Sophie Turner Uses This Detox Gel Mask ‘Every Night’ to Hydrate Her Skin

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Masking is a must for any skincare enthusiast. Clay masks have often been go-tos for unclogging pores and sucking up extra oil, while sheet masks have become essentials for hydrating thirsty skin. They’re not perfect though. Many clay masks tend to be too drying and totally messy, while sheet masks never fit right and are just not comfortable to wear.

While we’ll always keep both of the above in our routine for whenever necessary, we’ve really been wanting to try something new for a day-to-day refresh. Enter: the Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask. Want to know why it’s so great? We’ll let Sophie Turner tell you!

Get the Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask for just $55 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 14, 2021, but are subject to change.

Turner appeared on celebrity hairstylist Christian Wood’s Morning Wood IGTV series and was not shy when it came to spilling about her beauty favorites. She noted that she loves this mask “because it’s so hot now in L.A,” explaining just how she uses it: “You put it in your fridge, leave it in your fridge all day, and then it’s so nice and refreshing. It has aloe in it, so after being in the sun or whatever, you can just put it on and it’s just so calming and soothing. I use it every night and leave it on overnight and it’s super hydrating.”

This super gentle mask is for oily, dry, normal or combo skin. It features so many rejuvenating botanical extracts, including everyone’s favorite ingredient for soothing inflamed, irritated skin, aloe vera. There’s also vitamin-rich papaya, soothing chamomile and de-puffing cucumber, to name just a few. The mask itself has a light cucumber scent too!

Get the Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask for just $55 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 14, 2021, but are subject to change.

It’s recommended that you use this mask on clean skin approximately two to three times per week, though you are more than welcome to use it every day if your skin is craving it, especially during the summer or if you’re being blasted by artificial heat in the winter. Just rinse after 10 minutes — or leave on longer, a la Turner!

This mask is amazing after a long day in the sun, especially if you’ve acquired a bit of a burn. You’ll also love it after any harsher facial treatments, like physical exfoliation or peels, or simply as a pick-me-up for your skin whenever it needs it. Maintenance is just as important as healing!

Get the Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask for just $55 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 14, 2021, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Shop more from Peter Thomas Roth here and see more masks here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!