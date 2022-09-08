The 3 Best Fall Wedding Guest Dresses Under $70

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Say yes to the wedding guest dress! Summer wedding season may be over, but fall weddings are our favorite. We don’t have to worry about sweating in the hot sun and overheating in a long gown. Counting down the days until we can breathe in some crisp air. Plus, fall foliage is so romantic!

Just like with any formal event, we prefer not to spend a fortune on an outfit we may only wear once or twice. Is it really worth it to splurge on a designer dress just for a fire Instagram pic? We think not. Save that money for your own special day and buy a budget-friendly dress instead!

From all of the gorgeous gowns available on Amazon, we narrowed down our top three picks under $70. These stunning styles could easily pass as more expensive dresses, but the price tag will be our little secret. Get ready to dance the night away at your next fall wedding!

This Green Satin Gown

We would be green with envy over this gown if we saw it on someone else — but now we can snag it ourselves. What a steal! This long satin dress looks like a House of CB design for a fraction of the cost. Featuring a flattering corset bodice that cinches your waist and a sultry slit that show off a little leg, this showstopper is flirty yet tasteful. All my single ladies, this is your chance to get the groomsmen’s attention! With 35 breathtakingly beautiful shades to choose from, this satin dress is a standout.

See It!

Get the AKHOKA Women’s Halter Slit Satin Prom Dresses 2022 Long Bridesmaid Dress Ruched Formal Evening Party Gown for just $69 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 7, but are subject to change.

This High Neck Evening Gown

The no. 1 bestseller in women’s formal dresses, this flattering frock looks fabulous on any figure (now that’s a tongue-twister!). The high neckline is classy, while the ruffled slit adds unique detailing. And the mermaid fit hugs your curves in all the right places. Just read the 15,000 reviews singing the praises of this “perfect” dress. According to one shopper, “It fits like a glove and super comfortable!” There are nine jewel tones available that are all made for a fall or winter function.

See It!

Get the WOOSEA Women’s High Neck Split Bodycon Mermaid Evening Cocktail Long Dress for just $59 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 7, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Long-Sleeve Satin Maxi Dress

As the weather starts to get colder, it’s time for our sleeves to get longer. After all, many weddings are still outside, even in the fall. This empire waist satin maxi includes a crossover design that feels oh-so-chic. Wear this dress to a wedding one weekend and then Thanksgiving dinner the next. We’re all about versatility! Comfy, elegant and flattering — the wedding guest trifecta. And there are endless fall colors available!

See It!

Get the PINUPART Women’s Elegant Empire Waist Long Sleeve Satin Maxi Dress for just $54 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 7, 2022, but are subject to change.

