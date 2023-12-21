Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Did you know that we spend about one third of our lives asleep in bed? On average, that’s about 25 years of straight sleep! Since that’s the case, you can’t spend all that time suffering on an uncomfortable mattress! You deserve to get your best beauty sleep so you can live a long and healthy life.

Need a New Year’s resolution? Elevate your bedtime experience with Purple’s premium mattresses! Made with Proprietary GelFlex Grid for adaptive support and pressure relief, these cushioned mattresses will cradle your body like a soft embrace. Sweet dreams, indeed!

Right now, save up to $400 off a mattress (depending on size and model)! Read on to shop Purple’s must-have mattresses from the Essential, Restore and Rejuvenate collections. Start the new year on a high note with better sleep!

Purple NewDay Mattress

The most affordable mattress on this list, Purple’s NewDay mattress is a budget-friendly bedtime essential. Featuring the brand’s signature GelFlex Grid and a durable base foam for extra support, this mattress will keep your body aligned throughout the night. There’s also temperature regulation and pressure relief for a cool, comfortable sleep.

$1,295.00 See It!

Purple Restore Hybrid Mattress

With four times more cooling than competitors, as well as enhanced pressure relief and support, this hybrid mattress delivers superior sleep. The GelFlex Grid and comfort layers add enhanced pressure relief, while the coil system provides responsive support. You can choose a soft or firm feel for customized comfort!

$2,295.00 See It!

Purple Rejuvenate Mattress

If you really want to step up your sleep experience, then the Rejuvenate Luxe Collection is your best bet! Each mattress offers maximum stability, along with additional comfort foam for advanced pressure relief. Plus, there are zoned coils for full-body support, a quilted Euro top for a luxurious feel, a cooling cover for temperature control and an antimicrobial finish for hygienic purposes. Sleep like a queen on this queen bed!

Was $5,495.00 See It!