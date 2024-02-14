Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

With spring just around the corner, the stress of refreshing your closet is likely creeping up. Do you need easy skirts or decadent dresses for the new season? Don’t worry, we’re here to help! Because we don’t think shopping for clothing should be hard, we found versatile and luxe-looking spring fashion finds that anyone will love!

From fun separates to sleek dresses, there are plenty of options to leave you looking fashion-forward all season long. With that in mind, we rounded up 17 luxe-looking spring fashion finds under $75 that won’t break the bank but pack plenty of style — read on to see our picks!

1. Cover It Up: This cover-up maxi dress works perfectly as a casual, relaxed option — just $58!

2. Strapless Extravaganza: Throw on this twist-front bodycon dress for a streamlined look that functions flawlessly for endless occasions — was $47, now just $20!

3. Eye-Catching Adornments: This versatile Swiss dot top pairs well with jeans and skirts — just $20!

4. Cute Duality: You should pick up this chic two-piece outfit because it’s ideal for lounging or stepping out on the town — just $26!

5. ’90s Nostalgia: This ribbed button tank top is effortless and feels like something you probably wore in the ’90s — just $20!

6. Chill Out: These linen pants are comfy and work in any season — just $28!

7. Office Realness: Pop on this high-waisted maxi skirt for a streamlined look that teams with flouncy blouses and structured tops — just $31!

8. Bling, Bling: Throw on this rattan tote bag for a flashy, boho vibe with a pop of bling — was $40, now just $36!

9. Keep One on You: Jean jackets are a closet essential, and this one is bright and colorful — was $70, now just $40!

10. Closet Staple: This chic two-piece set coordinates well with sandals or sneakers — just $39!

11. Business Casual: We love this ruffle cap sleeve top because it seamlessly blends adorable and formal — just $29!

12. Versatile Carryall: This mesh tote bag can carry all your essentials and lend relaxed energy to your ensemble — just $12!

13. Business Casual: Get this oversized poplin button-up shirt and easily drift from office hours to after hours – was $98, now just $69!

14. Everyday Essential: This raw edge tank is the perfect blend of style and function — just $49!

15. Slip Into This: Get in on the slip dress trend by buying this satin slip moment and teaming it with your favorite heels — was $119, now just $65!

16. Blooming Beauty: Slip on this floral midi slip skirt for a stylish but freeing alternative — was $98, now just $54!

17. Minimal Chic: This bodycon midi dress is elegant but minimal — just $69!

