40 Festive Indoor Decorations to Dress Up Every Room in Your House This Holiday Season

By
festive-indoor-holiday-decor
Wayfair

Season’s greetings! ‘Tis the season for ugly sweaters, eggnog and gift-gifting, courtesy of the impending holiday season. That means it’s time to add festive touches throughout your humble abode. From snow-drenched trees with sparkling accessories to holiday-themed cooking utensils, you can score indoor holiday decorations for every single room in your house at your favorite retailers.

Online e-tailers like Amazon and Wayfair offer a host of seasonal accessories to upgrade your bedroom and kitchen. You can snag bathroom must-haves in store and online at Walmart and Target. Plus, sites like Caraway and Balsam Hill offer specialty items that are worth a pretty penny. Keep reading to discover 40 festive indoor holiday decorations to transport your home into a winter wonderland right in time for the holiday season.

Living Room

Vintage Christmas Banner
Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: Brighten up your holiday this holiday season with this festive, eye-catching banner.

Bedroom

Holiday Quilt Set
Wayfair

Our Absolute Favorite: Comfy bedding is in style no matter the season. This holiday plaid print quilt set is perfect for Christmas!

Kitchen

Christmas Tree Shaped Glass Drink Dispenser
Balsamhill

Our Absolute Favorite: From seasonal cocktails to booze-free winter-time mocktails, you’ll want to use this tree-shaped dispenser for an adorable finishing touch.

Bathroom

Christmas Ornament Hand Towel Set
Wayfair

Our Absolute Favorite: Your guests won’t be able to deny the holiday cheer after drying their hands on this festive towel set.

