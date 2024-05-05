Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Slip dresses are a spring staple, plain and simple! They’re amazing because you can do so much with them in terms of styling, which is especially great for this particular season.

You can throw on anything over these simple frocks, from blazers to leather jackets or more lightweight cardis. Dress them up or down, and you’re good to go! Plus, they’re comfortable enough to wear all day long. From minis to midis and maxis, these slip dresses are the slimming and flattering styles that we have our eye on. Check out which picks made our list below!

Mini Slip Dresses

1. We love that this little slip from ZAFUL is more form fitting because of the stretch material, but the way that it falls on the body makes it more more flattering than a bodycon — starting at $15 on Amazon!

2. What’s great about slip dresses is how simple they are, and this one from COMFY ONE lends itself to a vast array of different styling opportunities — starting at $22 on Amazon!

3. This Siteluoyg satin mini slip dress is sexy but doesn’t do too much, so you can wear it anywhere — $37 on Amazon!

4. Not all slip dresses have to be made from a slinky satin material, like this sequined one from BTFL-life that’s perfect for springtime soirées — $119 at Nordstrom!

5. For those who like slip dresses but want a more versatile fabric option, this Auhegn cami slip dress uses rayon and spandex for a durable, breathable alternative — $17 on Amazon!

6. This Zaful slip dress has a chic cowl neckline and it’s perfect for an evening out with the girls — $44 on Amazon!

7. This Rooscier slip dress has a touch of lace on the neckline for a soft, dainty touch — $37 on Amazon!

8. If you need a slightly elevated option, this Zesica satin slip dress is perfect due to its plunging back design — $49 on Amazon!

Midi and Maxi Slip Dresses

9. This satin dress from LYANER has a drawstring on the side that lets you play with the hem length — $39 at Amazon!

10. This bebe cowl satin midi dress is a simple option that’s versatile enough to wear to any spring or summer event — $40 at Amazon!

11. If you need your slip dress to have more coverage — and flair, this lace-trimmed from The Drop will capture your heart — $80 at Amazon!

12. Anyone that loves a V-neck will definitely be a fan of this slip from Fooullaide — starting at $30 on Amazon!

13. Thousands of shoppers have vetted this classic xxxiticat midi dress and say it’s an absolute winner — starting at $22 on Amazon!

14. There’s a thin sewn-in elastic at the waist of this WICIWI midi dress that breaks it up a bit and gives it more of a defined shape — $29 on Amazon!

15. This midi from SUPESU is not as litter and made to look looser, which is definitely as comfy as it gets — $56 at Amazon!

16. We also love this version of a looser slip dress from The Drop, which has a slightly shorter length than the one we mentioned above — starting at $55 at Amazon!

17. Reviewers are obsessed with how this Floerns dress lays on the body, which is more fitted in the bust and has a fuller twirly skirt — $42 at Amazon!

18. This Trurendi bodycon slip dress is not your typical slip dress. It features a bold, light floral print and has touches of lace throughout — $17 at Amazon!

19. The Bryony slipdress from AllSaints is a no muss, no fuss option that you’ll never want to take off — $93 at Amazon!

Related: 21 Zara-Style Festival Fashion Finds — Starting Under $20 Festival season is upon us! Festivals are a chance to see all of our favorite artists in one place, surrounded by good vibes and incredible fashion statements. Want to make sure you’re one of the head-turners this year — even during the headliners? It can be tempting to spend a lot of money on your […]

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Check out more of our picks and deals here!