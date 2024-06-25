The Best Mattresses for Side Sleepers Based on Design, Material and Firmness

Thus, most side sleepers benefit from a mattress with medium firmness. These beds usually have supportive foam or innerspring coils in the lower layers and supportive to soft layers of memory foam on top. But these aren’t the only factors that side sleepers should think about before buying a mattress.

In general, the ideal mattress for a side sleeper is softer than average. This is because most of a side sleeper’s weight falls into her shoulders and hips, and this uneven weight distribution causes crunchiness on a firm bed. However, soft beds historically don’t have enough support and can lead to other issues, such as back pain. They also tend to have shorter life spans, as the softer materials can lose their supportive qualities more quickly.

What We Considered When Choosing the Best Mattresses for Side Sleepers

Firmness

Mattresses come in one of three firmness levels: plush or soft, medium to medium-firm and firm. Within those categories, mattresses can vary a decent amount in terms of their supportiveness and cushion. (One company’s “medium” is often another company’s “firm,” for example.) Thus, it’s helpful to think of a bed’s firmness on a scale from one to 10, with 10 being the firmest.

In addition, it’s extremely important to consider your weight. Most mattresses are designed for sleepers between 130 and 200 pounds, so people below or above that average can have a harder time finding a comfortable bed. This guide includes not only beds for average weight side sleepers, but also for lightweight and heavy sleepers.

Material

These days, most mattresses contain memory foam, innersprings with polyester foam or latex, or a combination of memory foams and springs. While hybrid mattresses tend to be a favorite for most side sleepers, you may find that you prefer a traditional innerspring mattress or an entirely memory foam mattress. This depends on whether you like to sink into a bed or lie on top of it.

It’s also important to think about a bed’s cooling capabilities. Traditional memory foam and traditional innerspring mattresses get hot, especially in warmer weather. Fortunately, modern mattresses have cooling technology (gel, copper, aerated foam or airy latex) to help dissipate heat during the night. Keep in mind that mattresses advertised as cooling don’t necessarily feel cool while you are lying on them — rather, the temperature of the bed stays closer to 70 degrees Fahrenheit as you sleep on it.

Certifications

On many modern beds, especially those that contain memory foam, you will likely see a CertiPUR-US Certification. This means that the company selling the bed has had the mattress independently tested for toxins that can affect your short and long term health, including formaldehyde, ozone depleters, phthalates, mercury, lead and heavy metals, volatile organic compound or VOCs and flame retardants (which are classified as carcinogens).

Some beds also have a GREENGUARD Gold Certification, which means the mattress emits little to no VOCs. A few beds even have a Global Organic Textile (GOTs) certification, which means it contains organic, environmentally-friendly and socially-responsible materials in one or more parts of the mattress.

Shipping

If you buy a mattress online, it will most likely be compressed and shipped in a box. Compressed box beds make it easier for companies to offer free shipping and handling, and it makes it easier for you to get that mattress up the stairs and set it up. However, boxed beds tend to have a strong off-gassing smell for the first two or three days, and companies recommend airing them out for at least 24 hours before using.

Some companies offer white glove delivery for their mattresses instead, which may be complimentary or not. Whether the bed you choose is delivered via white glove delivery or in a box, you typically don’t have to re-box the bed if you want to return it.

Warranty

Most bed warranties last from 10 years to a lifetime, with the majority lasting 10 to 20 years. Generally, mattresses with shorter warranties tend to be less expensive, though this isn’t always the case. Lifetime warranties also aren’t perfect — you may find that it’s difficult to get a complaint approved under warranty policies depending on the company. So, it’s also important to check out a bed’s customer service reviews, and not just the bed’s warranty.