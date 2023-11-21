Your account
25 Must-See Holiday Decor Items on Sale for Cyber Week

By
Christmas living room decoration, white and gold colors interior decoration background, Xmas home decoration with presents, christmas lights and tree indoors
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s Christmas time again, so get ready to “deck the halls with boughs of holly” — a.k.a. decorate for the holiday season. Whether you’re channeling Ebenezer Scrooger’ “bah humbug” vibes or you’re a holiday fanatic, there are elegant decor items which sprinkle just enough festive cheer into your living spaces. Full-size figurines and glistening lights transform outdoor areas, while bedding sets and sparkling holiday trees keep the Christmastime joy alive inside.

Go-to retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom, Wayfair, Walmart and Frontgate are key destinations for all things holiday decor. These massive brands are offering significant savings on holiday decor, all thanks to Black Friday sales. We searched through pages of festive finds and rounded up a list of the best holiday decor details. Scroll ahead for our top picks!

Holiday Decor Deals at Amazon

Touchat Red Sherpa Christmas Throw Blanket
Amazon

Holiday Decor Deals at Nordstrom

Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Holiday Decor Deals at Walmart

Kcikoc Pre-lit Cordless Christmas Garland
Walmart

Holiday Decor Deals at Frontgate

Marquette Fern Green Tree Skirt & Stocking Set
Frontgate

Holiday Decor Deals at Wayfair

The Holiday Aisle Jaleisa Microfiber Quilt Set
Wayfair

