the longest out of all mattresses on the market because you can return Costco purchases at any time. Plus, Costco offers free shipping when you buy the bed online. As for quality, this mattress has three memory foam layers, including a top gel foam layer to create contoured cushioning.
A few downsides: This bed has a noticeable off-gassing smell for the first two or three days after unboxing. It also has a shorter lifespan than similar memory foam mattresses, and it’s too soft for side sleepers over 250 pounds.
People Also Ask
-
Q: What type of mattress should I get if I’m a side sleeper?
A:It depends on your weight! If you are over 170 pounds, the Nectar Premier Copper Mattress is a great choice. If you are over 130 pounds but less than 200 pounds, the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Cooling Mattress is ideal. And if you are under 130 pounds, a plush bed like the Helix Sunset Luxe Mattress Soft is your best bet.
-
Q: What is the best firm level for side sleepers?
A:Soft to medium firmness tends to work best for most side sleepers, though a soft level is ideal for side sleepers under 130 pounds. If you are over 250 pounds, you may prefer a medium firm to firm mattress.
-
Q: What firmness is best for side sleepers with back pain?
A:If you’re a lightweight side sleeper with back pain, a soft or soft-medium mattress is your optimal pick. In contrast, a medium firmness is better if you are over 130 pounds. Note that you will need to give a new mattress at least 30 days before deciding whether it works for you. Fortunately, all the recommended mattresses in this article include sleep trials of at least 100 nights.
-
Q: How much do mattresses for side sleepers cost?
A:Mattresses for side sleepers range between $400 and $6,000. Our recommendations range between $400 and $5,000.
