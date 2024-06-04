Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re a regular Zara shopper, you know how many great prints and cuts they have when it comes to their selection of high-fashion yet affordable clothes. We found a dress that brings to mind the best of the retailer from head to toe, and it’s on sale for an absolutely incredible price right now at Walmart.

The TMOYZQ One Shoulder Maxi Dress is just $9 at Walmart, which is hard to believe. That’s ridiculously cheap, so you already know it’s not going to stick around long. It’s currently 50% off for summer, and it’s a piece you’ll want to add to your wardrobe as soon as humanly possible, especially if you’re a big fan of what Zara is putting out on the regular.

This brightly-colored dress is a lightweight and breathable polyester, and it’ll flow in the wind as you walk around. Its base color is a light tropical blue with large orange flowers, and the top half of the dress drapes over one shoulder, while the bottom is nice and delicate, best worn with some funky sandals or maybe a fun pair of heels, depending on the situation. Its tropical vibes make it the perfect garb for a vacation, too.

Be sure to grab one or a few for safekeeping, because this discount is going to be super short-lived. Plus, how often can you get such a beautiful dress for just $9? Check it out, try it on, and get your Zara vibe going. It might well become one of your favorite dresses yet.

