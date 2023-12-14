Save Up to $400 on Purple Mattresses for Your Best Beauty Sleep

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Learn more!

We always tend to get better beauty sleep when we’re on vacation. And it’s not just because we’re more relaxed when we’re out of office! Hotels usually have higher quality bedding than the lived-in linens we’re used to at home. If you want to elevate sleep experience ahead of 2024, it’s time to invest in a new Purple mattress!

Right now, save up to $400 off on premium mattresses from Purple’s Essential Collection! All of these luxury mattresses ship free in just one to two days, so you’ll have them in a prompt fashion! In fact, you could even surprise your significant other with a new mattress that will make your bed feel like a comfy cloud. Talk about an easy way to ring in the new year! All of the mattresses in this Essential Collection feature Purple’s Proprietary FelFlex Grid for adaptive support and pressure relief. Plus, you get a 100-night trial and a 10-year warranty!

Every day can feel like vacay with Purple’s mattresses, some of which are on sale now. Read on for our top picks!

Purple NewDay Mattress

Get a great night’s sleep with the Purple NewDay Mattress! The most affordable mattress in the Essential Collection, this model offers pressure relief, support, temperature control and softness without breaking the bank. Featuring the GelFlex Grid and Durable Base Foam for extra support, this design conforms around joints to reduce aches and keep your body aligned.

Was $1,295 You Save 23% On Sale: $995 See It!

Related: This Heated Blanket Is the No. 1 Bestseller on Amazon Baby, it’s cold outside! And honestly — it’s pretty chilly inside too. Even with the heat on full blast and a fire roaring, we still find ourselves freezing in the harsh winter months. But now we finally have a solution, in the form of a heated blanket! This throw is the no. 1 bestseller in […]

Purple Mattress

Next up is the Purple Mattress, made with the GelFlex Grid, Comfort Foam and a Durable Base Foam! This ultra-comfy foam mattress cradles the body and reduces discomfort so you can sleep like a baby. And the temperature matching helps dissipate heat for a cool sleep.

Was $1,399 You Save 29% On Sale: $999 See It!

Purple Plus Mattress

This Purple Plus Mattress is the cream of the crop! If you want the ultimate royal treatment, then this mattress is a must-have. In additional to the GelFlex Grid for support and Ultra-Comfort Foam for breathability, there’s two times the Base Foam for extra stability. You may not even want to get out of bed!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Was $1,895 You Save 21% On Sale: $1,495 See It!