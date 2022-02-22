Unique Wedding Gift Ideas for Brides and Grooms

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

So, you’ve been invited to a wedding. Fun! It’s always so nice to be able to celebrate your friends and family finding true love. We obviously love the party with the fancy food, free drinks and dancing too!

But before the big day rolls around, there’s something you’ll need to take care of first: buying a gift. You may need an extra one for a bridal shower as well, or maybe something small for an engagement party. Many couples will register for gifts, but when things start to sell out or nothing is in the right price range, you may need to think more creatively. We’re here to do that thinking for you. We’ve picked out some awesome wedding gift options including unique, traditional, luxurious, inexpensive and personalized picks!

Our Top Pick

Traditional Wedding Gifts

There are some traditional gifts that almost every couple is going to appreciate and want, such as the popular stand mixer above. Other strong traditional picks include items like air fryers, cookware sets, comfy sheets and luggage sets. It’s hard to go wrong with these types of items! Pieces for the home are always top picks, as the marrying couple is often moving into a new place together or looking to upgrade the pieces they’d originally brought over from their single lives. It’s all about new pieces that both people can, together, claim as theirs. All the more special if those pieces come from you!

How Much to Spend and Wedding Gift Etiquette

Of course, picking an item you think the couple will like is only the beginning. The real question is how much you should spend. It’s obviously up for debate and partially based on opinion and personal budget. The answer can change based on how close you are with the couple, if you’re traveling, if you’re actually able to attend, etc.

According to Vogue, the average amount a wedding guest will spend is $99, while family members often spend at least $127 and coworkers or distant friends usually spend between $50 and $75. You can always adjust accordingly if you’re spending a lot of money on travel or aren’t attending, spending slightly less on the gift itself. Don’t stress too much about it! There are no official rules. The newly-married couple will simply be happy to receive your gift.

And what if the marrying couple asks for no gifts? If you’d still like to get something in their honor, consider donating to a charity they care about. And remember to write a thoughtful card regardless of what your gift is (or isn’t)!

Best Wedding Gift Ideas

Orrerfors Set of 2 Premier Champagne Glasses

Best for the Traditional Couple

This set of crystal champagne glasses is a gorgeous gift the couple can use again and again. We bet they’ll pull them out for every anniversary going forward (and throughout the year too)!

Get the Orrerfors Set of 2 Premier Champagne Glasses for $75 at Nordstrom!

Horti Plant Subscription Box

Best for the Unique Couple

A plant subscription box is a gift that keeps on giving! Go month to month or grab a 6 or 12-month subscription to fill their home with fresh, lively greenery months after the wedding itself is over!

Get a Plant Subscription Box for $20 per month at Horti!

Personalized Compact Swivel Cheese Board

Best Personalized Gift

A cheese board isn’t an overly rare wedding gift, but this specific one is totally unique and special! Not only do the pieces swivel, but you can customize it with each person’s first initial, as well as their wedding date!

Get the Personalized Compact Swivel Cheese Board for $78 at Uncommon Goods!

hai Smart Showerhead

Best Luxurious Gift

If you’re looking to spend a little extra on a family member or best friend, an elevated showerhead is an incredible idea. The couple may have not even thought of it, but they’ll be thrilled once they see it. This one has smart features and an easy-to-use slide control to go from a rain shower to a mist (or anywhere in between)!

Get the Smart Showerhead for $249 at hai!

Shinery Radiance Jewelry Wash

Best Affordable Gift

Whether you need a bridal shower gift or a little something extra to go along with another wedding gift you bought, we highly recommend this jewelry wash. The bride(s)/groom(s) will be rocking new rings soon, so they can both use this clean, plant-based wash to keep things sparkling and shining!

Get the Shinery Radiance Jewelry Wash for $28 at Nordstrom!

Polaroid Go Everything Box

Best Meaningful Gift

A wedding is just the beginning — the newlyweds have a whole life ahead of them full of memories to capture! Help them do so with this Polaroid set, including an instant camera and color film pack. It even has a self-timer for couple selfies. Perfect for the honeymoon!

Get the Polaroid Go Everything Box Camera and Instant Film Bundle for $120 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

SKL Home Casual Monogram Splash Box

Best Home Gift

Kitchen essentials are great, but how about upgrading the en suite bathroom with some new goodies? This gift comes with a set of personalized, 100% cotton bath towels, a set of matching hand towels and a sleek lotion/soap dispenser!

Get the SKL Home Casual Monogram Splash Box for $99.99 at Target!

