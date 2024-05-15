Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re not a diehard lover of the outdoors, that’s totally okay! Hiking to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro or running in freezing mid-December temps isn’t for all of Us. But now that it’s warming up outside, many of Us ‘fairweather’ nature lovers are venturing into the outdoors more frequently, especially for running . . . or hot girl walking.

But not every day is blue skies and sunshine — some days require a little more than a pair of shorts and a tank. When it’s windy, you need a lightweight layer to protect your skin from the elements without causing you to overheat.

To ensure you remain protected, motivated and inspired on your outdoorsy-girl journey, we rounded up the best windbreakers from across the web. Whichever you choose, you’ll power through your next run, hike, walk or bike in style and stride! Details below!

Mist Over Windbreaker

It doesn’t get more lightweight than this tried-and-true running jacket. The functional piece is flattering, too, with a slim fit that highlights your waist. Grab it in the bright spring hue of your choice! (Or black, of course — you do you!)

Get the Mist Over Windbreaker for $128 at lululemon!

Pace Wind Jacket

Reviewers seem to love this windbreaker and it’s no secret why! Water-resistance, ventilated side panels, reflective detailing and a zippered back pocket are just a few of the many features to write home about.

Get the Pace Wind Jacket for $105 at Revolution Race!

Repel UV Running Jacket

Not only does this jacket block wind, but it repels harmful UV rays, too! Rain or shine, you’re covered . . . pun intended! The durable design, oversized fit and lightweight feel might make you forget you’re even wearing a jacket.

Get the Nike Trail Repel UV Running Jacket for $150 at Nike!

Switchback III Jacket

This jacket is a total steal! It doubles as a rain jacket with waterproof fabric, a drawcord at the hem and zippered pockets. For added versatility, it also has a stowaway hood. What doesn’t this windbreaker have?

Get the Switchback III Jacket for $50 (originally $75) at Columbia!

Lightweight Bomber Windbreaker

Calling all the fashionistas! You can wear this windbreaker straight from the trail to the bar — but we’d recommend showering first. The jacket is also one of the more affordable options, so it’s a no-brainer! Grab one and get ready to turn some heads.

Get the Magcomsen Lightweight Bomber Windbreaker Outerwear for $39 on Amazon!

Adidas Running Windbreaker

If you choose Adidas’ side in the Adidas versus Nike debate, you’re in luck — there’s a classic Adidas windbreaker on sale! It has a semi-fitted design that makes it an ultra-flattering find.

Get the Adidas Women’s Running Windbreaker for $39 (originally $60) on Amazon!