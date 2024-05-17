Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Every year when summer rolls around I realize I need new sandals — yes, the struggle is real. (Also, side note, why do sandals wear out so quickly?) I’ve been a loyal Birkenstocks girl for years now, and I’m long past due for a new pair, but I’m just not in the financial situation to shell out over $100 for a fresh pair.

Luckily, I can always rely on Amazon to supply comparable options at a fraction of the price. (Seriously, Amazon has never failed me.) After spending just a few minutes perusing the site, I came across the Cushionaire Women’s Lane Cork Sandal, which is on sale for just $30.

Get the Cushionaire Women’s Lane Cork Sandal for $30 (originally $50!) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 17, 2024, but are subject to change.

Now, it can be a bit of a gamble purchasing affordable shoes, because you never really know just how durable they are. However, the construction of the Cushionaire design proves to rival its designer counterpart. Both shoes (Birkenstocks and the Cushionaires) are made with suede and cork footbeds and EVA outsoles. This combination helps the shoe mold to your foot over time and offers unmatched traction on all terrains, whether you’re hiking outside or stomping around the city.

There’s one element that gives the Cushionaire sandals a leg up, though: the color options. I’m able to choose between 22 hues including a fun cheetah print and baby pink. At the price, I’m about to pick up two or three options so I have a pair of reliable sandals to match every summer outfit — you can never have too many options!

Once I read through a few of the 59,000 positive reviews, my decision solidified: I need to have these. “First, I want to say that I have three pairs of Birkenstock sandals,” one happy Amazon shopper writes. “None of them are nearly as comfortable as this pair of shoes. These have a soft, molded footbed and leathery upper that make them look as good as any other sandal this style on the market. The price is unbeatable. I’ve been wearing mine for the past few weeks, and they just get more comfortable. I’m getting a second pair for summer. Get a pair or two or three and you’ll barely have paid the price for one pair of Birks.”

Whether you’re looking to save some money, are in desperate need of new sandals or can’t resist a good deal, these are the summer sandals to buy. I bet no one will be able to tell the difference between these and Birks either!

