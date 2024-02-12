Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We’re not trying to talk spring into existence, but we’re going to talk spring into existence. We just passed the hump of the Super Bowl and are coming up on Valentine’s Day, so we’re slowly but surely chugging along toward sunnier days. When the seemingly distant April comes along, you’ll want to have your spring wardrobe prepared — especially because Punxsutawney Phil predicted an early spring. That means getting ahead this month to ensure there’s no last-minute scrambling (or ending up rocking an outfit from last year that you’re totally sick of).

So move over, game day apparel and heart sweaters — dresses, floral tops and bright colors are about to replace you! We found a stunning frock at Walmart that will have you joining us in our spring manifestation practice. The perfect length, cut, style and color will make this the dress of your dreams — and you can get it for only $25!

Get the Chiclily Boho V Neck Flutter Sleeve Dress for $25 (originally $30) at Walmart!

The first thing to note about this midi dress is the flattering design; it was created to flatter any body shape, lengthening the midsection, highlighting your best curves and avoiding the pesky problem area squeeze. Loose short sleeves slim your arms, while the fabric belt keeps everything tucked in… stylishly. The dress is simple, elegant, versatile and — most importantly — comfortable.

Polyester fabric is what keeps this dress extra stretchy, making it equally suitable for day-to-day wear and nice events alike. For casual, everyday occasions, the sky’s the limit with styling. You can pair the dress with sandals, sneakers, a jean jacket, a leather jacket or anything else you have in your closet. For dressy occasions like weddings, family photos, formal dinners and other upscale events, try wearing it with layered necklaces, a watch, heels and a sparkly clutch. You’ll be turning heads, so if you’re rocking the frock to a wedding, be careful not to steal the show!

But if you’re actually looking for the positive affirmation, one reviewer mentioned getting compliments from “at least ten strangers” on the “first day of wearing this dress.” Reviewers love the fit, style and price point — among many other things! The best part? You can get it in 11 different colors!

“This is such a pretty dress!!! Worth every penny. I have to say I am impressed with the quality of the dress. Fabric is thicker than I expected and has stretch.It’s fits great and elegant and flows well. [It] elongates and slims the figure. I would have expected to pay way more for the quality. I would definitely buy it in another color. Highly recommend!!!”

This dress would make a great gift for yourself or the fashionista in your life. But keep in mind that the dress should be machine-washed in a wash bag and hung to dry, so if you’re gifting it, make sure to let the recipient know!

See it: Get the Chiclily Boho V Neck Flutter Sleeve Dress for $25 (originally $30) at Walmart!

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other spring dresses at Walmart and don’t forget to shop Walmart’s deals here!

