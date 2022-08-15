Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Best dressed guest! Fall wedding season has just begun, and we’re gearing up for a season of love (cue Rent). While many might suspect that summer is the most popular time of year to get married, the answer is, in fact, autumn. And according to The Knot, October has been the wedding month of choice for the past four years.

Perhaps this preference is due to gorgeous fall foliage or cooler, less humid temperatures. After all, you have far less of a risk of sweating through your formalwear when the hot summer sun isn’t shining down on you! And 2022 is particularly packed with parties due to postponed pandemic celebrations (try saying that 10 times fast). No wonder our social calendar is so swamped right now!

Finding the perfect outfit to wear as a wedding guest is challenging enough before you add cold weather to the mix. We want to ‘say yes to the dress,’ but sadly it’s not that simple! It feels like there are infinite white gowns for brides but limited options available for guests — especially in the fall and winter. Most of the dresses in our closet just don’t cut it.

How We Picked the Best Wedding Guest Dresses for Fall/Winter

When searching for your wedding guest ensemble, there are some important factors to keep in mind. Each wedding has a specific dress code to adhere to: cocktail attire or black tie, indoor or outdoor, dressy or casual. Plan accordingly. You can usually play around with tasteful prints, but steer clear of any pattern that features too much white. Ivory is out of the question at a wedding — you never want to upstage the bride! And as always, we try to keep it classy and comfy at the same time. Whenever possible, opt for stretchy over stiff styles so you can survive the ceremony all the way until the cake cutting.

I’ve been to so many weddings in the past year that I’m beginning to feel like Katherine Heigl in 27 Dresses. Just like in the movie, I have spent countless hours scouring the shelves for affordable wedding guest dresses. But unlike in the plot of that rom-com, I can actually wear these looks again!

My goal in compiling this list was to choose unique party pieces that are timeless, not just trendy. Rock one of these frocks to a wedding one weekend and a holiday party the next. The possibilities are endless! I also tried to include budget-friendly designs that appeal to a wide range of body types and work in a variety of different settings. And since I was searching for fall and winter wedding options, I specifically sought out elegant dresses with sleeves in midi and maxi lengths.

By the power vested in me by Us Weekly, I now pronounce the 11 best wedding guest dresses for fall and winter. Shop these chic styles, from Amazon to Anthropologie. May you live happily ever after with these dreamy dresses!

Our Top Pick: ASTR the Label Women’s Gaia Dress

Silky Smooth

Say hello to the holy grail of wedding guest dresses! This silky slip dress fits like a glove, accentuating your curves in all the right places while allowing airy movement with the sultry slit and flowy skirt. I wore this flattering frock to a fall wedding and received compliments all night long! Since this dress costs under $100 and comes in 17 different colors, you could even snag multiple shades for events throughout the year. You will definitely want to bring a shawl or coat with you, especially if the wedding is outdoors.

Pros:

Universally flattering

Comfortable

Available in 17 colors

Cons:

Won’t keep you as warm as other options

2. Lulus Moments Of Bliss Forest Green Backless Mermaid Maxi Dress

The Little Mermaid

Warning: jaws may drop when you wear this mermaid maxi dress. Shoppers say that this evening gown is figure-flattering and fabulous! Ideal for taller women, the long length makes this dress a black-tie staple. We’re smitten with the simple yet shapely silhouette — V-neckline, thin straps darted bodice and wide back cutout. The floor-length silhouette will keep you warm all night long.

Pros:

Flattering

Comfortable

Cons:

Runs long

3. Lulus Such Sophistication Rust Red Floral Print Pleated Maxi Dress

Florals for Fall? Groundbreaking

This is what we meant by tasteful prints! Make a fashion statement in this elegant floral frock, available in three different colors that are perfect for fall and winter. Pleated with woven chiffon, this tiered maxi dress features sheer crochet lace accents, a surplice neckline and wide straps with sweet bow ties. So chic and charming!

Pros:

Unique details

Flattering

Cons:

No stretch

Bust area runs big

4. BHLDN Juniper Dress

Shining, Shimmering, Splendid

Glisten under the lights in this eye-catching gown. This romantic tiered maxi dress features metallic sparkles over a romantic floral pattern in the shade of fall leaves. The high-neck complements the open back — as they say: business in the front, party in the back! If you prefer a spaghetti strap silhouette instead, try this alternative maxi cut in the same exact pattern.

Pros:

Beautiful shimmer and fall shade

Two styles available

Cons:

Pricey

5. Lulus Forever Begins Now Rust Orange Satin One-Shoulder Maxi Dress

One-Shoulder Wonder

I just so happen to be heading to New England this weekend for a wedding, so I wanted to make sure to find a dress that would fit in with the fall foliage. This stunning one-shoulder gown from Lulus exceeded my expectations! The gorgeous rust orange color gives off a slight sheen that will look lovely with the autumn leaves. While the mermaid cut hugs my curves in all the right places, the fabric is still stretchy enough for hours on the dance floor (trust me — comfort is always my top concern).

Pros:

Flattering fit

Beautiful fall color

Cons:

No slit, so more of a form-fitting silhouette

6. Chiara Boni La Petite Robe Kate Slit-Detail Boatneck Gown

Whatever Floats Your Boat(neck)

My cousin Janet has been searching for a Mother of the Groom dress for her son’s wedding in December, so I suggested this stunning Chiara Boni gown. It’s appropriate for any wedding guest — my mom has worn the same style to many formal events! Featuring a ruffle faux-wrap skirt, a boatneck with slit details and three-quarter sleeves, this flattering frock is surprisingly stretchy. “Looked everywhere for something smart, stylish and comfortable to wear to my daughter’s Manhattan wedding in the fall,” one mother of the bride said. “When I pulled it up, it was like magic. I suddenly looked fabulous and felt it too. The fabric is so comfortable I didn’t want to take it off. Most expensive dress I’ve ever purchased but worth every penny!”

Pros:

Flattering

On sale

Cons:

Still pricey

7. MEROKEETY Women’s Sleeveless Lace Floral Elegant Cocktail Dress

An Ace in Lace

With over 15,000 reviews on Amazon, this lace sheath dress is a wedding guest dress winner any time of year. “MY ABSOLUTE FAVORITE DRESS HANDS DOWN!!!” proclaimed one shopper, in all caps no less. “I got SOOOOOO many compliments on this dress and everyone was so shocked that I had gotten it for so cheap off of Amazon.” This classic silhouette will never go out of style. Plus, it’s on sale now!

Pros:

Available in 15 colors

Affordable and on sale

Flattering

Cons:

Not long enough for a black-tie wedding

8. Amsale Satin One-Shoulder Gown

Silky Smooth

Whether you have a winter wedding or a black-tie ball coming up, this off-the-shoulder gown is divine! Allow Us to take a weight off your shoulders with this one-shoulder maxi, available in a variety of rich hues. From the draped bodice to the satin finish, this gown will give the cold shoulder in cold weather. This rave review speaks for itself: “I don’t often leave reviews but this dress is absolutely stunning. It’s so beautiful and hangs on your body in the most perfect ways. Fabric is luxurious and is surprisingly comfortable. Highly recommend. I love this dress.” It’s totally timeless!

Pros:

Elegant

On sale

Cons:

Still pricey

9. Significant Other Demi Dress

Hole in One

Featuring flirty cutouts and an open back, this satin midi is a showstopper! Bring some heat to your next fall or winter wedding in this dramatic dress. The twist-front detailing adds intrigue, while the full-length balloon sleeves play with proportions. The result? A unique look that will earn you all the compliments at your next nuptials!

10. Norma Kamali Diana Gown

The Carrie Bradshaw Dress

As seen in baby blue on Sarah Jessica Parker in And Just Like That…, this iconic Norma Kamali one-shoulder dress has taken the Internet by storm. Wonder why? This flattering gown hugs your curves while concealing trouble spots with the draped ruching effect. According to one reviewer, “It’s the kind of dress that looks amazing on any body type.” Made from a Spandex blend, this stretchy dress is comfy-chic!

Pros:

Comfortable

Available in a variety of colors

Cons:

Built-in bodysuit

11. Jenny Yoo Ryland Velvet Dress

Va-Va-Voom Velvet

Make a splash in this striking velvet dress, marked by a plunging open back and V-neckline. When it comes to formal fabrics, we can’t think of a material that provides more insulation than velvet. This long-sleeve maxi dress will keep you warm while still showing off a little skin. Just because it’s a winter wedding doesn’t mean you need to cover up completely!

