The countdown is officially on. We’re mere days away from Thanksgiving, which means subsequent Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales will be here before you know it. If you want to get your hands on some of the holiday season’s biggest deals, you’re in luck — Amazon is reducing price tags in a massive pre-holiday sale!

Ready to treat yourself to some much-needed R&R? Perhaps you’re looking for fashion items to keep you warm this winter? No matter what you’re shopping for, you can find significant discounts on everything from household items to supplements, fashion and beauty on sale at Amazon. Shop our finds below — but remember, some sales may end on or before November 24, so act now while supplies last!

Best Black Friday Home Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: Whether wrapping up the last few days of work before the holiday or spending hours prepping dinner for the big day, you deserve to unwind and relax. The Cozyhealth Heated Traction Pillow relieves neck and shoulder pain and releases tension and pressure to improve circulation.

Shop Similar Black Friday Home Deals:

1. Take up to 40% off Fullstar kitchen supplies

Our Absolute Favorite: Manually chopping vegetables can be a bit of a hassle. Thankfully, you can simplify the process with this spiralizer and vegetable chopper duo.

Check out all of the Fullstar products on sale here!

2. Take up to 24% off Glocusent portable lights

Our Absolute Favorite: Raise your hand if you snuggle up in bed reading books at night! This clip-on LED light features three amber colors and five brightness shades to make your nighttime reading sesh a breeze.

Check out all of the Glocusent products on sale here!

3. Take up to 73% Sisxso phone chargers

Our Absolute Favorite: Keeping up with phone chargers can be a lot. You can keep a phone charger handy in your favorite rooms and even in your car or office, courtesy of this six-pack set.

4. Take up to 73% off Inse vacuums

Our Absolute Favorite: Make post-holiday cleaning a cinch with the 6-in-1 INSE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner.

Check out all of the Inse products on sale here!

5. Take up to 23% off Zarimi cleaning products

Our Absolute Favorite: Whether you’re hosting guests this holiday season or spending time at home, there’s nothing like deep cleaning. Use this compressed air duster to clean everything from your laptop keyboard to central air vents.

Check out all of the Zarimi products on sale here!

Best Black Friday Fashion Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: The holiday season calls for outfits filled with glitz and glam. Ensure your festive fashions fit like a glove courtesy of the Shaperx Colombianas Body Shaper.

Shop Similar Black Friday Fashion Deals:

6. Take up to 61% off Sunzel

Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re looking for a holiday dinner-approved pair of pants, try styling the Sunzel Flare Leggings with a chunky knit sweater. The roomy wide-leg yoga pants feature tummy control, sure to provide comfort after you help yourself to seconds.

Check out all of the Sunzel products on sale here!

7. Take up to 74% off Gap staples

Our Absolute Favorite: This trendy hoodie features a buttery-soft fabric to keep you warm during chilly holiday weather.

Check out all of the Gap products on sale here!

8. Take up to 50% off Alta workout essentials

Our Absolute Favorite: If working out tops the list of your activities during the holiday break, test out these non-slip booty bands.

Check out all of the Alta products on sale here!

9. Take up to 58% off Levi’s fashion finds

Our Absolute Favorite: No matter your style, you need at least one pair of high-quality denim in your collection. These light-washed distressed jeans are ideal for the fashionistas who live for an edgy flair.

Check out all of the Levi’s products on sale here!

10. Take up to 33% off Lillusory fashion pieces

Our Absolute Favorite: This crewneck sweater is far from average! It features high-quality ribbed knitted material and chic batwing-inspired sleeves.

Check out all of the Lillusory products on sale here!

Best Black Friday Supplement Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: Probiotics are all the rage right now. Along with improving digestion, these supplements ease stomach discomfort and stimulate the growth of good bacteria in the digestive system.

Shop Similar Black Friday Supplement Deals:

11. Take up to 65% off Lunakai

Our Absolute Favorite: If you need help winding down before bed, check out these low-dose melatonin gummies. Not only do they help you fall asleep faster, but you may receive a higher quality of rest.

Check out all of the Lunakai products on sale here!

12. Take up to 48% off BioEmblem

Our Absolute Favorite: Magnesium is a mineral known for improving and maintaining muscles, nerves, bones and blood sugar levels. These daily supplements are enriched with three types of pure magnesium to deliver highly absorbable nutrients to supple muscle and nerve function.

Check out all of the BioEmblem products on sale here!

13. Take up to 37 % off Great Lakes Wellness

Our Absolute Favorite: Collagen peptides are commonly found in skincare products to improve the skin barrier and reduce signs of aging. These daily wellness packs provide 12 grams of unflavored collagen to support hair, skin, nail and joint health.

Check out all of the Great Lake Wellness on sale here!

14. Take up to 33% off Beekeeper’s Naturals

Our Absolute Favorite: Unfortunately, the holiday season coincides with cold and flu season. This immune-boosting spray soothes scratch and dry throat, supports good bacteria in the gut and fights off free radicals.

Check out all of the Beekeeper’s Naturals products on sale here!

15. Take up to 46% off MaryRuth Organics

Our Absolute Favorite: Ingesting supplements isn’t always easy. For those of Us who struggle with swallowing pills, these organic elderberry liquid drops are the perfect way to take immune-supporting nutrients.

Check out all of the MaryRuth Organics products on sale here!

Best Black Friday Beauty Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: If you’ve scrolled on social media lately, you’ve probably noticed celebs and influencers swooning over this hydrating and collagen-boosting serum that calms irritation and encourages skin regeneration.

Shop Similar Black Friday Beauty Deals:

16. Take up to 41 % off CeraVe

Our Absolute Favorite: This nightly moisturizer treats your skin to extra TLC while you get your beauty rest. Along with hydrating and repairing the skin barrier, it features purified peptides to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Check out all of the CeraVe products on sale here!

17. Take up to 47% off Philips Sonicare teeth products

Our Absolute Favorite: Achieve a bright white smile in style thanks to this vibrant yellow battery-operated toothbrush.

Check out all of the Philips Sonicare products on sale here!

18. Take up to 38% off Focallure cosmetics

Our Absolute Favorite: Highlighting and bronzing are two critical steps in any beauty maven’s makeup routine. Along with added shine and dimension, respectively, this two-piece set features a water-resistant formula to prevent caking and creasing.

Check out all of the Focallure products on sale here!

19. Take up to 57% off Tymo brushes

Our Absolute Favorite: Cut your wash day in half courtesy of Amazon’s no. 1 bestselling hair straightening brush.

Check out all of the Tymo products on sale here!

20. Take up to 56% off Kotamu hair products

Our Absolute Favorite: Amazon’s no. 1 bestselling hair wax warmer is perfect for the at-home DIY enthusiast.

Check out all of the Kotamu products on sale here!

