Let’s be honest: spring into summer can get pretty steamy. What’s more, it doesn’t make it better that we have to accomplish our daily tasks while the sun is beating down on Us. That’s why you need to invest in sundresses! For plus-size bodies, finding options that fit well and are still stylish can be a challenge. But don’t worry, that’s why we’re here to help!

From midi dresses to maxi dresses, there is a sundress that’s perfect for all your warm-weather festivities and extravaganzas. We rounded up 17 plus size-friendly sundresses that can transition from spring to summer starting at just $20 that will help elevate your style — read on to see your picks!

1. Florals For Spring? Although floral prints may be not be that groundbreaking for spring, this maxi dress is perfect for those who need a pick-me-up — just $20!

2. Lazy Daze: This tiered sun dress is great for lounging around the house on a lazy day due to its flowy, stretchy demeanor — was $39, now just $35!

3. Everyday Essential: You can throw on this Amazon Essentials surplice dress with sandals or heels for a comfy option that can live up to all your daily tasks— just $24!

4. Happy Hour Attire: This wrap dress is a flouncy number that has the cutest pattern splashed across — just $39!

5. Buttoned Up: We love this sleeveless dress because it has a chic button-down design that works for all your spring or summer events — just $37!

6. Minimal and Simple: This short sleeve maxi dress is a loose option that will help you stay breezy (and it has pockets) — just $34!

7. Baggy Realness: For those who like baggy dresses, this sun dress will help you flow easily. It has pockets and thin straps for a slight edge — just $26!

8. Versatile Vibes: Whether you have a wedding or a baby shower to attend, this tiered ruffle neck dress transitions from day-to-night easily and has you covered — just $89!

9. Rich Mom Energy: This twist detail cotton dress exudes rich mom vibes without the hefty price tag — just $55!

10. She’s a Minimalist: Isn’t this square neck sundress just the cutest? It has thin straps and a mini design for a sexy and sweet take — was $90, now just $72!

11. Edgy Queen: This tie back tiered maxi dress comes in a few eye-catching prints that are perfect for showcasing your fun side — just $159!

12. Drama! If you like ruffles and bold florals, this floral print sleeveless maxi dress is right up your alley — just $105!

13. Off The Shoulder Realness: This Sofia Vergara-approved maxi dress with double ruffle convertible neck is a sassy little dress that has vibrant colors that feel optimal for vacations — just $26!

14. Vacay Ready: If you need an airy piece that moves with your body, look no further! This linen-blend kaftan midi dress will suit your needs— just $120!

15. Puff It Up: For those who like clothing with a slight vintage feel, this puff sleeve mini dress has a hint of nostalgia due to its sleeves and neckline— was $38, now just $34!

16. Bohemian-Chic: This bohemian wrap dress is flowy and flirty — was $46, now just $40!

17. Bloom! This puff sleeve babydoll tiered maxi dress will give you that polished, streamlined look — was $50, now just $40!