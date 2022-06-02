Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When a dress has pockets, it’s immediately leagues ahead of any other frock — and it’s always a pleasant surprise. Any dress with pockets scores bonus points, so why wouldn’t we shop for new ones with this detail specifically in mind?

We went on a hunt to find the absolute best summer dresses with pockets built into the design, which will come in handy throughout this season. They’re all available on Amazon and ship out fast, so you can start wearing these styles ASAP! Keep reading to check out our top picks, and happy shopping!

17 Comfy Summer Dresses That Come With Built-In Pockets

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Your perfect fit-and-flare dress for the summer from Dress the Population is calling your name! It comes in a slew of gorgeous colors and is the dreamiest ensemble to wear from day to night — $182 on Amazon!

2. We Also Love: If you’re looking for the ultimate daytime dress, this midi from Halfie is definitely your best bet — starting at $29 on Amazon!

3. We Can’t Forget: Another great sundress vibe for the summer is this number from levaca. It has flattering vertical stripes that may help you appear slimmer — starting at $30 on Amazon!

4. Best Casual Pick: This dress from Minibee is loose and flowy. It’s an excellent pick if you want to feel totally comfortable and at ease in the summer — just $40 on Amazon!

5. Favorite Maxi Dress: We are totally in love with the classic vibes this tiered dress from The Drop is giving, and want it in every single shade — $60 on Amazon!

6. Top-Rated Number: Thousands of shoppers say they can’t get over the fit of this simple skater dress from GUBERRY — starting at $34 on Amazon!

7. Best Flattering Pick: The of if this tie-waist dress from PRETTYGARDEN looks incredible on virtually every body type — starting at $35 on Amazon!

8. Go-To Everyday Dress: This maxi from ANRABESS is a simple dress to wear when you want to wear something that’s comfortable and basic — starting at $30 on Amazon!

9. Vacation Wardrobe Must-Have: We think that this lightweight midi dress from Generic is ideal for any summer vacation you may have planned — starting at $16 on Amazon!

10. All-Time Bestseller: The simplicity and fit of this AUSELILY midi dress make it a reliable piece to have hanging in your closet — starting at $25 on Amazon!

11. Favorite Floral Option: Floral prints are a no-brainer in the summer, and this wrap dress from OUGES has a ton for you to choose from — starting at $31 on Amazon!

12. Closet Staple: You’ll find yourself wearing this tank dress from Unbranded* on repeat this summer — just $35 on Amazon!

13. Swing Dress Must-Have: We think this long-sleeve mini dress from The Drop is going to be a massive hit this season, and it will translate beautifully into the fall — $50 on Amazon!

14. Top Flowy Pick: You’ll live your absolute best life every time you wear this billowy maxi dress from YESNO — starting at $35 on Amazon!

15. Affordable Midi Option: This tank dress from Daily Ritual delivers superb quality for a super low price — starting at $30 on Amazon!

16. Smocked Dress Must-Have: The fit of this dress from The Drop is what shot it up to the top of our shopping list — $70 on Amazon!

17. Off-the-Shoulder Stunner: The way this maxi dress from VERABENDI fits is swoon-worthy, and thousands of shoppers are obsessed with it — starting at $42 on Amazon!

Looking for more? Check out our other recommended picks below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!