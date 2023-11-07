Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Are you ready for Amazon’s 2023 Black Friday sale? While normally we have to wait until the day after Thanksgiving to start shopping Black Friday deals, Amazon is dropping its epic sale an entire week early this year!
What are the official Amazon Black Friday sale dates?
The 2023 Amazon Black Friday event will begin Friday, November 17, and run through the actual Black Friday, which falls on November 24 this year.
But the deals won’t stop there! Amazon’s Cyber Monday weekend event will kick off the very next day and run through November 27!
What can I expect?
Shoppers will see deep discounts across all categories throughout the event, including top searches like electronics, toys, home, fashion, beauty and Amazon devices. There will also be invite-only deals for Prime members, a $100 Amazon Gift Card upon approval for the Amazon Store Card and new deals dropping as often as every five minutes.
Should I sign up for Prime?
Of course! In addition to the invite-only deals mentioned above, Prime members will receive additional benefits, such as fast, free delivery, and Buy with Prime — a new benefit that “allows millions of U.S.-based Prime members to shop directly from merchants’ online stores with the convenient and trusted experience they expect from Amazon.”
That’s just the beginning! Sign up for Prime here!
Can I start shopping even earlier?
You bet! We’ve rounded up some of our favorite early Black Friday deals available on Amazon now. Shop below!
The best early Black Friday deals at Amazon
- Shark’s popular blow dryer (which rivals the Dyson) — was $230, now $178!
- A handy Ring camera — was $140, now $80!
- The wildly popular Instant Pot Duo Plus — was $150, now $100!
- The ultra-chic Le Creuset signature sauce pan — was $268, now $180!
- The BISSELL CrossWave Cordless vacuum — was $318, now $200!
De'Longhi Bar Pump Espresso and Cappuccino Machine
Bissell CrossWave Cordless Max All in One Wet-Dry Vacuum Cleaner
Barbie Fashionistas Doll & Playset
Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet
Shark HyperAIR Blow Dryer
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Saucepan
Casper Sleep Wave Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress, Queen
Burt's Bees Hydrating Moisturizing Cream for Sensitive Skin
Kérastase Resistance Sérum Thérapiste
Vitamix 5200 Blender
Lancôme Advanced Génifique Face Serum
Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro
Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool™ HP07 Air Purifier
Lego Icons Succulents Artificial Plants Set
Instant Pot Duo Plus
