15 Eye-Catching Christmas Trees on Sale at Amazon

Whenever a holiday calls for celebration, there are key indicators for clothing and decorations. Oil lamps and bright Rangoli are commonly used during Diwali celebrations in November. Menorahs are lit, and children play with dreidels during Hanukkah. Red, green and black candles are synonymous with Kwanzaa. For those of Us who celebrate Christmas, it’s all about the tree.
TBH, much festive holiday fun is centered around the Christmas tree. Think about it for a sec — tree-trimming parties are a fun way to prepare your family and friends for the gift-giving season. Not to mention, the highlight of the season is exchanging and unwrapping presents from underneath that very tree.
If you’re ready to pull out the tinsel and get a yuletide playlist together for tree trimming, it’s time for you to head over to Amazon to check out their massive selection of Christmas trees. From green trees with rainbow-colored lights, to white ones with frosted drizzles of artificial snow, you can score your next Christmas tree on sale right now as part of Amazon’s Cyber Week sale. Read ahead for our top picks!
Best Christmas Trees On Sale
Puleo International 7.5 Foot Pre-Lit Fraser Fir Artificial Tree
Pros
- Pre-lit
- Easy assembly
Cons
- Some customer reviews note thin branches
Puleo International 6.5 Foot Pre-Lit Slim Tree
Pros
- Dense
- Minimal shedding
Cons
- Customer reviews note the time it takes to fully fluff the tree
National Tree Company Artificial Pre-Lit Slim Christmas Tree
Pros
- Affordable
- Lights are distributed nicely
Cons
- Customer reviews note large space between branches
Fraser Hill Farm 7.5-Feet Unlit Snow Flocked Artificial Tree
Pros
- Fade-resistant snow material
- Easy assembly
Cons
- Some customer reviews note issues with lights
Evergreen Classics 7.5 ft Twinkly Pre-Lit Tree
Pros
- Multi-colored lights
- Sturdy
- Doesn't require much fluffing
Cons
- Some customer reviews noted issues with some of the lights
National Tree Company Artificial Christmas Tree
Pros
- It's hypoallergenic, so it's great for shoppers with allergies
- Sturdy
Cons
- Customer reviews noted extended assembling time
Evergreen Classics 6.5 ft Pre-Lit Vermont Spruce Tree
Pros
- Offers very tall tree styles
- Lights are distributed evenly throughout the tree
Cons
- Even with a steep discount, this one's still a bit pricey
Shop more options below:
- National Tree Company Artificial Slim Christmas Tree — was $100, now $71!
- Evergreen Classics 9 ft Pre-Lit Colorado Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree — was $254, now $183!
- National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Medium Christmas Tree — was $80, now $49!
- National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Full Christmas Tree — was $120, now $62!
- National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree, Silver Tinsel, White Lights — was $45, now $34!
- Puleo International 7.5 Foot Pre-Lit Slim Flocked Aspen Fir Artificial Christmas Tree — was $419, now $235!
- Fraser Hill Farm 12-Ft. Alaskan Pine Flocked Artificial Christmas Tree with White Incandescent Smart Lights and Stand — was $206, now $175!
- Fraser Hill Farm 12-Ft. Alaskan Pine Flocked Artificial Christmas Tree with White Incandescent Smart Lights and Stand — was $1,000, now $750!
Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!
