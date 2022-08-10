11 Chic Black Dresses You Can Wear as a Wedding Guest

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you have a wedding on the calendar and don’t know which color to shop for, black is always an excellent option! No matter what the theme or location, a black dress will be a safe bet for more reasons than one. It’s a timeless hue, and it’s a strong color if there will be photos taken. Its flattering effect can’t be ignored!

But then there’s the next question: Which type of black dress should you buy? There are a few different options available. If the vibe of the wedding is more low-key, you can opt for a shorter dress or a frock with a simpler silhouette. That said, some basic dresses can actually look chic and elevated with the right styling — so it completely depends on how you want to accessorize it. If the dress code is fancier, we think a full-length style is definitely the way to go!

Black dresses also have another major advantage: You can wear them over and over again! You don’t want to spend serious money on a dress that’s going to end up collecting dust after a wedding, but if you buy a black one, you may find yourself reaching for it more often. With that in mind, we picked out a number of black dresses that will fit the aesthetic for any wedding event you’re shopping for. One of these styles could become your new go-to LBD for upcoming summer, fall and winter events!

LYANER Women’s Bodycon Midi Dress

This dress takes the concept of a classic LBD and puts a more unique spin on the look! We adore the asymmetrical hem as well as the neckline, plus the more fitted design is incredibly figure-flattering. Shoppers say they were super impressed with how incredible they look in the dress — not to mention how comfortable it is!

Pros

Affordable

Flattering fit

Tons of color options

Cons

Material may be a bit sheer

Available at: Amazon

The Drop Women’s Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress

Slip dresses like this one will always look great, as they give you a ton of styling room to work with. You can put your own spin on this dress by adding different types of accessories so you can wear it in various ways. If you want a versatile dress, this is the one to buy!

Pros

Simple style

Super versatile

Tons of positive reviews

Cons

Slightly higher price tag

Available at: Amazon

ZAFUL Women’s Satin Cowl Neck Mini Dress

This divine little dress was made for fun! We like the way the material drapes on the body and shows plenty of leg with the added side slits. If you’re looking for a dress you can seriously party in, this beauty has your name written all over it!

Pros

Super affordable

Tons of color options

Flattering fit

Cons

May run a bit small

Available at: Amazon

Cosonsen Deep V-Neck Long Sleeve Ruffle Swing Dress

If you want to pick up a dress with more of a boho feel, this may be the winner! The ruffle hem provides a much more carefree vibe that feels fabulously flowy. This dress may be a bit too casual for a wedding, but when you buy it in black, it immediately feels dressier and more wedding-appropriate!

Pros

Comfortable fit

Affordable

Top-rated Amazon style

Cons

Sizing is a bit tricky

May be too short for some

Available at: Amazon

La Femme Strapless Ruched Soft Jersey Gown

The sleek design of this full-length gown is ideal if you’re a fan of the minimalist look! The high-low style on the front of the dress can actually make you look taller and elongate the body, which can complement so many figures.

Pros

Incredibly versatile style

Figure-flattering

Cons

Higher-end price tag

Limited sizing

Available at: Nordstrom

Dress the Population Nicole Sweetheart Neck Cocktail Dress

Timeless is the name of the game with this adorable cocktail dress! Shoppers can’t stop raving about how confident they feel in this dress — they adore the “classy” feel it exudes. You’ll be able to wear it to so many special events that aren’t just wedding-related!

Pros

Plenty of positive reviews

Comfortable fit

Classic silhouette

Cons

Limited sizing

Higher price tag

Available at: Nordstrom

French Connection Whisper Ruffle Minidress

Shorter dresses may look like they’re better suited for the club than a formal wedding, but not this one! The added ruffles on the sleeves and the structured silhouette give this LBD a more refined look that’s dreamy for any type of wedding.

Pros

High-quality materials

Tons of glowing reviews

Cons

Slightly pricy

Shoppers say the dress runs very small

Available at: Nordstrom

Amy Lyn Cinched Tie Strap Satin Slipdress

Hello, ruching! This dress has a ton of texture thanks to the drawstrings on the sides, and you can also control the length of the hem thanks to this dainty detail. We love this dress’ flirty energy and how it elegantly drapes on the body!

Pros

Adjustable details

Flattering fit

Cons

Higher price tag

Limited sizing

Available at: Nordstrom

Ever-Pretty Women’s Off Shoulder Dress

This is the best dress to buy if you’re attending a wedding with a black tie dress code. It has a more dramatic feel, but it’s still understated enough to not upstage the bride on her big day!

Pros

Comfortable fit

Affordable

Positive customer feedback

Cons

May be too long for some

Available at: Walmart

Sukleet Women’s V-Neck Satin Dress

How could anyone not fall in love with this fierce mini dress? We love the silhouette and think it would be impossible for anyone to look bad in it. Shoppers say the quality that you get for the price is truly unmatched!

Pros

Currently on sale

Impressively expansive sizing available

Versatile design

Cons

Finding the right size may be tricky

Available at: Amazon

Floerns Women’s Plunging Neck Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress

Reviewers claim this full-length maxi dress totally exceeded their expectations! It has the unique ability to feel both covered-up while showing off some extra skin thanks to its sheer elements. Wearing this dress is certainly going to make a major statement!

Pros

Super affordable

Tons of positive customer feedback

Comfortable fit

Cons

May run small

Available at: Amazon

