17 Wedding Guest Dresses That Will Leave You Celebrating All Night Long

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We always look forward to weddings of our friends and family, but they can be pretty stressful as well — especially when we have a few RSVPs lined up for the season. We know that plenty of pictures are going to be taken at the event, so finding a fashion-forward ‘fit is a must — but comfort is also crucial!

With that in mind, we decided to hunt for the comfiest wedding guest dresses to feel confident in. You may not even want to take these dresses off once you put them on! There are a variety of styles to choose from so you can find the perfect ensemble for every type of wedding you may be attending in the near future. Trust Us when we say these options will not disappoint — check them out below!

Our 17 Favorite Comfy and Stylish Wedding Guest Dresses

Mini Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: The bright floral print and chiffon material on this little dress from VICI from will make you want to twirl all night — $89 at Nordstrom!

2. We Also Love: If you want to go for a super minimal look and pick up a dress you’ll wear again, this French Connection mini is ideal — $128 at Nordstrom!

3. We Can’t Forget: Not everyone loves a form-fitting dress, so we picked out this adorable tiered pleated mini for those particular shoppers — $72 at Lulus!

4. Best Wrap Dress: The way this satin mini drapes on the body creates a seriously stunning fit — $69 at Lulus!

5. Favorite Flattering Mini: This dress from BCBG Paris is fitted at the top and slightly flared out in the skirt, which looks fabulous on tons of body types — $40 at Walmart!

Midi Dresses

6. Our Absolute Favorite: We honestly can’t get enough of the slinky cowl-neck design of this xxxiticat satin dress, and it comes in so many stunning colors and prints — starting at $22 on Amazon!

7. We Also Love: The off-the-shoulder neckline and high-low style of this JASAMBAC cocktail dress is one of our all-time favorites — starting at $30 on Amazon!

8. We Can’t Forget: For a slightly longer midi dress, this satin number by Tsher is our top choice — starting at $42 on Amazon!

9. One-Shoulder Stunner: We are completely in love with the neckline and draped fit of this PRETTYGARDEN midi dress — $41 on Amazon!

10. Classic Bestseller: You can always count on this ASTR the Label lace overlay dress to look amazing at any type of wedding or formal event — $89 on Amazon!

11. Best Fitted Pick: If you want to show off your figure in a dress, we can’t think of a better choice than this Dress the Population cocktail number — $148 at Nordstrom!

12. Top Casual Dress: If you’re attending a more relaxed wedding, this Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara dress will definitely fit that vibe — $36 at Walmart!

13. Favorite Strapless Option: Show off your shoulders in this beautifully simple midi dress from XSCAPE — starting at $41 at Walmart!

Maxi Dresses

14. Our Absolute Favorite: Hundreds of shoppers say that this floral satin maxi is an instant compliment magnet — $94 at Lulus!

15. We Also Love: The ruffle trim on the hem of this wrap-style maxi makes it that much more fun to dance in — $78 at Lulus!

16. We Can’t Forget: We adore the clean and simple style of this strapless dress from WAYF, and it’s also on sale right now — starting at $70 at Nordstrom!

17. Top Fancy Pick: If you’re attending a black tie wedding, we would go for this full-length satin maxi from Lulus — starting at $44 at Nordstrom!

