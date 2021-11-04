Go Green With These Sustainable Brands From LifeToGo

Disclosure: LifeToGo is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly.

Here at Shop With Us, we try to make a conscious effort to reduce our carbon footprint. As much as we enjoy keeping up with the latest trends, we also support the commitment to sustainability. LifeToGo also believes in the mission to maintain a healthy body and a healthy planet. From clean water and conservation, to sustainable packaging and less waste, many LifeToGo brands embrace environmental initiatives that make a world of difference. Read on to discover products that reduce, reuse and recycle while replenishing your body with beneficial ingredients.

Petal Hand Soap

Frequent hand-washing has become part of our daily lives, which means racing through soap much more quickly. If you’re looking to keep it clean and take it easy on the environment, Petal is the answer. The zero-waste hand soap is dispensed through sustainable aluminum packaging in either citrus ginger and lemongrass scents, so you can feel good about washing up and preserving the environment.

Get the Petal Hand Soap starting at just $10 at LifeToGo!

Shār Snacks

Shār Snacks’ signature trail mix is bursting with an organic array of delicious hand-mixed nuts, berries, cherries, chocolate and coconut that provides healthy energy and great taste. All of that goodness is found in packaging that’s plastic-free, recyclable, biodegradable, reusable and refillable for more than a year. Even better? Shār Snacks donates 20% of net profits to the Conservation Alliance.

Get the Shār Snacks starting at just $12 at LifeToGo!

Copperwell Bottles

Trying to break the plastic bottle habit? Consider Copperwell your hydration hero. Health benefits of Copperwell bottles includes increased iron absorption and a boosted immune system — plus, one Copperwell bottle typically replaces about 167 single-use plastic ones per year. The beautifully handmade bottles are a sustainable choice you can enjoy day after day—simply fill up, drink and enjoy!

Get the Copperwell Copper Bottles starting at just $25 at LifeToGo!

iwi Supplements

iwi’s innovative approach to sustainability and healthy living benefits both the planet and the people who live here. With iwi’s Omega-3s, you can feel good about supporting a healthy heart, sharper vision, better brain function, a stronger immune system and more resilient bones and joints with sustainably-farmed algae. Since iwi doesn’t remove fish or krill from the eco-system to produce its supplements, it’s better for ocean life too.

Get the iwi Supplements starting at just $30 at LifeToGo!

Waka Coffee

Waka Coffee is reinventing instant coffee with a fresh approach, using 100% Arabica beans and a freeze-dried process that preserves the natural taste and aroma. Waka Coffee is committed to producing less waste, so each box is recyclable, and the company donates four percent of profits to sponsor global clean water projects.

Get the Waka Coffee starting at just $18 at LifeToGo!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!