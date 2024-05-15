Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We don’t know about you, but for Us, transitioning seasons provide the perfect opportunity to snag fashionable finds for less. Mother’s Day is in our rearview and Memorial Day is approaching at full speed. Spring is slowly transitioning into summer, so popular retailers are discounting seasonal essentials.

If you’re a lover of all things luxe, prepare to be wowed. Forever-favorite brand Tory Burch launched its Spring Sale and it’s packed with massive savings of up to 40% off warm-weather staples like sandals, flats and handbags. From casual flats to tenniscore-inspired accessories and versatile tote bags, you’ll find a wide variety of rich mom-approved items on sale! Scroll ahead to check out our top picks!

Kira Flip-Flop

Put your best foot forward this spring, courtesy of these vibrant flip-flops. The chevron-quilted footbed is one of our favorite accents!

Get the Kira Flip-Flop for just $59 (originally $65) at Tory Burch!

Small Fleming Convertible Shoulder Bag

Make a bold statement this spring, courtesy of this smooth, diamond-quilted handbag. It has an adjustable strap that’s woven with a brushed gold chain and a double shoulder guard just in case you want to carry it like a crossbody.

Get the Small Fleming Convertible Shoulder Bag for $349 (originally $498) at Tory Burch!

Two-Pack Crew Socks

Serve tenniscore style all the way down to your feet. This two-pack set of crew socks features the most adorable tennis-related details.

Get the Two-Pack Crew Socks for just $39 (originally $68) at Tory Burch!

Miller Phone Crossbody

Crossbody bags that double as phone cases are all the rage — just ask Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce! Join in on the emerging fashion trend with this luxe option.

Get the Miller Phone Crossbody for $159 (originally $228) at Tory Burch!

Flower Jelly Sandal

If you love spring flowers, you can walk around with your very own bouquet, courtesy of the Flower Jelly Sandal. Along with luxe leather fabric, it comes with a playful floral embellishment.

Get the Flower Jelly Sandal for $109 (originally $158) at Tory Burch!

Ella Chain Tote

Are you looking for a new beach bag? Perhaps you’re on the hunt for a new weekender? Made of recycled nylon, this bag has an edgy chain strap and a roomy interior that can store everything from beach towels to a laptop.

Get the Ella Chain Tote for $199 (originally $298) at Tory Burch!

Eleanor Espadrille

No warm-weather shoe collection is complete without a pair of espadrilles. This lightweight style comes in a unique shade that shines bright in the spring and summer sun.

Get the Eleanor Espadrille for $149 (originally $258) at Tory Burch!

Ella Printed Small Tote

Showcase your appreciation for intricate design with this stunning tote. This bag is made from recycled polyester and faux leather trim. Be prepared to get tons of compliments on this eye-catching option.

Get the Ella Printed Small Tote for $199 (originally $248) at Tory Burch!

Kira Sport Sandal

Sporty dad sandals are a celeb-approved style you can’t go wrong with during the spring and summer. This comfy option comes in a vibrant shade that you can mix and match with so many outfits.

Get the Kira Sport Sandal for $189 (originally $298) at Tory Burch!

Kira Chevron Camera Bag

This luxe chevron-quilted bag features the classic Double T hardware. We love that it comes with an adjustable chain strap so it can be worn in different ways.

Get the Kira Chevron Camera Bag for $279 (originally $378) at Tory Burch!

Minnie Travel Ballet

These trendy ballet flats are perfect for when you’re on the go this spring and summer. They’re made from lightweight and flexible fabric that makes them ideal for vacations because they bend in half and won’t take up too much space in your luggage.

Get the Minnie Travel Ballet for $159 (originally $228) at Tory Burch!