Okay, let’s address the elephant in the room — the weather this holiday season is weird, weird, weird. Normally during this time of year, the news is scattered with winter storm warnings, ice forecasts and “what to do if you’re stranded in a blizzard” PSAs. We can’t speak for January and February, but for now, meteorologists aren’t expecting winter storms anytime soon — which is great for holiday travel, but not so helpful when trying to decide what to pack.

Christmas for most of the U.S. is going to be around 50 degrees this year (yes, that zero at the end is correct). It’s reported to be the country’s warmest in at least two decades! This wildly unusual spike throws Us through a loop with what we thought Christmastime fashion entails. If it’s not below zero and snowing, is it actually Christmas? What do we even wear?

For people accustomed to freezing cold Christmas temps, the thickest parka, fuzziest boots, heaviest sweater and warmest layers win the fashion and practicality game. But this year, the rules are different — if you’re stuck on what to wear or what to pack, we have 21 transitional temperature outfits to help you dress appropriately.

Sweaters

1. Our absolute favorite: Batwing sleeves and a trendy side slit are just two things we love about this striped sweater. It goes perfectly with jeans for a casual look or black leather pants for some pizzaz.

2. We also love: Ribbed, knit, oversized — oh my! There are 30 different colors of this to-swoon-for style.

3. We can’t forget: You’ll want to wear this trendy find everywhere you go. It’s airy enough for lounging around the fire, yet warm and stylish enough to wear on the town.

4. Ready, set, compliments: “Dress to impress” as the saying goes — but you won’t even have to try with this classy chunky knit turtleneck!

5. Casual queen: A square pocket makes this cool sweater a relaxed option for a cozy Christmas night in with the fam.

6. Bonus: It doesn’t get more festive than a quilted cow neck sweatshirt. The stylish cable knit will make you the transitional weather fashionista of the household.

Dresses

7. Our absolute favorite: With a jean jacket and tights, this soft dress will be your new warm winter go-to. The length is ideal for keeping your legs warm!

8. We also love: A V-neck and a wrap tie? We’re obsessed. Long sleeves and skin-friendly flowy fabric are just a few of the many fabulous features this dress has to offer.

9. We can’t forget: This gorgeous pleated dress will make you more of a star than the tree topper! The elastic waist, high neckline and cuffed sleeves yield an extra-flattering fit.

10. Satin elegance: For your next fancy gathering, look no further than this silky slip dress. The style comes in 15 different colors, so take your pick!

11. Bonus: Worn with tights, this knit ruffle dress is one of the most fashionable-yet-practical mid-weather options you’ll find anywhere.

Shoes and Boots

12. Our absolute favorite: White sneakers couldn’t be more in right now, and these ones are no exception. If you’re taking a stroll after your Christmas meal and want to stun, these comfy leather kicks are the shoe for you!

13. We also love: Steve Madden shoes never let you down. These suede ankle boots get five stars across the board for their quality, voguish style and durability.

14. We can’t forget: Western meets chic with these chunky heel boots. You’d be certain they’re designer!

15. Extra prepared: It’s practically spring weather, so it just might rain! Bogs are the cute and functional option you need to be prepared for any precipitation surprise.

16. Bonus: You definitely don’t want thick fur and fuzz inside your shoes on transitional temperature days. These light boots are ideal to ensure your feet don’t sweat!

Jackets

17. Our absolute favorite: This lightweight and packable jacket will flatter your shape while keeping your body temperate. The slimming fit makes it perfect for layering!

18. We also love: Fleece jackets were practically made for these strange upcoming temps. This Columbia jacket is the number one bestselling fleece on Amazon — for good reason.

19. We can’t forget: Trendy is an understatement with this safari-utility design. You’ll fall in love with the distinctive nature of this garment!

20. Light fur: It never hurts to have a fuzzy sherpa jacket in the closet, especially when it’s as soft and stylish as this one!

21. Bonus: Over 50 degrees calls for over 50% off. For the active ladies out there, this sporty zip up will be your new go-to!