



As the skincare craze grows bigger and bigger, so does the use of face masks. Sheet masks can be so hydrating and calming, and clay masks do a great job of sucking out excess oil and smoothing things out. There are even light therapy masks and carbonated masks! But we’ve tried all of those already, and we can’t help ourselves — we want something new.

We’ve never used anything like the Hanacure All-in-One Facial Starter Kit before, but we had to learn more after Kourtney Kardashian posted a photo of herself and sister Kim Kardashian wearing it on Instagram. At least, we think it was them. The mask, while applied, changed their appearance so drastically that they were practically unrecognizable! In her caption, Kourtney said Kim had convinced her to try it out, and joked that she felt “stunning” with it on.

Other shoppers are also loving the results they’ve seen from using this mask. One said their skin was “brighter, tighter, smoother [and] clearer,” also mentioning that it almost completely faded their smile lines and dark spots. Another said that after just one use, the lines over their upper lip, which formed due to smoking, had decreased. One shopper called themselves a “believer” after experiencing the Hanacure magic for themselves!

This unique Korean-beauty mask was inspired by the lotus flower, which blossoms anew with every sunrise. Just as the lotus is beautifully reborn, this mask claims to do the same thing to our skin. It’s an all-in-one, multi-action treatment that claims to smooth, correct, brighten, tighten, lift, firm and detoxify, resulting in a “visibly younger appearance.”

This kit is equipped with patented CO2 OctoLift, an age-defying technology that was created to prevent and diminish common skin concerns while removing impurities. It’s dermatologist-tested, hypoallergenic, vegan and gluten-free, and was formulated with no sulfates, parabens or phthalates.

Inside this starter kit are a Lifting Serum ampoule, a Gelling Solution and an application brush. To get started, mix everything together thoroughly to form a jelly-like consistency. This is a single-use kit, so make sure to use it all at once! Then we can use the brush to apply the mixture onto our face, neck and hands. Avoid getting too close to the eye area, because things are about to get real.

After 5 to 10 minutes with the mask on, we may start to feel a “dramatic tightening and lifting effect” and be transformed a la Kourtney and Kim. To intensify this effect, place face in front of a fan. We can also use a blowdryer! Just make sure to have it on the “cool” setting. After 20 to 30 minutes, the mask should be completely dry to the touch. We can then rinse it off with warm water. Once we’re all rinsed off and have patted dry, we may find a brighter and healthier complexion in the mirror!

Another thing we may be greeted with is a flushed redness, but that’s not a bad thing! The mask claims to increase the flow of our blood circulation, resulting in redness, especially on paler skin tones. This redness should only last up to 90 minutes, so it’s nothing to worry about!

Of course we love the resulting benefits offered by the mask, but it’s also just super fun to imagine how it’ll transform our face while we have it on. This is a great opportunity to create an alter ego, like Sasha Fierce, but more like Silly Face.

Violet Grey experts recommend replenishing an order of four masks every month when subscribing, giving us about one mask per week. Violet Grey always has our best interests at heart, approving every item they sell the Violet Code. That means this mask was discovered and tested by their community of artists, experts and influencers, as well as approved to meet their discerning standards. If it’s good enough for the Kardashians, it’s certainly good enough for Us!

So, who’s trying this kit out? Just make sure to take a selfie before rinsing! Maybe we can try to convince our friends we had a long lost sibling this whole time who looks . . . kind of like us, but in an uncanny valley type of way. Okay, we’re having too much fun with this. Time to get masking!

