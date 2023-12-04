Season’s greetings! ‘Tis the season for ugly sweaters, eggnog and gift-gifting, courtesy of the impending holiday season. That means it’s time to add festive touches throughout your humble abode. From snow-drenched trees with sparkling accessories to holiday-themed cooking utensils, you can score indoor holiday decorations for every single room in your house at your favorite retailers.
Online e-tailers like Amazon and Wayfair offer a host of seasonal accessories to upgrade your bedroom and kitchen. You can snag bathroom must-haves in store and online at Walmart and Target. Plus, sites like Caraway and Balsam Hill offer specialty items that are worth a pretty penny. Keep reading to discover 40 festive indoor holiday decorations to transport your home into a winter wonderland right in time for the holiday season.
Living Room
Our Absolute Favorite: Brighten up your holiday this holiday season with this festive, eye-catching banner.
- Biltmore Legacy Foliage — originally $329, now just $259!
- Wooden Reindeer Advent Calendar — just $6!
- Christmas Snow Roll — just $28!
- Sled Santa Christmas Decorations — just $11!
- Lit Wooden Santa Express Advent Calendar — originally $219, now just $129!
- Gingerbread Woman Holding Tree Decorative Christmas Sculpture — just $15!
- BH Balsam Fir Narrow Tree, 10′ — originally $1,899, now just $1,249!
- Plaid Dog Bone Personalized Paw Stocking — just $20!
- Festive Foliage Personalized Christmas Stocking — just $27!
Bedroom
Our Absolute Favorite: Comfy bedding is in style no matter the season. This holiday plaid print quilt set is perfect for Christmas!
- Brooklinen Down Comforter — originally $189, now just $161!
- Ornament Bottle Bush Tree — just $5!
- Mid-Century Accent Chair —originally $719, now just $679!
- Christmas Sherpa Throw Blanket — just $20!
- Christmas Lamp Night Light — just $37!
- Battery-Operated LED Candles — just $18!
- Christmas Pillow Covers — just $10!
- Winterland Holiday Quilt Set — originally $140, now just $126!
- Jaleisa Microfiber Quilt Set — originally $150, now just $47!
Kitchen
Our Absolute Favorite: From seasonal cocktails to booze-free winter-time mocktails, you’ll want to use this tree-shaped dispenser for an adorable finishing touch.
- Christmas-Theme Kitchen Utensil Organizer with Bamboo Utensils Set — originally $22, now just $20!
- Christmas Kitchen Appliance Handle Covers — just $20!
- Christmas Kitchen Towel Set — just $18!
- Christmas Farmhouse Tiered Tray Decoration — originally $17, now just $15!
- Stipple & Stripe Glassware Set — originally $79, now just $39!
- Dolce Marble Serveware — originally $199, now just $89!
- Christmas Decor 3-Pack Glass Storage Jars — just $18!
- Decorative Wood Deer Antler Platter — just $29!
- Ready, Set, Prep Bundle — originally $1,105, now just $668!
Bathroom
Our Absolute Favorite: Your guests won’t be able to deny the holiday cheer after drying their hands on this festive towel set.
- Four-Piece Shower Curtain Set — just $25!
- Christmas Bathroom Accessory Set — just $29!
- String Lights Christmas Bath Rug — just $10!
- Seasonal Decor Hand Soap Dispenser — just $18!
- Christmas Toilet Seat Cover and Rug Set — just $29!
- Merry Christmas Hand Towel Set — just $5!
- Cozy Earth Waffle Bath Sheets — originally $140, now just $98!
- Red and White Holiday Slogans Wooden Christmas Plaques — originally $28, now just $24!
- Funny Christmas-Themed Bathroom Art Wall — just $16!
