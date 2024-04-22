Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Whether you consider yourself a Swiftie or not, there’s a good chance you know that Taylor Swift just dropped a new album this weekend. It’s been up there as a top news headline and for good reason — The Tortuted Poets Department broke the record for Spotify’s most streamed album in a single day, making Taylor the most streamed artist in a single day. It’s kind of a big deal!

The album cover is a sultry black-and-white photo of Swift in a mesh tank top and black shorts. Her outfit has a vintage, dramatic flair, combining the casual look of a tank top with the edgy style offered by mesh material. And while she probably wasn’t intending to start a fashion trend, Taylor inspired Us to find a lookalike top to wear all spring and summer long. It was a success!

This textured top is ideal for all things going out (or for laying in bed singing Taylor’s new hits). It has a glittery crochet fabric made of a see-through material, making it the perfect outfit layer! Taylor’s waist-length tank top has a scoop neckline and straps, but this top puts a spin on the look with a round neckline, sleeveless design and a cropped fit.

If you’re like Us and love flattering outfits (who doesn’t?), it’s your lucky day. Mesh tops tend to be flattering when worn with tighter clothes underneath; this top is no exception. We love the look of this top over a tank and with high-waist jeans, leather boots and a classy shoulder bag. You can also wear it with a bralette, cardigan and sneakers for a more casual vibe. Regardless of what you wear it with though, you’ll be a total showstopper!

Not sure what to wear it for? This top would make the perfect concert or bar outfit, especially this spring and summer. Reviewers note that the material isn’t heavy or itchy, so you can be as comfortable as you are trendy! It can even be used as a beach coverup, so don’t be afraid to mix it up and get creative.

And if you love the style but aren’t a fan of black, this top comes in silver, too! It also comes in short-sleeve shirt varieties with a thicker, less sheer material if that’s more your speed. Since it’s just $21, we might grab one of each! Note that the top must be hand-washed to prevent the knit from unraveling.

Get the Meihunda Crochet Knit Sparkly Mesh Tank Top for $21 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 22, 2024, but are subject to change.

