‘Tis the season for an endless stream of holiday parties. Whether you need a sweater for an upcoming gathering or you’re simply bored with the knits in your closet, this go-to cozy sweater is an essential wardrobe addition! In fact, this sweater might be one of the few items that the fashionistas and cozy queens can enthusiastically agree on. Festive for the holidays, yet versatile enough to rock all winter long, you’ll find yourself wearing it to work, date night, the kids’ hockey game and anywhere else you can.

We’ll be honest: we would probably pick up this sweater anyway, but it happens to be on sale right now! There are 37 different colors to choose from, all of which are significantly discounted. That’s a no-brainer in our eyes!

Get the Lillusory Oversized Turtleneck Sweater for just $43 (originally $60) at Amazon! Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

If we couldn’t love it more, the sweater taps into the oversized-clothing trend, but isn’t too oversized to the point where your entire body disappears. Around the shoulders and arms is a snug fit, while the rest of the sweater drapes over your torso, making for a very flattering silhouette.

Ribbed material adds to the style factor of this wear-with-everything sweater — vertical lines on the turtleneck frame the face, contrasting beautifully with the rest of the necessary knit’s soft horizontal lines. Meanwhile, a solid color and neutral design make it compatible with any pants you can think of — even a skirt!

For a dressier vibe, you can team it with black leather pants, heels, jewelry and a cute sparkly clutch. If you want to go the skirt route, the sweater’s loose-bottom fit around the waist pairs perfectly with a tight knee-length skirt. Make it your own!

Of course, for day-to-day wear, try it with either jeans or leggings, hoops and a sleek pair of boots. The sweater is comfortable enough to wear all day long, so you’ll be good in that department!

So whether you’re going for casual and cozy, or dressy and chic, this fashionable find will become a staple in your rotation. We personally gravitate toward the wine red and forest green hues during this time of year, but do what makes you happy!

