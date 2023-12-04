The following article is presented by Tom White. Us Weekly is not endorsing the products showcased below.

If you’re searching for the best mattresses of 2023, you’re not alone. The wrong mattress can leave you tossing and turning or even make you sleep hot, but the right mattress can ensure you wake up feeling rested, energized, and ready to go.

There are many different types of mattresses on the market, including hybrid mattresses, innerspring mattresses, and those made solely from memory foam. We compared and contrasted all the most popular mattress brands and are proud to recommend the following top mattresses for 2023.

Our Top Picks For Any Sleeping Position

Benefits of Buying a Good Mattress

Here are some benefits to buying a good mattress that you may not get from cheap mattresses:

Pain relief: Back pain, hip pain, and joint pain can be worsened by an old or unsupportive mattress, but a high-quality mattress can help relieve your pain. A firmer mattress might also contribute to back pain, so find one to meet your needs.

Back pain, hip pain, and joint pain can be worsened by an old or unsupportive mattress, but a high-quality mattress can help relieve your pain. A firmer mattress might also contribute to back pain, so find one to meet your needs. Improved sleep: People often sleep better on a new mattress. You may wake up less frequently during the night and feel better rested in the morning. The best mattress will improve sleep for stomach sleepers, combination sleepers, and hot sleepers.

People often sleep better on a new mattress. You may wake up less frequently during the night and feel better rested in the morning. The best mattress will improve sleep for stomach sleepers, combination sleepers, and hot sleepers. Temperature regulation: If you sleep hot, a new mattress with cooling features can help keep you cool at night. Some older mattresses trap heat, making it difficult for those who need to keep cool.

Best Mattresses of 2023

1. Best Mattress Overall: Helix Midnight Luxe

Why We Love It

The Helix Midnight Luxe is an incredibly versatile memory foam hybrid mattress that suits various customers, including back and stomach sleepers. Its six-layer design offers a comfortable balance of support and cushioning, helping your joints get the necessary pressure relief.

In the lumbar area, you’ll find zoned, individual coils for extra support under your hips and pelvis. The memory foam layers make the mattress more plush and conform to your body for even more pressure relief.

Helix is a true leader in the mattress industry. Their website offers a personalized quiz that will ask customers for information regarding their sleep style and firmness preferences to recommend the best Helix mattress that suits their needs.

The Helix Midnight Luxe has received plenty of attention in the media. Wired named it Best Mattress Overall for five years running. It’s also been named Best Overall Mattress by Wired and Best Overall Mattress by Apartment Therapy. The American Chiropractic Association has even professionally endorsed this mattress.

Customers who are self-reported hot sleepers say they stay cool on this mattress, even on warm summer nights. Best of all – Helix offers free shipping on the Midnight Luxe as well as all of their other models (for orders within the US).

Pros:

Provides enhanced lumbar support for back pain relief

GlacioTex Cooling Cover available as an add-on

CertiPUR-US and GREENGUARD Certified

Free shipping

Cons:

Only comes in one firmness, however Helix offers a softer version via their Sunset Luxe model and the firmer version would be their Twilight Luxe.

Specs:

Mattress Type: Hybrid mattress

Firmness: Medium

Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

Learn more about the Helix Midnight Luxe mattress today



2. Best Cooling Mattress: Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Cooling

Why We Love It

While many modern mattresses are built with cooling features, the absolute best mattress in this category is the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Cooling. This six-layer hybrid mattress has several cooling features that work together to keep even the hottest sleepers comfortable.

The Aurora Luxe is constructed with a premium memory foam layer that is interspersed with cooling fibers, ensuring sleepers a cool night’s rest. Side sleepers often prefer the medium firm option, while many stomach and back sleepers prefer the firm option. No matter how you sleep, the individually encased coils cradle your body and provide pressure relief.

This mattress was named Best Overall Cooling Mattress by CNET and was also ranked as the Best Cooling Mattress for Most People by Tom’s Guide.

The mattress is also recommended for couples who sleep hot, as many reviews note the bed keeps them from feeling their partner’s body heat throughout the night.

Similar to Helix, Brooklyn Bedding also offers free shipping on this model as well as the others listed on the Brooklyn Bedding site.

Pros:

Multiple cooling features

Built with pressure-soothing coils

120-night trial

Comes in three different firmness options

Free shipping

Cons:

No lifetime warranty

Specs:

Mattress Type: Hybrid mattress

Firmness: Soft, Medium, Firm

Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King, Split California King, Short Queen, RV King, RV Bunk

Learn more about the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Cooling mattress today



3. Best Mattress for Side Sleepers: Nolah Evolution

Why We Love It

Side sleepers notoriously have difficulty finding mattresses that are gentle enough for their sensitive shoulders and hips but firm enough to prevent sinkage and back pain. If you’re a side sleeper, we recommend trying the Nolah Evolution mattress. This seven-layer foam hybrid mattress is specifically designed for side sleepers. It offers balanced cushioning and targeted support in all the right places to prevent spinal misalignment, shoulder aches, and hip pain.

The Nolah Evolution’s zoned AirFoam™ and coils make it uniquely fit for side sleepers. The zoned foam is hole-punched and softer around the shoulders to improve flexibility, allowing side sleepers to easily adjust positions throughout the night. However, it’s firmer in the lumbar region for maximum spinal support. The HDMax™ Tri-Zone™ coils below complement this design and provide targeted support and pressure relief.

Side sleepers who tend to overheat also love this mattress. It features industry-leading cooling technology like an organic cotton + ArcticTex™ cover, a heat-dissipating quilted Euro topper, and a breathable border.

This spring and foam mattress has received countless awards. Architectural Digest chose this hybrid mattress as their Best Mattress for Side Sleepers. It was also named Best Hybrid Mattress For Side Sleepers by Forbes and Best Side Sleeper Mattress for Spinal Alignment by Wired.Shoppers can also take advantage of the lifetime warranty for this supportive mattress.

Nolah offers free shipping, easy returns, and a lifetime warranty on this and its other mattresses.

Pros:

Pressure-relieving foam distributes body weight

Responsive, zoned coils prevent shoulder, hip, and back pain

Great for hot sleepers

Free shipping and lifetime warranty

Cons:

Not ideal for those who find themselves sleeping on their back or stomach often

Specs:

Mattress Type: Hybrid mattress

Firmness: Plush, Luxury Firm, Firm

Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King, Split King

Learn more about the Nolah Evolution mattress today



4. Best Mattress for Back Pain: Bear Elite Hybrid

Why We Love It

Whether your back pain is due to a herniated disc, arthritis, muscle soreness, or other ailment, we recommend the Bear Elite Hybrid mattress. This incredible mattress features six layers, each carefully designed to support your body and help ease back pain. The unique, zoned coil system offers support and pressure relief in just the right spots.

The individually wrapped coils are designed for motion control so that you can sleep comfortably with a partner. The Bear Elite Hybrid is also highly breathable so that you won’t get too warm at night. With a lifetime warranty and a 120-night sleep trial, you can be confident in Bear’s quality.

It was ranked Best Hybrid Mattress for Back Pain by Sleepopolis and Best Mattress for Couples With Back Pain by Sleep Foundation. Bear ships this mattress for free and often offers sitewide discounts, as well as interest-free financing.

Pros:

Zoned coils offer support and pressure relief

Offers temperature regulation and motion control

Perfect for any sleeping position

Made with eco-friendly materials

Comes with a lifetime warranty and free shipping

Cons:

Some customers feel the memory foam has a rough surface texture, but this shouldn’t be a concern given it won’t be felt through your sheets

Specs:

Mattress Type: Hybrid mattress

Firmness: Soft, Medium, Firm

Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King, Split King

Learn more about the Bear Elite Hybrid mattress today



5. Best Hybrid Mattress: Leesa Sapira Hybrid

Why We Love It

If you’ve decided a hybrid mattress best fits your needs, we suggest the Leesa Sapira Hybrid mattress. Leesa does an incredible job of combining premium memory foam with springs in this carefully engineered bed. Two layers of memory foam respond to your movement while still working to provide pressure relief. Plus, the extra cushioning makes this medium-firm mattress a good choice for customers with various preferred sleeping positions.

The Sapira Hybrid has received praise from couples, as many reviews rave about not being able to feel their partner move at night due to the mattress’s excellent motion isolation. The bed also receives great reviews from athletes who say sleeping on it helps relieve muscle soreness, achy joints, and back pain.

The Leesa Sapira Hybrid mattress has been named The New York Times Wirecutter’s Best Hybrid Mattress for 5 years running. It’s assembled in the U.S., shipped for free, and delivered straight to your door. Leesa also offers a 100-night sleep trial, as well as a 10-year, limited warranty.

Pros:

Two layers of premium memory foam respond to your movements

Carefully placed springs to prevent back pain

Comes with a soft, breathable cover

Free shipping

Motion isolation and a medium-firm feel

Cons:

No lifetime warranty

Specs:

Mattress Type: Hybrid mattress

Firmness: Medium to Medium-Firm

Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

Learn more about the Leesa Sapira Hybrid mattress today

How We Picked the Best Mattresses of 2023

Mattresses are not one-size-fits-all. One person may prefer a softer mattress, while another prefers a very firm mattress, based on sleeping position, pressure relief, and body heat. When we set out to recommend the best mattresses of 2023, we kept this variety of preferences in mind. We tried to select mattresses that appeal to customers with different sleeping positions, body types, and preferences, like side or stomach sleepers.

Quality of the Materials

A good mattress is not just comfortable for the first few weeks but for many years. As such, we sought to choose mattresses made with high-quality materials, like gel-infused memory foam, a pillow top, or proprietary foam that would stand the test of time. We preferred companies that engineered their materials. Whether you need pressure relief or a soft bed for stomach sleepers, we considered all of these concerns when looking at the best mattresses.

Design Features

The way a mattress is constructed has a huge impact on the comfort it provides. We looked for mattresses with at least one support layer to offer stability and pressure relief. Features like carefully positioned coils reassured us that a mattress would help prevent upper and lower back pain and hip pain in the long run. We also prioritized mattresses that feature at least one comfort layer, to balance the support with cushioning.

Reviewer Notes

In addition to combing through countless product descriptions, we read customer reviews. We looked carefully at reviews from customers with specific complaints and ailments.

For example, we considered what customers with back pain had to say about each bed. We also compared what couples and single-sleepers had to say.

Company Policies and Reputation

Buying a mattress online can have its challenges, but the best mattress companies help customers address those challenges. They also tend to offer free shipping or even a free return policy.

All of the companies whose mattresses are featured here offer very favorable policies for buyers. Many companies also add other features, like a lifetime warranty, free shipping, and free white glove delivery. Buying from a company that offers a lifetime warranty over a shorter warranty (like a 10-year warranty) will save you money in the long run.

How To Find the Best Mattress for You

Whether you stick to the mattresses on this list or also consider others in your price range, we suggest comparing and contrasting several options before you pick one. Here are some key factors to weigh as you make your comparisons.

Firmness

Some mattresses come in one firmness, while others come in two or three different firmness levels. The best mattresses will work for all sleepers, including combination sleepers, stomach sleepers, and side sleepers.

People who only sleep on their side often prefer a soft mattress, which put pressure relief on the hips and shoulders. Lighter, smaller people also prefer a soft mattress, while heavier folks may want something with an extra firm feel. A medium-firm mattress tends to be the most popular choice.

It won’t make you feel like you’re sinking into the bed, but it does offer some pressure relief around your joints. A medium-firm mattress is often a good choice for back sleepers. It resists sagging enough to prevent back pain.

For stomach sleepers, you may prefer a firm mattress in your price range. A firm mattress won’t contour to your body as much as a soft or medium-soft mattress, so you won’t feel like it’s encroaching on your face when you sleep on your front.

Not only do they offer more support for stomach sleepers, but a firmer mattress may last longer before developing indents or sagging. So, it’s important to find out where your preferences lie on the firmness scale before buying.

Coil Placement

If you’re looking at a hybrid mattress, pay attention to where the coils are located. Some hybrid mattresses have coils interspersed throughout the bed, which is good for overall support.

However, if you struggle with a specific ailment, such as back pain, you may prefer a bed with coils that are specifically positioned to prevent this type of pain and offer pressure relief.

Cooling Features

Early versions of memory foam were known for retaining heat and making people uncomfortable at night. Thankfully, newer and more advanced memory foam is engineered to dissipate body heat.

If you do tend to sleep hot, look for a mattress with other cooling features in addition to cooling memory foam. For instance, some gel memory foam mattresses have an extra cooling cover to prevent overheating. Other hybrid memory foam mattresses have the inner springs carefully positioned to maximize airflow.

Degree of Motion Transfer

Have you ever been lying on a bed when someone else sat on the edge? Did you feel the bouncing as they sat? If so, the bed you were on had a high degree of motion transfer, which you want to avoid, especially if you sleep with a partner.

Memory foam is excellent at reducing motion transfer. A bed with two or more layers of foam should keep you from feeling your partner tossing and turning at night. Plenty of beds in the mid-level price range offer this feature.

A mattress with individually wrapped coils will likely resist motion transfer better than other options. The wrapping around the coils helps absorb the motion.

Mattress Thickness

Once you move into a moderate price range, you’ll notice that a lot of mattresses are quite thick. Some are 14″ thick, and others are closer to 17″ or 18″ thick. Your options will be to buy a thinner mattress or upgrade to a platform bed frame, which can accommodate a mattress of any thickness.

Mattress Size

Most mattresses come in standard sizes, the most common of which are the following:

Twin-size

Full-size

Queen-size

King-size

California King-size

However, there are a few companies that make non-standard-size mattresses. You don’t want to assume that your current mattress will be the same size as your new mattress without measuring. Measure your current bed, and also measure your bed frame.

If you’re upgrading to a larger mattress or are downsizing to a smaller one, you’ll likely have to purchase a new frame along with your new mattress anyway.

Twin: Good for kids and small, single adults.

Full: Good for single adults who want ample space.

Queen: Good for couples.

King: Good for couples who want more space.

California King: Good for couples who want more space and a longer bed.

Shipping and Setup Policies

Many retailers have free shipping and even free white glove delivery. Read through the company’s shipping policies and setup policies and make sure they are in-line with your needs.

Many memory foam mattresses come compacted inside boxes, making them easier to lift and maneuver than you might imagine.

Types of Mattresses

Innerspring Mattresses

For many years, innerspring mattresses were standard in the industry. They consist of many compressed metal springs covered in multiple layers of plush padding that prevent you from feeling the springs.

If you’re on a tight budget, you may find innerspring mattresses in your price range. They tend to be in a lower price range than hybrid and memory foam mattresses. People often choose an innerspring mattress as an affordable option for kids and use in second homes or rentals.

These mattresses have a high degree of motion transfer. If your partner moves, you’ll feel it. Second, innerspring mattresses tend to become compressed in the areas where you place the most pressure relief. This can contribute to back pain, hip pain, and joint discomfort over time. They don’t help stomach sleepers, nor do they offer edge support for side sleepers.

Memory Foam Mattress

Traditional memory foam mattresses are made from a dense foam that conforms to your body. It’s called memory foam because when you get up, it “remembers” its old position and becomes un-compressed.

Memory foam is also excellent for relieving and preventing back, joint, and hip pain. Side sleepers like memory foam because it prevents pressure points from forming under their hips and shoulders, while offering support and motion isolation.

Memory foam is available in a moderate price range, which makes it popular with buyers. Its downsides are minor. Some memory foam has an unpleasant odor when it first comes out of the box. Thankfully, this dissipates over time. Heavier folks, stomach sleepers, and those who sleep on their back sometimes feel that foam beds not offer enough firm support.

Hybrid Mattresses

Hybrid mattresses are like a cross between a memory foam mattress and an innerspring mattress. They generally have several foam layers, usually on the top layer of the mattress. But unlike an all-foam mattress, they also have inner springs or coils.

Some have coils throughout the whole bed. Other models only have coils in key areas where customers need more support, such as under the shoulders and hips. Typically, they have edge support. Some of the best mattresses are hybrids.

If you have back pain, you may prefer a hybrid mattress to an all-foam mattress. They also tend to be more durable than an all-foam mattress. The only real downside to a hybrid mattress is the fact that they tend to be in a higher price range than innerspring mattresses or even most memory foam mattress models.

Latex Mattress: For A Low Price Range

Latex mattresses tend to have the lowest price range of all mattress types. You’ll often see them used in RVs, short-term rentals, and cabins. They don’t offer very much support, and they also tend to break down faster than hybrid mattresses or a memory foam mattress.

Unless you’re outfitting a rental and trying to stay in a very low price range, this is not the best type of bed to consider. A latex mattress doesn’t offer pressure relief, edge support, or cooling for hot sleepers. It won’t help stomach sleepers or side sleepers.

FAQ

How long does a mattress last?

The average mattress lasts approximately 7 to 10 years. However, many factors affect how long a mattress lasts.

A good hybrid mattress in a higher price range will generally last longer than a pure memory foam mattress. The springs in a hybrid mattress add more support and help prevent the foam from becoming too compressed.

Stomach sleepers and those who need pressure relief will appreciate this kind of bed. A latex mattress will not last as long as the best mattress, or even a medium-firm bed. If you have a lifetime warranty, you can replace your bed if it breaks in the given period. If you buy a latex mattress, it will need to be replaced shortly.

If you don’t sleep on your mattress every night, this will also extend its life. This is true whether you have a memory foam mattress or any other type. It’s why mattresses in rentals and cottages often last longer than ten years.

Your mattress’ lifetime will also depend on how you use it. If you plop down and bounce on a memory foam mattress or hybrid mattress, it may lose support sooner.

How often should I replace my mattress?

On average, you should replace your old mattress every 7 to 10 years. Here are some signs you need a new one soon:

You’ve been waking up with back pain.

Your mattress has an indent where you sleep.

The memory foam layers have become permanently compressed in some spots.

Your mattress smells or is stained.

Your mattress has begun to transfer more motion.

You may also replace your mattress simply because your model no longer serves your needs. For example, perhaps you were recently diagnosed with a condition that causes back pain. You may then want to swap out your current mattress for one designed for back pain relief.

Or maybe your sleep position has changed, and you want to look for a firm mattress instead of a soft one. Replacing your softer mattress with a firm mattress in your price range may help you get better sleep.

What’s the best type of mattress for back pain?

While everyone has different preferences, the best mattress for back pain tends to be a hybrid mattress. This type of mattress offers the best of both worlds: the support of an innerspring mattress and the softness and plushness of memory foam.

Hybrid mattresses do tend to be in a higher price range. However, you can sometimes find them in a lower price range when companies offer sales around the holidays or at the end of the year.

In terms of firmness, look for a medium-firm bed. Studies show that this firmness tends to be best for back pain. As a bonus, a medium-firm bed is less likely to cause shoulder pain, too. Studies show people experience fewer sleep disturbances overall with a medium-firm bed.

If you struggle with back pain, also make sure you’re replacing your mattress as often as you should. People who replace their bedding more frequently get better sleep, have less back pain, and experience less stress.

Why do some memory foam mattresses smell?

Some memory foam gives off compounds called volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, when it is new. These VOCs should only dissipate from all foam mattresses for a few days or a few weeks, at most. Then, the smell will go away.

Newer memory foams are often made to release fewer VOCs, so you’re less likely to notice this with all foam mattresses you bought in 2023 than with one purchased several decades ago.

Best Mattresses

From stomach sleepers to customers with back pain, we’re confident this list includes the perfect mattress for almost anyone. We encourage you to read more about the high-tech features each of these mattresses offers.

Individually wrapped coils and cooling memory foam have really transformed the industry. These beds really have it all, from cozy comfort to pressure relief. Whichever one you choose, we want to wish you a good night and sweet dreams.