Although we’re just settling into spring, it’s time to turn your sights to summer — and how you’ll stay breezy and cool. If you’re into shorts or sandals, you should get a jumpstart on buying new pieces that flow well with your existing wardrobe. One way to do it is to start buying dresses that transition well between spring and summer. If you’re not sure where to start, we have you covered!

Whether you’re into frilly mini dresses or prefer simple midi options, there is an elite-looking dress that will help you exude rich mom energy without breaking the bank — seriously. Nevertheless, we rounded up 17 elite-looking spring-to-summer dresses that no one will know aren’t designer, and we’re sure you’ll love them! Read on to see our picks!

1. Sunny Days: This cutout cotton and linen strapless dress is a breath of fresh air and it has the cutest torso cutout — just $79!

2. Sleek in Satin: This satin cowl neck midi dress is a luxe garment that will allow you to try the slip dress trend without spending too much money — just $39!

3. ’70s-Inspo: We saw this dress, and instantly Dancing Queen by ABBA started playing in our heads. This ruffle hem wrap dress is a fun and flirty option that you’ll never want to take off — just $39!

4. Fierce! You’ll love this safari dress because it’s a neutral piece that has a rugged undertone to it — but it exudes rich mom essence — just $37!

5. Haltered Wonder: This halter midi dress will help you turn heads and collect compliments — just $37!

6. She Means Business: Throw on this ruched bodycon dress with a sharp pair of pumps and you’re ready to lead the board meeting — just $43!

7. Summer, Summer: This off the shoulder A-line dress will flounce and float as you move and it’s a great airy option for summer — just $95!

8. Versatile Queen: This A-Line dress is perfect for any formal occasion — be it a wedding, baby shower or cocktail function— just $138!

9. LBD Energy: Everyone needs a trusty and reliable little black dress in their closet. This sleeveless midi dress sculpts to the body for a more edgy appearance — just $80!

10. Beach Babe: We love breezy dresses and this linen dress will work for your next beach trip or a night out with the girls – just $60!

11. Date Night Vibe: If you have a date coming up, this midi dress has a peachy punch of color and ruching for a fun twist. They definitely won’t forget about you if you wear this baby — was $78, now just $55!

12. Puffed Up: This puff sleeve dress is so bold thanks to its sleeve design and its houndstooth pattern — was $65, now just $56!!

13. Simplistic Elegance: We love this V-neck bodycon dress because it’s refined — but not boring — and it works for any type of event — was $46, now just $32!

14. Boho-Inspiration: Bohemian-chic is such a popular aesthetic during spring and summer, and this wrap maxi dress will help you get the look for way less – was $61, now just $35!

15. Closet Staple: For those who just need a simple, pretty dress, this sleeveless mini dress will capture your heart thanks to its pleats— just $40!

16. Chloé Situation: This tunic dress has subtle Chloé by Karl Lagerfeld vibes, except this dress is super affordable — just $23!

17. Vacay Ready: This maxi dress definitely exudes vacationing in the Hamptons energy thanks to its flowy skirt and thin straps — just $45!