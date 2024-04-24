Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Fashion fact: tennis skirts have been all the rage for the past few years. So many fun brands have released unique styles that we absolutely love. Zendaya recently used her Challengers promotional run to showcase iconic tenniscore ensembles. She isn’t the only celeb rocking the sporty style.

On Friday, April 21, Taylor Swift posted a YouTube Short giving her fans a peek into her day-to-day life as part of the #ForAFortnightChallenge. Along with showcasing snapshots of her cats and bf Travis Kelce, Swift highlighted her pickleball skills in a tenniscore-inspired ensemble. The Grammy winner wore a fitted white shirt and matching sneakers styled with a lavender athletic skort from Pop Flex Active.

As per usual, T-Swift is always on trend, leaving Us inspired to try out her comfy and chic ensemble. To recreate her look, we took a quick trip to Amazon and found pages of impressive tennis skirts that look just like the one the Grammy winner wore. We stumbled across this tennis skirt with built-in shorts and it costs $27!

Get ready to feel like a tennis or pickleball pro with the help of Ekouaer’s Tennis Skirt. The light purple skirt is lightweight and has both moisture-wicking and quick-dry fabric to ensure you stay as dry as possible. It features a two-layer design for ultimate coverage. The ruffle outer skirt features a cute strip throughout and an elastic waistband. The built-in shorts are an added layer of protection so you’ll feel comfortable no matter if you’re playing a high-impact sport.

This pull-on skirt is so easy to style. Best of all? It comes with silicone leg grippers to hold the tennis skirt in place. That means you don’t have to worry about it riding up while you’re running across the pickleball court. They have hidden pockets to protect your items.

Shoppers can snag this trendy skirt in 25 shades. There’s something for everyone. Fans of neutral hues can appreciate the black, desert mist, and dark grey options. Shoppers who prefer vibrant shades can shine bright in green citrine and light yellow. The skirt is also available in a patriotic USA flag print, two plaid options, and an animal print pattern.

Are you feeling inspired to try out a Taylor Swift-approved style the next time you hit the pickleball court? This $27 style is a great place to start.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop some of our other favorite lavender tennis skirts on Amazon:

