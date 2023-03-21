21 Zara-Style Festival Fashion Finds — Starting Under $20

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Festival season is upon us! Festivals are a chance to see all of our favorite artists in one place, surrounded by good vibes and incredible fashion statements. Want to make sure you’re one of the head-turners this year — even during the headliners?

It can be tempting to spend a lot of money on your festival outfits, but they’re almost guaranteed to get dirty or even damaged as the day (or days) pass. That’s why we like to create a stylish look for less — something that screams Zara but is actually from Amazon. Shop our festival faves below!

Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite: It’s important to stick with breathable pieces for hot weather. That’s why we love taking the crochet trend to fests — check out this CGYY cami!

2. We Also Love: You may also want to have something lightweight with long sleeves to protect you from the sun, even worn as a removable layer. Our pick is this Astylish button-up!

3. We Can’t Forget: Flowy fabric, crochet details, a keyhole back — we need every color of this Bluetime halter top in our cart!

Dresses

4. Our Absolute Favorite: This highly-rated R.Vivimos dress is a boho beauty with a backless design that makes Us swoon!

5. We Also Love: The tiers and shoulder ties on this PffLook mini dress simply make Us smile. It’s like sunshine in a garment!

6. We Can’t Forget: The cutouts and colorful print on this Milumia tunic dress quickly caught our eye — and we still can’t stop staring!

Two-Piece Sets

7. Our Absolute Favorite: Love a little co-ord action? This patterned Floerns set belongs in your shopping cart!

8. We Also Love: This 100% cotton Automet set will keep you cool and keep you looking cool!

9. We Can’t Forget: Stripes, ruffles, bows — we could not be more obsessed with this SweatyRocks set!

Skorts

10. Our Absolute Favorite: Skorts are big at Zara right now, and they’re perfect for keeping comfy at festivals while upgrading your look. Our top pick? This Wdirara mini skort!

11. We Also Love: Worried about ultra-hot or humid weather? Opt for this moisture-wicking Ododos tennis skort!

12. We Can’t Forget: The asymmetrical, ruffled design of this Baqifen skort is too cute. Try it with a crop top or a longline bralette!

Jumpsuits

13. Our Absolute Favorite: We love the denim look with the comfort of a onesie that this Aoysky jumpsuit provides!

14. We Also Love: Keep things light, easy and versatile with this Beagimeg bike short romper!

15. We Can’t Forget: Utility inspiration is still in, and thankfully so — we just love the bright pink shade of this Chouyatou romper!

Bags

16. Our Absolute Favorite: Going hands-free is super important for festivals. Look for crossbodies and belt bags, like this Montana West bag!

17. We Also Love: A little boho, a little bling — this Steve Madden bag is going to collect compliments like a magnet!

18. We Can’t Forget: Remember to hydrate! This pretty floral Vera Bradley sling bag has space for your water bottle!

Shoes

19. Our Absolute Favorite: You can’t go wrong with sneakers! These chunky Lucky Step sneakers will keep you comfy all day long!

20. We Also Love: Make sure your feet feel comfy and secure if you’re opting for a pair of sandals. We love this strappy Cushionaire pair!

21. We Can’t Forget: Want to light up the night? We adore these Jevrite light-up sneakers. Your friends will be able to spot you easily in the crowd too!

