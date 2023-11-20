15 Eye-Catching Christmas Trees on Sale at Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Whenever a holiday calls for celebration, there are key indicators for clothing and decorations. Oil lamps and bright Rangoli are commonly used during Diwali celebrations in November. Menorahs are lit, and children play with dreidels during Hanukkah. Red, green and black candles are synonymous with Kwanzaa. For those of Us who celebrate Christmas, it’s all about the tree.

TBH, much festive holiday fun is centered around the Christmas tree. Think about it for a sec — tree-trimming parties are a fun way to prepare your family and friends for the gift-giving season. Not to mention, the highlight of the season is exchanging and unwrapping presents from underneath that very tree.

Related: 20 Festive Finds to Score in Amazon’s Black Friday Deals Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. If you haven’t started your holiday shopping yet, don’t fret. Now is the perfect time to get crackin’ — and there are so many great deals to score. Everything including holiday-inspired tops, dresses, accessories and decor is on […]

If you’re ready to pull out the tinsel and get a yuletide playlist together for tree trimming, it’s time for you to head over to Amazon to check out their massive selection of Christmas trees. From green trees with rainbow-colored lights, to white ones with frosted drizzles of artificial snow, you can score your next Christmas tree on sale right now as part of Amazon’s Cyber Week sale. Read ahead for our top picks!

Best Christmas Trees On Sale

Puleo International 7.5 Foot Pre-Lit Fraser Fir Artificial Tree This thin option is actually tall, so it will elevate any aesthetic! Pros Pre-lit

Easy assembly Cons Some customer reviews note thin branches $270 On Sale: $132.59 You Save 51% See it!

Puleo International 6.5 Foot Pre-Lit Slim Tree Drizzles of snow decorated onto green pine needles will transform your home into a wintery forest. Pros Dense

Minimal shedding Cons Customer reviews note the time it takes to fully fluff the tree $328 On Sale: $174.56 You Save 47% See it!

National Tree Company Artificial Pre-Lit Slim Christmas Tree Transform small spaces into a winter wonderland with this 4-foot pre-lit tree. Perfect for a studio apartment! Pros Affordable

Lights are distributed nicely Cons Customer reviews note large space between branches $89.99 On Sale: $54.66 You Save 39% See it!

Fraser Hill Farm 7.5-Feet Unlit Snow Flocked Artificial Tree Get this beautiful, snowy tree without having to trek up a mountain! Pros Fade-resistant snow material

Easy assembly Cons Some customer reviews note issues with lights $277.99 On Sale: $199.49 You Save 28% See it!

Evergreen Classics 7.5 ft Twinkly Pre-Lit Tree This isn’t your average pre-lit tree. It features 390 rainbow-inspired twinkly smart LED lights! Pros Multi-colored lights

Sturdy

Doesn't require much fluffing Cons Some customer reviews noted issues with some of the lights $515 On Sale: $360.50 You Save 30% See it!

National Tree Company Artificial Christmas Tree If you prefer to do all the work trimming your tree, this 6.5 foot tree features pre-attached branches and hypo-allergenic, fire-resistant needles! Pros It's hypoallergenic, so it's great for shoppers with allergies

Sturdy Cons Customer reviews noted extended assembling time $104.99 On Sale: $81.95 You Save 22% See it!

Evergreen Classics 6.5 ft Pre-Lit Vermont Spruce Tree Do you live for a large Christmas tree? You snag this pre-lit find in 6.5 feet, 7.5 feet and 9 feet sizes! Pros Offers very tall tree styles

Lights are distributed evenly throughout the tree Cons Even with a steep discount, this one's still a bit pricey $170.92 On Sale: $144.39 You Save 16% See it!

Shop more options below:

Related: Master List: The Best Early Black Friday Deals Available Now Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Black Friday 2023 has already begun! Due to the absolute madness that befalls the shopping holiday year after year, so many retailers have already dropped their November mega-deals, giving us extra time to shop. We’ll set you up […]

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us