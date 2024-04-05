Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Although it doesn’t feel like it in some corners of the world, spring is here! Now is the best time to get your closet in shape for the impending or current bursts of sunshine and warmth. Whether you prefer frilly skirts or airy separates, spring is the best time to wear them all! We found an adorable mini dress that you’ll never want to take off during the warmer months — and it’s less than $30 now at Walmart!

The Free Assembly Women’s Striped Ruffle Neck Mini Dress is the perfect carefree spring piece — seriously! This dress features a 100% cotton fabrication and has a mini dress silhouette for plenty of flounce and flow. Also, if you prefer a little more coverage, you’ll love this dress because of its chic long sleeves.

Get the Free Assembly Women’s Striped Ruffle Neck Mini Dress for $28 at Walmart!

To style this dress, you could wear it with heels and a cardigan for a refined and sophisticated look. Or, you could rock it with sandals and a handbag for a streamlined, relaxed ensemble. Also, this dress comes in four colors — we love the blue stripe and loden green variations — and has an XS to XXXL size range.

While reviewing and gushing over this cute dress, a Walmart reviewer said, “I love everything about this dress. I got the same one in stripes. I am 5 foot tall, 130 lbs, and I wear a size M. It fits absolutely perfectly. The hem hits about 1 inch above my knees. The fabric quality is excellent, and looks/feels like it’s from a high end brand. I highly recommend it.” One more reviewer noted, “Super cute! I can’t wait to style it in different ways. You can dress it up or down.”

Furthermore, nothing beats having a flouncy, neutral dress that you can wear to any event during spring and summer. If you’re looking for a new addition to your roundup, this striped, ruffled dress could be your next gem!

Want to see some other options available on Walmart? Shop more dresses we found below:

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Free Assembly here, and don’t forget to scope out the Walmart sale section for more great finds!