The start of summer is officially three days away, and it’s time to reorganize your closet. Whether it’s flouncy blouses or frilly skirts, now is the time to prepare! Sandals are a necessity during spring and summer — but sometimes, finding a chic option can be a little pricey. But don’t worry, that’s why you have Us to help you! If you’re looking for chunky styles or neutral thong alternatives, we found silhouettes that are $50 and under that everyone will love!

From textured flats and braided slides, we found luxe-looking sandals that won’t empty your wallet. Further, we rounded up 17 luxe-looking sandals for $50 and under that, you’ll love for spring — read on to see our picks!

1. Zig-Zag Gag: These textured and metallic-adorned flip flop sandals are perfect for any upcoming vacation — was $42, now just $23!

2. Braided Intrigue: This pair of sandals has chunky braided straps that add a fun, fashionable twist — was $125, now just $50!

3. Buckle Up: Slip on these slides and pair them with jeans and a flouncy blouse for an easy look — was $68, now just $44!

4. Patent Chic: This patent sandal has a vibe that works well for formal or informal events — was $100, now just $50!

5. Strappy Refinement: If you like the braid look on sandals without chunkiness, grab this option — was $90, now just $42!

6. Bling, Bling: These cute sandals have crystal-embellished foot straps for an elevated touch — was $60, now just $43!

7. Puffed Up: This sandal has a slight puff design across the foot strap that adds a sophisticated element to any ensemble — was $79, now just $47!

8. Espadrille-Esque: These leather sandals have an espadrille-styled sole that you could wear with skirts or dresses for a relaxed outfit — was $100, now just $46!

9. Boho Cute: Another braided option makes an appearance with these slightly chunky-soled sandals — was $54, now just $40!

10. Glitz and Glimmer: For those who prefer gemstone embellishments on their footwear, these sandals are right up your alley — was $69, now just $32!

11. Elegant Energy: These thong sandals have an elegant air about them that you could wear with a cute linen set or a flouncy floral dress — just $26!

12. Everyday Essential: This flatform sandal is sturdy enough to keep you stable yet neutral enough to coordinate with everything already in your closet — just $33!

13. Slip And Slide: These braided sandals are flat and comfortable — was $36, now just $29!

14. Lace It Up: Pop on these lace up sandals with shorts and a voluminous top for an easy spring or summer look — just $27!

15. Closet Staple: These sandals are versatile and comfy — was $65, now just $45!

16. Supple Suede: If you’re looking for a new pair of casual sandals to add to your wardrobe, you can’t go wrong with these suede slip on sandals — just $23!

17. Printed Whimsy: Grab this pair of slides from Lilly Pulitzer for a colorful and bold take — was $118, now just $47!