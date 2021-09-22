Support Your Immune System With These Wellness Products From LifeToGo

Disclosure: LifeToGo is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly.

Fall is officially here! But sweater weather doesn’t just bring crisp air and crunchy leaves — as temperatures drop in autumn, our immune systems become more vulnerable to sickness. That’s why it’s more essential than ever to prioritize our wellness. Luckily for Us, LifeToGo offers a variety of products that provide supplemental support. From chocolate probiotics to copper water bottles, these four finds will help you stay healthy all season long.

Gryph & IvyRose Chocolate Probiotics

A chocolate heart a day may keep the doctor away.* These organic raw cacao chocolate hearts contain natural probiotics to maintain your immune function and digestive tract. Such a delicious way to stay healthy!

Get the Gryph & IvyRose Chocolate Probiotics for just $36 at LifeToGo!

Copperwell Water Bottle

According to ancient traditions, anti-bacterial copper bottles ionize water, yielding a multitude of possible health benefits. They’re also a sustainable alternative to plastic water bottles. These Copperwell products come in many different styles, including classic copper and printed patterns.

Get the Copperwell Copper Bottle starting at just $24 at LifeToGo!

Petal Hand Soap

If there’s one thing we’ve learned over the past year, it’s the importance of thoroughly washing our hands. Keep clean with this sustainable hand soap from Petal. In citrus ginger and lemongrass scents, this fragrant starter kit helps prevent the spread of germs with its natural ingredients.

Get the Petal Refillable Hand Soap Starter Kit starting at just $25 at LifeToGo!

Immunity + Echinacea Gummies

These orange-flavored gummies have many potential health benefits. The double dose of vitamin C and echinacea may support your immune system, decrease inflammation and benefit your mind/body balance. Prepare for fall with yummy gummies!

Get the LifeToGo Immunity + Echinacea Gummies – 60 Count for just $15 at LifeToGo!

Shop everything on LifeToGo here!

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, care or prevent any disease.

