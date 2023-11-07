Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Are you ready for Amazon’s 2023 Black Friday sale? While normally we have to wait until the day after Thanksgiving to start shopping Black Friday deals, Amazon is dropping its epic sale an entire week early this year!

What are the official Amazon Black Friday sale dates?

The 2023 Amazon Black Friday event will begin Friday, November 17, and run through the actual Black Friday, which falls on November 24 this year.

But the deals won’t stop there! Amazon’s Cyber Monday weekend event will kick off the very next day and run through November 27!

What can I expect?

Shoppers will see deep discounts across all categories throughout the event, including top searches like electronics, toys, home, fashion, beauty and Amazon devices. There will also be invite-only deals for Prime members, a $100 Amazon Gift Card upon approval for the Amazon Store Card and new deals dropping as often as every five minutes.

Should I sign up for Prime?

Of course! In addition to the invite-only deals mentioned above, Prime members will receive additional benefits, such as fast, free delivery, and Buy with Prime — a new benefit that “allows millions of U.S.-based Prime members to shop directly from merchants’ online stores with the convenient and trusted experience they expect from Amazon.”

That’s just the beginning! Sign up for Prime here!

Can I start shopping even earlier?

You bet! We’ve rounded up some of our favorite early Black Friday deals available on Amazon now. Shop below!

The best early Black Friday deals at Amazon

Looking for something else? Check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

