Cell phones can be so hard to manage. We’ve all been there at one time or another. You know those inconvenient moments when it’s in your hand one minute and the next you’re running around trying to remember where you had it last?

If you ask Us, we’re notorious for searching for our phones all the while it’s sitting in our pants pocket. Not to mention if you’re traveling to a busy destination and want to stay safe from pickpocketers. So many things can happen to our precious devices that’s why it’s important to stock up on new accessories that protect your phone and ease your mind at the same time.

Take Taylor Swift, for instance. From as early as 2016, the singer has been spotted wearing the Bandolier Sarah Crossbody Case. The trendy accessory is so popular that her boyfriend, Travis Kelce‘s mom, Donna Kelce, revealed that it’s one of her favorite Mother’s Day gifts during an appearance on the Today show.

According to the Kelce family matriarch, she carries it with her every day because it’s a convenient way to travel and keep your hands free when you’re on the go. As a proud NFL mom, Kelce knows a thing or two about the best ways to protect your things in large crowds. Right now, shoppers can snag the celeb-approved case on sale for under $100.

Get the Bandolier Sarah Crossbody Phone Case and Wallet for $98 (originally $108) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 1, 2024, but are subject to change.

Are you wondering what makes this crossbody phone case and wallet so special? Prepare to be wowed! The two-in-one accessory is made from genuine pebbled black leather, so it’s ultra-durable. It has two pockets and removable straps with gold, pyramid studs on them. The open-face design makes using your phone a breeze. Plus, it comes with a rear pocket with snaps to protect items like debit cards, ID, and cash.

This particular style is made specifically for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, the case and wallet come in two other styles (Emma and Hailey), that are compatible with the iPhone 14. If you order those options now, they will arrive in time for Mother’s Day, unfortunately, the Sarah style arrives a little after the holiday.

Celebs aren’t the only ones swooning over this accessory. Savvy Amazon shoppers are just as impressed. “I got this for traveling. It’s so handy to have my phone out, but safe, so I can take photos,” one reviewer shared. “Plus, I have my credit card and a bit of local currency tucked away inside the case and it’s all so safe,” they added.

Another customer added a bit of humor in their review. “Yes, my phone needs a leash,” they joked. “I never drop my phone now and I attached my keys to the strap so I never lose them. It can [take] a little getting used to taking on and off, but it beats lost car keys and a cracked phone screen.” It doesn’t get any better than that!

If you’re notorious for dropping or misplacing your phone this phone case and wallet combo is a great way to keep your items safe at all times. Best of all? Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce both swear by it.

