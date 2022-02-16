Disclosure: LifeToGo is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly.

There’s nothing quite like that new, new. Fresh products have arrived at LifeToGo and they’re serving up better sleep, smart snacking and health supporting supplements for daily living. Add these into your routine and discover the best in health and wellness!

Sleep Crown

Skip the tossing and turning with a Sleep Crown Over-the-Head Relaxation Pillow. The innovative pillow blocks light muffles ambient noise, gently contouring around the face. The bamboo jersey knit is a super-soft, natural, sustainable fabric with wicking and cooling capabilities for a good night’s sleep.

Get the Sleep Crown starting at just $43 at LifeToGo!

NB Pure Supplements

Nothing But Pure supplements are sourced with natural ingredients to support your health and wellness journey. Discover gut health, better sleep and improved immunity with NB Pure.

Get the NB Pure Supplements starting at just $14 at LifeToGo!

LÜME

Whether you throw them in yogurt or in a snack bag, LÜME infuses its granola with yerba mate, oolong tea, cactus extract, collagen and biotin, so you get a wealth of health benefits with every bite.

Get the LÜME Gluten-Free Granola starting at just $30 at LifeToGo!

G2G Protein Bars

Packed with protein and delicious to boot, G2G Protein Bars are fresh, healthy and delicious grab-and-eat food for busy people. Made with ingredients like peanut butter, bananas and almonds, these bars will keep you full and ready to go.

Get the G2G Protein Bars for just $27 at LifeToGo!

Genius Gourmet

Living that Keto life and need something new to chew on? Genius Gourmet’s selection of Salted Caramel, Creamy Peanut Butter bars and Spicy Nacho Chips satiate your snack urge while keeping you on the right Keto track.

Get the Genius Gourmet Keto Snacks starting at just $24 at LifeToGo!

