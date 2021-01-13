Kristin Cavallari Uses a Butterfly Gua Sha To Tone Her Face, and So Can You

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Jade rollers have gone from rarities to essentials on skincare shelves over the past few years. Nowadays, it might be difficult to find a skincare lover who hasn’t at least tried using one. We know they have permanent spots in our anti-aging stash. There is, however, one similar tool that’s been rising in popularity more recently, and that is the gua sha.

A gua sha is a traditional Chinese medicine tool that essentially scrapes the skin instead of rolling over it. This means you get more control than you would with a roller, plus the ability to go deeper and target smaller areas. In most cases, a gua sha is also made of a beautiful crystal, such as rose quartz — like the one Kristin Cavallari was just using on her Instagram Story!

Get the DYStone Natural Rose Quartz Gua Sha Butterfly Scraping Massage Tool for just $25! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 11, 2021, but are subject to change.

When we saw Cavallari massaging her ageless skin with a butterfly gua sha, we knew we needed one too. This beauty is made of 100% rose quartz, and that means it might be healing in more than one way. Energy-wise, rose quartz is said to release stress, heal heart pain and let you connect more deeply with the world around you. Physically, it can be very cooling on the skin (especially if you stick it in the fridge before use).

Of course, the main benefits come through when you start to scrape. This gua sha may help fade away fine lines, improve circulation and help with lymphatic drainage to reduce puffiness and leave skin with a healthy glow. It may also help activate the facial muscles, creating a lifting effect for the skin. Additionally, it may help relieve jaw tension or headache pain. Remember to use with serum or oil for the best glide!

The butterfly design of this gua sha is not only pretty, but it’s actually a huge help in letting you reach and effectively massage different areas of your skin. You might find the space at the bottom of the butterfly glides perfectly over your eyebrows, while a rounder section is better for smile lines. Meanwhile, an inwardly curved section might be a go-to for your neck. You can always target other parts of the body too. Just make sure to clean it between uses!

This gua sha comes in a lovely box, making it a beautiful gift (even if that gift is for yourself). And if you’re not a huge rose quartz fan, it’s also currently available in green aventurine, also said to protect the heart chakra in addition to all of the potential physical benefits. Grab your pick today and start scraping — the celeb way!

