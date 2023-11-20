Your account
15 Eye-Catching Christmas Trees on Sale at Amazon

By
Christmas tree in living room
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Whenever a holiday calls for celebration, there are key indicators for clothing and decorations. Oil lamps and bright Rangoli are commonly used during Diwali celebrations in November. Menorahs are lit, and children play with dreidels during Hanukkah. Red, green and black candles are synonymous with Kwanzaa. For those of Us who celebrate Christmas, it’s all about the tree.

TBH, much festive holiday fun is centered around the Christmas tree. Think about it for a sec — tree-trimming parties are a fun way to prepare your family and friends for the gift-giving season. Not to mention, the highlight of the season is exchanging and unwrapping presents from underneath that very tree.

If you’re ready to pull out the tinsel and get a yuletide playlist together for tree trimming, it’s time for you to head over to Amazon to check out their massive selection of Christmas trees. From green trees with rainbow-colored lights, to white ones with frosted drizzles of artificial snow, you can score your next Christmas tree on sale right now as part of Amazon’s Cyber Week sale. Read ahead for our top picks!

Best Christmas Trees On Sale

Puleo International 7.5 Foot Pre-Lit Fraser Fir Artificial Tree

Puleo International 7.5 Foot Pre-Lit Fraser Fir Pencil Artificial Christmas Tree with 350 UL Listed Clear Lights, Green, 32 x 32 x 90 inches
Puleo International
This thin option is actually tall, so it will elevate any aesthetic!

Pros

  • Pre-lit
  • Easy assembly

Cons

  • Some customer reviews note thin branches
$270On Sale: $132.59You Save 51%
See it!

Puleo International 6.5 Foot Pre-Lit Slim Tree

Puleo International 6.5 Foot Pre-Lit Slim Flocked Aspen Fir Artificial Christmas Tree with 350 Clear Lights
Puleo International
Drizzles of snow decorated onto green pine needles will transform your home into a wintery forest.

Pros

  • Dense
  • Minimal shedding

Cons

  • Customer reviews note the time it takes to fully fluff the tree
$328On Sale: $174.56You Save 47%
See it!

National Tree Company Artificial Pre-Lit Slim Christmas Tree

National Tree Company Artificial Pre-Lit Slim Christmas Tree, Green, Kingswood Fir, White Lights, Includes Stand, 4.5 Feet
National Tree
Transform small spaces into a winter wonderland with this 4-foot pre-lit tree. Perfect for a studio apartment!

Pros

  • Affordable
  • Lights are distributed nicely

Cons

  • Customer reviews note large space between branches
$89.99On Sale: $54.66You Save 39%
See it!

Fraser Hill Farm 7.5-Feet Unlit Snow Flocked Artificial Tree

Fraser Hill Farm 7.5-Feet Unlit Mountain Pine Snow Flocked Artificial Christmas Tree, Heavily Flocked, Realistic Foliage, Stand Included, Foldable for Storage, Xmas Holiday Decor
Fraser Hill Farm
Get this beautiful, snowy tree without having to trek up a mountain!

Pros

  • Fade-resistant snow material
  • Easy assembly

Cons

  • Some customer reviews note issues with lights
$277.99On Sale: $199.49You Save 28%
See it!

Evergreen Classics 7.5 ft Twinkly Pre-Lit Tree

Evergreen Classics 7.5 ft Twinkly Pre-Lit Aspen Pine Quick Set Artificial Christmas Tree, App-Controlled Multi-Color RGB Lights
Evergreen classics
This isn’t your average pre-lit tree. It features 390 rainbow-inspired twinkly smart LED lights!

Pros

  • Multi-colored lights
  • Sturdy
  • Doesn't require much fluffing

Cons

  • Some customer reviews noted issues with some of the lights
$515On Sale: $360.50You Save 30%
See it!

National Tree Company Artificial Christmas Tree

National Tree Company Artificial Christmas Tree, Green, North Valley Spruce, Includes Stand, 6.5 Feet
National Tree Company
If you prefer to do all the work trimming your tree, this 6.5 foot tree features pre-attached branches and hypo-allergenic, fire-resistant needles!

Pros

  • It's hypoallergenic, so it's great for shoppers with allergies
  • Sturdy

Cons

  • Customer reviews noted extended assembling time
$104.99On Sale: $81.95You Save 22%
See it!

Evergreen Classics 6.5 ft Pre-Lit Vermont Spruce Tree

Evergreen Classics 6.5 ft Pre-Lit Vermont Spruce Quick Set Artificial Christmas Tree, Remote-Controlled Color-Changing LED Lights
Evergreen classics
Do you live for a large Christmas tree? You snag this pre-lit find in 6.5 feet, 7.5 feet and 9 feet sizes!

Pros

  • Offers very tall tree styles
  • Lights are distributed evenly throughout the tree

Cons

  • Even with a steep discount, this one's still a bit pricey
$170.92On Sale: $144.39You Save 16%
See it!

Shop more options below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

