12 of the Best Sneakers You Can Stand in All Day Without Pain

Sneakers are the best shoe option if you want your feet to feel comfortable all day long, but not every sneaker is built the same. Everyone has different needs when it comes to the shoes they buy. Some prefer a more athletic style that’s better suited for working out, but it’s also a good option for anyone who has more severe foot pain issues. And just because it’s comfortable doesn’t mean it can’t be chic and current!

We covered all of the bases for everyone’s needs in our sneaker lineup below. Everyone needs a couple of reliable, comfortable pairs of kicks they can wear without pain, so check out our list to find your new go-tos!

These Affordable Athletic Sneakers

Reviewers who need to stand on their feet all day for work say these shoes are a major lifesaver! They’re incredibly affordable and provide the all-day comfort they need, making them a nice pick if you don’t want to spend too much on a quality shoe.

Get the Akk Womens Walking Tennis Shoes for just $44 (originally $80) at Amazon!

These Crisp White Lifestyle Sneakers

Everyone needs a pair of versatile white sneakers, and this pair is one of our favorites! They have a slight platform heel for cushioning and a lovely design that’s sleek and sophisticated. They look good with everything from dresses to denim cutoffs!

Get the PUMA Women’s Carina L Sneaker for just $70 at Amazon!

These Bright Colorful Sneakers

There are plenty of colors to choose from with these sneakers that we don’t see all too often. Every hue under the rainbow and beyond is available! On top of that, reviewers report that the comfort level is great for anyone who has leg pain or foot pain, and that wearing them feels like “bouncing on air.”

Get the Mishansha Women’s Running Walking Shoes for just $36 (originally $54) on Amazon!

These Supportive Running Shoes

Jennifer Garner is a huge fan of these Brooks running shoes! “I take sneakers very seriously,” the Alias alum told Prevention. “I have a new pair of Brooks — I am devoted.” Twin with Jen in the Brooks GTS Glycerin 20 sneakers!

Get the Brooks Glycerin GTS 20 Running Shoes for just $100 at Amazon!

These Celeb-Loved Sneakers

Stars like Julianne Hough and Britney Spears are fans of this sneaker brand, and for good reason! Though they are on the more expensive side, these running shoes are extremely comfortable and cushioned for maximum support. Available in a variety of fun colors!

Get the Hoka Clifton 9 Sneakers for $145 at Zappos!

These Classic Kicks

At this point, who hasn’t seen these iconic sneakers at least a couple of times before? Hailey Bieber wears them constantly, so if you want to embody her comfy streetwear style, definitely go for these kicks.

Get the Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker for $115 at Nordstrom!

These Platform Sneakers

We adore the look of Converse sneakers, but the classic shoe isn’t the most comfortable for all-day wear. Enter: this platform pair — the added height gives your feet a lot more cushioned support that may make them easier to don for hours!

Get the Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star Platform Sneakers for $70 at Nordstrom!

These Ultra-Flexible Sneakers

Flexibility in a shoe is super important when it comes to comfort, and these sneakers may take the cake in that department! They have a sock-like construction on the upper, and the sole has a unique design that allows for major ease when it comes to mobility.

Get the On Cloudswift 3 Sneakers for $160 at Zappos!

These Old-School Sneakers

Just as their name suggests, these sneakers have an old-school vibe to them that will never go out of style! As opposed to the slip-on Vans, the lace-up design of this pair allows you to control how they fit on the foot for more comfort all around.

Get the Vans Old Skool sneakers for $70 at Zappos!

These Retro Sneakers

Throw it back to the ’70s, ’80s or ’90s with these awesome Reeboks! A version of these shoes has been reimagined practically every decade while staying true to their core design. They’re super stylish and have been around for so long because of how seriously comfortable they are.

Get the Reebok Lifestyle Club C 85 sneakers for $85 at Zappos!

These Slip-On Sneakers

We wanted to throw in a pair of slip-on sneakers for anyone who doesn’t like to fuss with laces. You can throw them on in seconds and get the same benefits of wearing lace-up sneakers without the hassle. Not to mention they’re on sale for a great price right now!

Get the Easy Spirit Traveltime Slip-On Sneakers for $53 (originally $69) at Zappos!

These Simple Sneakers

For those who just need a simple, smart looking sneaker, the Naturalizer Neela sneaker is perfect for you. They have a lightweight sole that won’t weigh your feet down and they have odor-resistant foam sockliner with arch support.

Get the Naturalizer SOUL Naturalizer Neela Sneakers for $70 (originally $100) at Zappos!