10 of the Best Collagen-Boosting Face Creams and Treatments for Ageless Skin

We’re always on the search for the next best anti-aging product, and considering we age every day, we know every anti-aging skincare purchase we make needs to be more and more effective. That means keeping an eye out for certain ingredients we know will have the best chance of keeping our skin baby-soft and smooth.

One of the most popular skincare ingredients out there is collagen. According to News Medical, collagen makes up approximately 30% of proteins within the body and is vital to the constant renewal of skin cells. When we’re not getting enough of it, it could lead to sagging, wrinkly skin. A Journal of Drugs in Dermatology study also found that collagen could improve skin elasticity and moisture retention — two musts for keeping your face youthful, bright and supple. We can see why celebrities like Jennifer Aniston and Kourtney Kardashian use it every day!

Whether you’re looking for an everyday moisturizer, an eye cream, a serum or something made for men, we’ve rounded up some of the best collagen-infused and collagen-boosting products in the beauty world. Check them out below!

Best collagen-boosting cream for wrinkles: Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream

This cream practically claims to reverse time by reducing wrinkle depth with powerful, collagen-boosting ingredients. Reviewers say it has “significantly improved the condition of [their] skin”!

Get the Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream starting at $128 at Dermstore!



Best collagen-boosting cream with SPF: MZ Skin Hydrate & Nourish Age Defence Retinol Day Moisturizer SPF30

This day cream features encapsulated retinol to boost collagen production, as well as SPF 30 to protect your freshly-treated complexion from sun damage. Remember to add extra sunscreen on top too!

Get the MZ Skin Hydrate & Nourish Age Defence Retinol Day Moisturizer SPF30 for $149 at Violet Grey!

Best collagen-boosting cream for moisturizing: Etude House Moistfull Collagen Cream

This cream is a long-time favorite from affordable K-beauty brand Etude House, featuring hydrolyzed collagen and vitamin E to keep skin hydrated, potentially for over 12 hours at a time!

Get the Etude House Moistfull Collagen Cream for $24 at Soko Glam!

Best collagen-boosting eye cream: MDSolarSciences Daily Eye Repair Emulsion

A blend of collagen repair peptides and antioxidants are infused into this hypoallergenic eye cream, claiming to decrease puffiness, dark circles, redness and wrinkles!

Get the MDSolarSciences Daily Eye Repair Emulsion for $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 14, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best collagen-boosting cream for dark spots: Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare C + Collagen Deep Cream

A favorite brand of many celebrities including Chrissy Teigen, Dr. Dennis Gross created another skin must-have with this cream. Key ingredients include all of the top anti-aging stars to aid in collagen production while fading dark spots and more: glycolic acid, amino acids, antioxidants, biotin and more!

Get the Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare C + Collagen Deep Cream for $72 at Dermstore!

Best collagen-boosting cream for firming: Embryolisse Artist Secret Intense Smooth Radiant Complexion

This cream — a favorite of makeup artists — is known to be a fast fix, featuring skin-tightening ingredients that may temporarily lift and firm, while alfalfa and lupine work to boost collagen for long-term results!

Get the Embryolisse Artist Secret Intense Smooth Radiant Complexion for $45 at Violet Grey!

Best collagen-boosting serum: SKIN INC Supplement Bar Collagen Serum

With marine collagen and hydrolyzed collagen, plus more powerhouse ingredients for collagen production, this nutrient-rich serum is a unique treatment your skin might totally adore!

Get the SKIN INC Supplement Bar Collagen Serum for $35 at Dermstore!

Best collagen-boosting cream for men: Wilder’s Moisturizing Anti-Aging Cream

This cream is infused with marine collagen, along with hyaluronic acid to keep skin smooth and hydrated. Men’s skin deserves some love too!

Get the Wilder’s Moisturizing Anti-Aging Cream (originally $40) for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 14, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best collagen-boosting face mask: pmd Collagen Infusing Facial Mask

These sheet masks are soaked in an essence of collagen, hyaluronic acid, olive oil and other amazing ingredients to soothe and even out your skin. They come in a pack of five, and reviewers say “you will not be disappointed”!

Get the pmd Collagen Infusing Facial Mask (5 piece) for $40 at Dermstore!

Best collagen-boosting vegan cream: Caudalíe Resveratrol-Lift Firming Cashmere Cream

This Caudalíe cream not only features a vegan collagen alternative but also resveratrol, which is having a huge moment in skincare as of late — and for good reason. Using them together could mean your best-looking skin in years!

Get the Caudalíe Resveratrol-Lift Firming Cashmere Cream for $65 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 14, 2021, but are subject to change.

