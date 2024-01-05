17 Low-Key Rich Mom Pieces for Effortless Styling

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s rough being a mom sometimes. While you can’t always control your kids (especially their tantrums), one thing you can control is your style. What I mean by that is when you look good, you feel good; and sometimes, wearing a great pair of jeans or a perfectly tailored jacket can make you feel like the superwoman that you are.

The rich mom aesthetic is a seamless way to always feel on top of the world. And the best part? You don’t need to drop major bucks to look the part. Think of the vibes like quiet luxury, but better. If you’re ready to step into a new fashion era, keep reading to discover the best low-key rich mom items which will always leave you looking super stylish.

1. Simple Closet Staple: Rich moms are often jetting around from work to parent-teacher conferences and nice dinners, so they need an appropriate outfit for everything. Nothing is better than a quality white button-down, and this one from Yamanman looks and feels expensive without breaking the bank — just $27!

2. New Kind of Mom Jeans: Mom jeans are meant to be comfy, although your body shouldn’t get lost in the silhouette. The difference between average mom and rich mom jeans is a little design upgrade — we’re talking wide-legged pants that look fresh, sophisticated and actually help lengthen your legs. We love this River Island pair — was $95, now just $71!

3. Not Your Average Loafers: Functional and fashionable, these trendy-yet-classic Marc Joseph loafers come in 11 shades including a fun (but subtle) python print and ravishing red — was $155, now just $62!

4. A Sale You Don’t Want to Miss: Big luxury bags may be expensive, but they’re essential for lugging all of your (and your kids’) stuff around. This red Michael Kors Voyager tote is over half-off at the moment, so now’s the time to add to cart and save a few bucks — was $258, now just $89!

5. You Mean Business: Your outfit can help you make a point, so if you’re going to argue with another parent or discuss your kids’ grades, head into the meeting wearing this Merokeety blazer and you’ll come out on top — was $54, now just $38!

6. Cool Mom Status: Wearing a well-tailored trench coat — like this one from Treasure & Bond — makes you look refined, rich and oh-so-cool all at the same time — was $149, now just $89!

7. Don’t Mess With Me (Or My Kids): Figuratively throw some shade by rocking a pair of trendy sunglasses. This pair from Sojos can pass off as designer (but nobody has to know they’re under $30). — was $27, now just $15!

8. Fool Everyone: This plush Banana Republic Factory turtleneck sweater is so soft, it could be mistaken for cashmere — was $100, now just $30!

9. Professional and Comfy: These Open Edit wide-legged trousers look super chic and polished, and they’re not restrictive thanks to an elastic waist along the back — just $59!

10. All in the Accessories: The real kicker of pulling off a rich mom look? Understated quality jewelry. These gold Shashi Drop Earrings are just big enough to catch people’s eyes, but not too over the top. Plus, they’re total compliment getters — just $78!

11. Always on Time: A gorgeous, functional accessory — like this Anne Klein Bangle Watch — is an absolute necessity and pretty much part of the rich mom uniform. The current deal on this style is unreal too. It’s 64% off — was $75 now just $27!

12. Elevated Loungewear: Time to ditch the leggings and hoodie get-up. You’ll feel so much more put together when throwing on this Anrabress two-piece sweater set that’s pretty enough to be worn while out and about — just $62!

13. A Designer Look: These thick gold bracelets look very similar to a certain iconic brand’s design… but they’re a fraction of the price, and no one will be able to tell the difference! — was $29, now just $26!

14. Made for Walking: Yes, we consider lululemon to be a quiet luxury brand. The top must-have item to master the rich mom look isn’t the leggings, though. It’s the Chargefeel 2 workout shoes in a neutral hue, like Baked Clay — just $138!

15. Double Trouble: What’s better than one chic bag? Two for the price of one! We love the woven design on this Jinmanxue style — just $70!

16. Short on Time? You can quickly slip into this PrettyGarden dress for about any occasion and still look fabulous — was $66, now just $55!

17. Best for Last: Our list of best rich mom aesthetic clothes wouldn’t be complete without this iconic sweater coat from Yousify. Every woman on the Upper East Side owns something similar – just $45!

