Kourtney Kardashian’s Hydrating Skincare Fave Is in Stock — For Now

Our skin is not a fan of the cold weather. The harsh, freezing winds are drying enough, but the artificial heat blasting indoors isn’t much better. Redness, irritation, flakes and rough patches start popping up left and right. Dryness can lead to acne too, in addition to more visible signs of aging!

Even factors like your diet can majorly affect your skin’s dryness. Kourtney Kardashian once shot a video for Vogue where she revealed the secrets of her skincare and makeup routine, noting, “When I was drinking celery juice, it was making my whole body feel dehydrated.” How did she rehydrate her skin? With this iconic Caudalie mist!

In the Vogue video, Kardashian applies this mist after using a charcoal mask and serum, but it has a multitude of potential uses. Try it between layers of other skincare or makeup for a smooth, supple complexion, on top of makeup as a setting spray or simply throughout the day when you need a pick-me-up. Along with hydrating thirsty skin, it may tighten pores, reduce dullness and provide an “instant shot of radiance to the skin”!

This toning mist has over 600 reviews at Nordstrom (and a ton more at Amazon), with shoppers saying they “can’t live without” it. They’re so excited to have found it because it’s “never in stock” and are encouraging fellow shoppers to not wait too long to grab one. As one reviewer said, “it will literally make your day”!

This spray already stands out because of its fineness, gently coating the face with a refreshing, cloud-like mist — while other sprays blast you like a firehose. The ingredients, of course, are also total stars. You have radiance-boosting grape extract, toning rosemary, astringent mint and soothing rose organic essential oil. Your skin may adore these ingredients, and you may adore the lovely, therapeutic fragrance they create. Applying this mist is truly a soothing experience in every way.

This Beauty Elixir is free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, fillers and gluten. It’s also non-GMO and hypoallergenic, so you can feel confident about giving it a try. When you use it, you’ll notice that there’s a ring of darker liquid at the top, which is the natural essential oils separating from the water due to the lack of chemical emulsifiers within the product. This is intentional and a-okay! Simply shake up the formula to mix it up again before spraying and enjoy your newly-hydrated skin!

